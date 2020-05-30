Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 271029 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6640 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM »
At the moment Burnley take their free kick, it looked to me like Rodriguez was in an offside position. The ball goes to Tarkowski who is onside, who nods it to Rodriguez, now onside and goes on to score.

A few minutes later one of our lads has a shot that the keeper saves and goes out to Mane, who was in an offside position when the shot was taken. 

Why is one still considered to be offside but the other isn't?
Offline Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6641 on: Yesterday at 11:15:19 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM
At the moment Burnley take their free kick, it looked to me like Rodriguez was in an offside position. The ball goes to Tarkowski who is onside, who nods it to Rodriguez, now onside and goes on to score.

A few minutes later one of our lads has a shot that the keeper saves and goes out to Mane, who was in an offside position when the shot was taken. 

Why is one still considered to be offside but the other isn't?

Because the onside player passed the ball to someone who was onside, so no advantage was gained.

Mane got the ball from the keeper because he was offside, so he gained the advantage of an offside position.

Mane would have been onside had the ball spilled to someone who picked it up from an onside position and then passed to him.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline drmick

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 09:09:44 AM »
Burnley scoring directly from the free kick that was given for an offside that was incorrect hurts. In terms of the passage of time measured in seconds I have seen a few goals ruled out for infringements much further back in "the passage of play".
Online So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 09:18:55 AM »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 09:09:44 AM
Burnley scoring directly from the free kick that was given for an offside that was incorrect hurts. In terms of the passage of time measured in seconds I have seen a few goals ruled out for infringements much further back in "the passage of play".

Similar yo the goal Brighton scored in the 2-1. Total disregard by the officials.
Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 09:46:58 AM »
What is it good for...

Instead of removing a layer of perceived corruption from the officiating, it adds another layer of corruption
Offline Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 10:50:29 AM »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 09:09:44 AM
Burnley scoring directly from the free kick that was given for an offside that was incorrect hurts. In terms of the passage of time measured in seconds I have seen a few goals ruled out for infringements much further back in "the passage of play".

You can't go back to a previous decision once play has restarted, this is nothing to do with VAR.
Online redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 10:57:36 AM »
Would that offside decision have been checked by VAR before the water break or did they just take the linesman's decision?
Offline Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 11:00:32 AM »
No it wouldn't have been, it's not part of the VAR jurisdiction.


Offline drmick

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 11:03:05 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:50:29 AM
You can't go back to a previous decision once play has restarted, this is nothing to do with VAR.
I know. But play was stopped by an incorrect decision. That incorrect decision gave possession to the opposing team who scored immediately. All in the space of a few seconds. But we've seen goals chalked off by going much further back in terms of time passed.
Online redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 11:52:36 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:00:32 AM
No it wouldn't have been, it's not part of the VAR jurisdiction.
Ta, thought that was probably the case.
Online Adeemo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 12:14:43 PM »
The problem with the offside decision before their goal, to me, is does anyone actually know what the protocol for flagging and whistling for offsides actually is? Because the ref and his assistants all seem to do something different for every decision and no one ever seems to bring it up, its just accepted.
Offline fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 12:16:04 PM »
That decision is nothing, its not even worth debating. We shouldnt be conceding from a free kick in their half, no matter how it was awarded.

The Robbo one going to VAR and not being overturned is far more concerning
Offline Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 12:23:57 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:16:04 PM
That decision is nothing, its not even worth debating. We shouldnt be conceding from a free kick in their half, no matter how it was awarded.

The Robbo one going to VAR and not being overturned is far more concerning

The Salah pull one was concerning. The Robbo one was creative cheating (aka 'magic of the cup'). FA cup-style narrative-creating refereeing
Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 01:55:32 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM
At the moment Burnley take their free kick, it looked to me like Rodriguez was in an offside position. The ball goes to Tarkowski who is onside, who nods it to Rodriguez, now onside and goes on to score.

A few minutes later one of our lads has a shot that the keeper saves and goes out to Mane, who was in an offside position when the shot was taken. 

Why is one still considered to be offside but the other isn't?

Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 11:15:19 PM
Because the onside player passed the ball to someone who was onside, so no advantage was gained.

Mane got the ball from the keeper because he was offside, so he gained the advantage of an offside position.

Mane would have been onside had the ball spilled to someone who picked it up from an onside position and then passed to him.

Not sure this explanation quite nails it. I remember seeing articles explaining how Sir Harold of Kaneshire was not offside when he won that penalty at Anfield a couple of seasons back, and I've found this explanation for that, which fits this one.

"a player is not committing an offence simply by being in an offside position. Active involvement plus offside position is the offence. A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball (except from a deliberate save by any opponent) is not considered to have gained an advantage."

So, yes, Mane is offside as it went to him via a Pope save.

Quite how Lovren was deemed to be "deliberately passing" to Harry Kane is quite a-fucking-nother.
Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 02:35:16 PM »
Im at the point where I support the use of VAR if it was being commanded by professionals, however I know itll never be the case in England, so theres no value of it any longer. Id get rid of it now.
