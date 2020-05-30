At the moment Burnley take their free kick, it looked to me like Rodriguez was in an offside position. The ball goes to Tarkowski who is onside, who nods it to Rodriguez, now onside and goes on to score.



A few minutes later one of our lads has a shot that the keeper saves and goes out to Mane, who was in an offside position when the shot was taken.



Why is one still considered to be offside but the other isn't?