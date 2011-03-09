I thought that too. It was a little pull of the shirt but went on for at least 2-3 seconds which if happened in the box with W defender on an attacker would be a penalty.



Its ridiculous how Taylor keeps getting the gig for this fixture when hes clearly out of his depth.



I know its broken record time, but every other sport has neutral officials at the top levels. Rugby, Cricket, whatever. It removes all suspicion.The FA have applied that in the case of Mike Dean a well publicised Tranmere supporter who never gets Liverpool or Everton unless it is a derby. The reason Dean doesnt get those gigs is that he might show a bias towards Liverpool or Everton but not in a Derby. It defies logic. If he is biased towards red or blue then that bias is more likely to affect the outcome of a Derby.Taylor gets both the Manchester clubs on a regular basis. Imagine if a referee from Kirkby or Canny Farm or Speke was regularly given our game against the Mancs. Claiming that he grew up supporting Marine, or Prescot Cables or the Johnny Todd, would be ridiculed by the likes of Neville and co.The simple fact is he should not be allowed anywhere near a Manc game. Not even a Derby. Yet it is almost said with a smirk of glee by the same commentators like Tyler who announce that the referee for todays game is Anthony Taylor of Manchester.Harold Bird was the best cricket umpire in the world. He was never accused of bias unlike some, and he was universally respected by players and fans alike. Yet for the sake of fairness he would not be allowed in the modern age to umpire England games.