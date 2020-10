It's not var that's the problem, it's the incompetent picks looking at the replays. It would be and can be a really useful tool if used correctly!

Should be like in rugby, refs should be mic'ed up to hear the conversation but the fa don't want to as it will show up the useless fuckers even more.



VAR is the problem though when it comes to offsides.It's not like a Hawkeye system in tennis. So VAR doesn't work if you are allowing someone on a computer to put lines in. These lines can be bent.VAR works for replays and unless it's a clear offside it shouldn't be used.