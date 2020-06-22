VAR and hawkeye technicians. Even after a rule change to accommodate them, and take almost all subjectivity out of it (there's still a decision on time/phase), they still fuck it up. Match made in heaven



Stop making shit up, you continuosly do this, Hawkeye have ABSOLUTELY NO SAY on what gets reviewed, they are not officials. They show the VAR (ie the premier league referee doing VAR that day) what he or she asks for.Who appoints the Video Assistant Referees?Their appointment as part of the refereeing team will be announced by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for every Premier League match round at the beginning of each week.The VAR will sit at the VAR Hub at Stockley Park, in west London, and will have an Assistant VAR (AVAR) (Premier League referee) and a Replay Operator (RO) (Hawkeye employee).How does it work?For subjective decisions, either the referee informs the VAR that a decision should be reviewed or the VAR identifies a clear and obvious error in one of the four match-changing situations and communicates this to the referee.At the next stoppage of the match, the referee will hold up the restart of play until a decision has been reached.The referee explains their decision to the VAR, and what they have seen from the pitch.The VAR reviews the broadcast footage, using as many angles as possible. Real-time replays will be used initially to check for intensity. Slow-motion replays will be used to identify the point of contact.If the VARs view does not agree with what the referee believes they have seen then they can recommend an overturn.At NO point does it say Replay Operators pick what to see. They cannot, they are not match officials.