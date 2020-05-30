At the moment Burnley take their free kick, it looked to me like Rodriguez was in an offside position. The ball goes to Tarkowski who is onside, who nods it to Rodriguez, now onside and goes on to score.
A few minutes later one of our lads has a shot that the keeper saves and goes out to Mane, who was in an offside position when the shot was taken.
Why is one still considered to be offside but the other isn't?
Because the onside player passed the ball to someone who was onside, so no advantage was gained.
Mane got the ball from the keeper because he was offside, so he gained the advantage of an offside position.
Mane would have been onside had the ball spilled to someone who picked it up from an onside position and then passed to him.
Not sure this explanation quite nails it. I remember seeing articles explaining how Sir Harold of Kaneshire was not offside when he won that penalty at Anfield a couple of seasons back, and I've found this explanation for that, which fits this one.
"a player is not committing an offence simply by being in an offside position. Active involvement plus offside position is the offence. A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball (except from a deliberate save by any opponent) is not considered to have gained an advantage."
So, yes, Mane is offside as it went to him via a Pope save.
Quite how Lovren was deemed to be "deliberately passing" to Harry Kane is quite a-fucking-nother.