Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 268841 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6560 on: July 4, 2020, 02:36:09 AM »
Would the Ref, other than Manc Anthony Taylor, have given the handball if it wasn't a keeper? Say Fernandinho instead of Ederson.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6561 on: July 4, 2020, 04:36:59 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on July  4, 2020, 02:36:09 AM
Would the Ref, other than Manc Anthony Taylor, have given the handball if it wasn't a keeper? Say Fernandinho instead of Ederson.
You start with a stupid rule, extend to stupid referee application of the stupid rule, and end with the commentators making excuses for the stupid referees applying stupidly the stupid rule in the most professional and correct version. What could possibly be wrong with that picture?!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6562 on: July 4, 2020, 10:16:48 AM »
Quote from: MH41 on July  4, 2020, 12:27:35 AM
I just thought of a hypothetical scenario.
I know that the handball rule is different for the attacking team  and defending team.. For the attackers, it is handball every time, however refs can use judgment for the defending team..
What would the correct decision have been if the ball from Ederson's tackle had gone straight to a city player, and a goal resulted from it?
I would assume that VAR would look at it, and disallow the goal, due to a ball striking the arm of Ederson (who would now be deemed to be an attacker, having started the attack?) But having disallowed the goal, due to handball, must Ederson be sent off for handling the ball outside his area?
This different rule in handball for attackers and defenders is bizarre. A defender can quite easily become an attacker, and vice versa etc

If the ball went straight to Sterling or someone and he managed to score with Ederson being the last person to touch the ball then yeah it would have to go back for a free kick - which just shows how ridiculous the law is. He'd probably have to be sent off as well yeah.

We're going well off topic here but I can take it back to Mane's goal at Old Trafford being disallowed. The ball hit his hand and it was disallowed, however it De Gea had saved it the game would have continued, if you replace Mane with Maguire and he clears the ball it wouldn't have been a penalty due to its accidental nature. The law is unfairly punishing attackers and giving defenders a much bigger advantage.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6563 on: July 5, 2020, 10:55:34 AM »
It's annoying (but not surprising) that the shirt pull from Sterling was completely ignored by the commentators, pundits, analysts and referee team, as it was the turning point of the game. I thought we were the better team up to that point.
Is there a reason any of yous can think of why it was ignored?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6564 on: July 5, 2020, 11:29:20 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on July  5, 2020, 10:55:34 AM
It's annoying (but not surprising) that the shirt pull from Sterling was completely ignored by the commentators, pundits, analysts and referee team, as it was the turning point of the game. I thought we were the better team up to that point.
Is there a reason any of yous can think of why it was ignored?
I thought that too. It was a little pull of the shirt but went on for at least 2-3 seconds which if happened in the box with W defender on an attacker would be a penalty.

Its ridiculous how Taylor keeps getting the gig for this fixture when hes clearly out of his depth.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6565 on: July 5, 2020, 01:43:35 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on July  5, 2020, 11:29:20 AM
I thought that too. It was a little pull of the shirt but went on for at least 2-3 seconds which if happened in the box with W defender on an attacker would be a penalty.

Its ridiculous how Taylor keeps getting the gig for this fixture when hes clearly out of his depth.

I know its broken record time, but every other sport has neutral officials at the top levels. Rugby, Cricket, whatever. It removes all suspicion.
The FA have applied that in the case of Mike Dean a well publicised Tranmere supporter who never gets Liverpool or Everton unless it is a derby. The reason Dean doesnt get those gigs is that he might show a bias towards Liverpool or Everton but not in a Derby. It defies logic. If he is biased towards red or blue then that bias is more likely to affect the outcome of a Derby.
Taylor gets both the Manchester clubs on a regular basis. Imagine if a referee from Kirkby or Canny Farm or Speke was regularly given our game against the Mancs. Claiming that he grew up supporting Marine, or Prescot Cables or the Johnny Todd, would be ridiculed by the likes of Neville and co.
The simple fact is he should not be allowed anywhere near a Manc game. Not even a Derby. Yet it is almost said with a smirk of glee by the same commentators like Tyler who announce that the referee for todays game is Anthony Taylor of Manchester.
Harold Bird was the best cricket umpire in the world. He was never accused of bias unlike some, and he was universally respected by players and fans alike. Yet for the sake of fairness he would not be allowed in the modern age to umpire England games.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6566 on: July 5, 2020, 02:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on July  5, 2020, 10:55:34 AM
It's annoying (but not surprising) that the shirt pull from Sterling was completely ignored by the commentators, pundits, analysts and referee team, as it was the turning point of the game. I thought we were the better team up to that point.
Is there a reason any of yous can think of why it was ignored?

Manchester born referee Anthony Taylor?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6567 on: July 6, 2020, 12:43:01 PM »
Just watching expert Dermot Gallagher going through the weekends decisions ;D

Just laughable. If the point of these experts is just great officiating, right decision for every decision then they really are wasting a lot of money.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6568 on: July 6, 2020, 03:00:05 PM »
If Salah would have been Greenwood, then we'd  have had two penalties.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6569 on: July 8, 2020, 05:36:42 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  6, 2020, 12:43:01 PM
Just watching expert Dermot Gallagher going through the weekends decisions ;D

Just laughable. If the point of these experts is just great officiating, right decision for every decision then they really are wasting a lot of money.
Well, they all were admittedly great officiating, right decisions. For job security, that is.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6570 on: Yesterday at 06:10:11 PM »
Interesting this bit hidden at the bottom of a BBC article - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53350174 - at least it will be consistent

Fifa takes over VAR management

The Premier League will have to follow Fifa guidelines regarding the use of the video assistant referee after the world governing body confirmed it was taking over management of its implementation.

The pre-planned move comes at the end of a four-year process during which Fifa worked with the International Football Association Board around VAR, which is now used in more than 100 countries.

Although Fifa has declared VAR to be "a universal success", there has been confusion in the Premier League around such issues as use of the pitchside monitors. Mike Riley - general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the referees' body - limited the use of monitors to avoid slowing the game down.

This went against the general guidance and the anticipation is Fifa will expect this to be used more extensively.

In addition, rules around handball, offside and goalkeepers standing on their lines for penalties will all be dealt with through Fifa.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6571 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 PM »
Another pathetic mistake by the VAR officials for the United penalty. Apparently they've now admitted they got it wrong. Fat lot of help that is for Aston Villa
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 11:30:01 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:28:08 PM
Another pathetic mistake by the VAR officials for the United penalty. Apparently they've now admitted they got it wrong. Fat lot of help that is for Aston Villa

Where did they say that?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6573 on: Yesterday at 11:44:40 PM »
The parallels from today to this challenge are astounding. Especially considering its our old pal Jonathan as referee again.
https://streamable.com/6glo1f
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6574 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6575 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 PM »
Ain't no fucking wonder why FIFA said (enough is enough, Mike Fucking Riley,) we take over!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6576 on: Yesterday at 11:55:45 PM »
So theyve admitted they got the penalty decisions wrong in all three games today.

Absolutely shambolic.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6577 on: Today at 12:25:05 AM »
Who could have foreseen that the most incompetent referee - some might say incompetent to a degree that in other countries would be called corrupt - would prove to be utterly inept in implementing the VAR review?

Fuck off Mike Riley, you fucking toad. And when you've finished fucking off, fuck off some more.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6578 on: Today at 12:42:21 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:47:15 PM
Ain't no fucking wonder why FIFA said (enough is enough, Mike Fucking Riley,) we take over!

Probably the worst VAR decision to go against us all season came in one of the two FIFA run games we played.

Also, this was preplanned - there's no suggestion FIFA think Mike Riley has done a bad job. Quite the opposite, FIFA think the implementation around the world has been "a universal success"
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 12:48:59 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:42:21 AM
Probably the worst VAR decision to go against us all season came in one of the two FIFA run games we played.

Also, this was preplanned - there's no suggestion FIFA think Mike Riley has done a bad job. Quite the opposite, FIFA think the implementation around the world has been "a universal success"
Agree on both counts. But one decision against us does not make it a chronic problem. IMHO, VAR has been implemented better than in the PL in any other competition bar the last Women's WC. The VAR implementation in England was, and still is, a joke. As if the referees themselves do not want it to survive the tests of time.

Yeah, I know that the decision was probably planned for some time, but I just can't stand the fucking bold twat.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 12:49:51 AM »
Its not the system its the idiots sat at the monitors making the decisions. The on field ref needs to make the final call, go and review the incident for themselves. The Burnely defender that stooded Bowen in the knee got a yellow card whereas Nketiah had his reviewed and eventually got a red, both red worthy challenges. Van Dijk wrestled by Cahill gets ignored but UTD getting such soft penalties. Harry Kane today compared to the one Pogba got the other day against Spurs I think it was. Its a joke and twats like Martin Tyler dont help when they accuse Salah of going down easy and having a reputation for it. In the social media era hopefully us fans can call out these incorrect narratives that they constantly want to push.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 12:54:05 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:49:51 AM
It’s not the system it’s the idiots sat at the monitors making the decisions.

The system is literally to involve more of 'the idiots'. Obviously they regularly create the same arguable subjective calls that they do when on the pitch.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 12:55:23 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:54:05 AM
The system is literally to involve more of 'the idiots'. Obviously they regularly create the same arguable subjective calls that they do when on the pitch.

It will finally make the buck stop with the twat in the middle,the end of this clear and obvious mistake shite.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 01:06:13 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:55:23 AM
It will finally make the buck stop with the twat in the middle,the end of this clear and obvious mistake shite.
Yep and i would have them micd up so everyone can hear the conversations as they do in rugby. They get away with so many shit calls, its about time they did something to sort it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 01:06:58 AM »
The sooner the VAR clowns can admit that referees sometimes make really bad calls, the better.  Stop protecting your mates because it just makes you all look stupider in the long run.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 01:55:44 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:06:13 AM
Yep and i would have them micd up so everyone can hear the conversations as they do in rugby. They get away with so many shit calls, its about time they did something to sort it.

Definitely and any ref that is against that needs telling he needs to find another job.

Evolve or fuck off.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 01:58:29 AM »
VAR was brought in to improve the calls and get them right. To improve the integrity of the game and correct "clear and obvious" mistakes.

So far so good.... :lmao
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 04:56:48 AM »
I feel like they do it to give people something to talk/debate about. Referees have never been held accountable and one bad word against them results in a fine so they're laughing anyway
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 06:07:24 AM »
You'd think the clubs at some point would demand more of the officials.  They fund the majority of their salaries would be my guess and in return get a standard of referee that is clearly at a level below Eastern European leagues. What game are they playing at here?  Is it just a retirement job for the good ole boys or what?  It beggers belief.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 07:06:56 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:07:24 AM
You'd think the clubs at some point would demand more of the officials. 

Well United have certainly demanded more of the Manc ones.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6590 on: Today at 07:23:50 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:06:56 AM
Well United have certainly demanded more of the Manc ones.
Not really true. They just insisted on unchanged levels of support. ;)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6591 on: Today at 07:32:17 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:28:08 PM
Another pathetic mistake by the VAR officials for the United penalty. Apparently they've now admitted they got it wrong. Fat lot of help that is for Aston Villa

Thats not just going down easily, its deliberate cheating. 
