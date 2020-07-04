Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 267908 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6560 on: July 4, 2020, 02:36:09 AM »
Would the Ref, other than Manc Anthony Taylor, have given the handball if it wasn't a keeper? Say Fernandinho instead of Ederson.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6561 on: July 4, 2020, 04:36:59 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on July  4, 2020, 02:36:09 AM
Would the Ref, other than Manc Anthony Taylor, have given the handball if it wasn't a keeper? Say Fernandinho instead of Ederson.
You start with a stupid rule, extend to stupid referee application of the stupid rule, and end with the commentators making excuses for the stupid referees applying stupidly the stupid rule in the most professional and correct version. What could possibly be wrong with that picture?!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6562 on: July 4, 2020, 10:16:48 AM »
Quote from: MH41 on July  4, 2020, 12:27:35 AM
I just thought of a hypothetical scenario.
I know that the handball rule is different for the attacking team  and defending team.. For the attackers, it is handball every time, however refs can use judgment for the defending team..
What would the correct decision have been if the ball from Ederson's tackle had gone straight to a city player, and a goal resulted from it?
I would assume that VAR would look at it, and disallow the goal, due to a ball striking the arm of Ederson (who would now be deemed to be an attacker, having started the attack?) But having disallowed the goal, due to handball, must Ederson be sent off for handling the ball outside his area?
This different rule in handball for attackers and defenders is bizarre. A defender can quite easily become an attacker, and vice versa etc

If the ball went straight to Sterling or someone and he managed to score with Ederson being the last person to touch the ball then yeah it would have to go back for a free kick - which just shows how ridiculous the law is. He'd probably have to be sent off as well yeah.

We're going well off topic here but I can take it back to Mane's goal at Old Trafford being disallowed. The ball hit his hand and it was disallowed, however it De Gea had saved it the game would have continued, if you replace Mane with Maguire and he clears the ball it wouldn't have been a penalty due to its accidental nature. The law is unfairly punishing attackers and giving defenders a much bigger advantage.
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6563 on: July 5, 2020, 10:55:34 AM »
It's annoying (but not surprising) that the shirt pull from Sterling was completely ignored by the commentators, pundits, analysts and referee team, as it was the turning point of the game. I thought we were the better team up to that point.
Is there a reason any of yous can think of why it was ignored?
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6564 on: July 5, 2020, 11:29:20 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on July  5, 2020, 10:55:34 AM
It's annoying (but not surprising) that the shirt pull from Sterling was completely ignored by the commentators, pundits, analysts and referee team, as it was the turning point of the game. I thought we were the better team up to that point.
Is there a reason any of yous can think of why it was ignored?
I thought that too. It was a little pull of the shirt but went on for at least 2-3 seconds which if happened in the box with W defender on an attacker would be a penalty.

Its ridiculous how Taylor keeps getting the gig for this fixture when hes clearly out of his depth.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6565 on: July 5, 2020, 01:43:35 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on July  5, 2020, 11:29:20 AM
I thought that too. It was a little pull of the shirt but went on for at least 2-3 seconds which if happened in the box with W defender on an attacker would be a penalty.

Its ridiculous how Taylor keeps getting the gig for this fixture when hes clearly out of his depth.

I know its broken record time, but every other sport has neutral officials at the top levels. Rugby, Cricket, whatever. It removes all suspicion.
The FA have applied that in the case of Mike Dean a well publicised Tranmere supporter who never gets Liverpool or Everton unless it is a derby. The reason Dean doesnt get those gigs is that he might show a bias towards Liverpool or Everton but not in a Derby. It defies logic. If he is biased towards red or blue then that bias is more likely to affect the outcome of a Derby.
Taylor gets both the Manchester clubs on a regular basis. Imagine if a referee from Kirkby or Canny Farm or Speke was regularly given our game against the Mancs. Claiming that he grew up supporting Marine, or Prescot Cables or the Johnny Todd, would be ridiculed by the likes of Neville and co.
The simple fact is he should not be allowed anywhere near a Manc game. Not even a Derby. Yet it is almost said with a smirk of glee by the same commentators like Tyler who announce that the referee for todays game is Anthony Taylor of Manchester.
Harold Bird was the best cricket umpire in the world. He was never accused of bias unlike some, and he was universally respected by players and fans alike. Yet for the sake of fairness he would not be allowed in the modern age to umpire England games.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6566 on: July 5, 2020, 02:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on July  5, 2020, 10:55:34 AM
It's annoying (but not surprising) that the shirt pull from Sterling was completely ignored by the commentators, pundits, analysts and referee team, as it was the turning point of the game. I thought we were the better team up to that point.
Is there a reason any of yous can think of why it was ignored?

Manchester born referee Anthony Taylor?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6567 on: July 6, 2020, 12:43:01 PM »
Just watching expert Dermot Gallagher going through the weekends decisions ;D

Just laughable. If the point of these experts is just great officiating, right decision for every decision then they really are wasting a lot of money.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6568 on: July 6, 2020, 03:00:05 PM »
If Salah would have been Greenwood, then we'd  have had two penalties.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,718
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6569 on: Today at 05:36:42 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  6, 2020, 12:43:01 PM
Just watching expert Dermot Gallagher going through the weekends decisions ;D

Just laughable. If the point of these experts is just great officiating, right decision for every decision then they really are wasting a lot of money.
Well, they all were admittedly great officiating, right decisions. For job security, that is.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
