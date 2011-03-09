Poll

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,602
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6040 on: January 2, 2020, 04:15:54 PM »
They should be using at least 120fps
Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,227
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6041 on: January 2, 2020, 11:21:17 PM »
The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,776
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6042 on: January 2, 2020, 11:39:32 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on January  2, 2020, 11:21:17 PM
The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.

I find it somewhat frustrating that the complaints by the media types focus on how VAR is too right (pedantically so) and not about the how shitty refs continue to make shitty calls and not get pulled up by VAR (which is what the fans really wanted with a video ref). The only decision Liverpool have got this season that actually made VAR useful was against Wolves (a disgraceful decision by the ref that would likely have seen Liverpool lose in previous season). Media heads pissing and moaning about tight offside calls (and how long they take to get right) when VAR gets them right everytime is really fucking annoying.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,034
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6043 on: January 2, 2020, 11:48:40 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on January  2, 2020, 03:51:50 PM
at 12 mps, you will move 1200 cm in 1 second - divide by 50 fps and you can move up to 24 cm, not 2.4cm per frame

And then you have to factor in two opponents moving in opposite directions.
Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6044 on: January 2, 2020, 11:50:22 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  2, 2020, 11:48:40 PM
And then you have to factor in two opponents moving in opposite directions.

...and on a 3d plane with people being off the ground.
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,138
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6045 on: Yesterday at 06:36:58 AM »
Quote from: lamonti on January  2, 2020, 11:21:17 PM
The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.


Last night just highlighted how useless the referees are, it was a stonewall penalty, as was the wrestling at the next free kick.

The refs are arrogant twats, I really thought they would speak to the RL, seeing as they introduced the video referee to the sport over 20 years ago, but no, they ignore everything they have learned and try to start all over again. :no
Offline MerrycrRhistmassed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • In the town where I was born
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6046 on: Yesterday at 07:57:54 AM »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on January  1, 2020, 10:50:43 PM
I like var. Especially for off sides where it is a digital decision. I don't think they should include any kind of tolerance. Just improve the technology even further and also let people understand that the technologies is going nowhere, and offside is offside is offside.  Given time, the frustration will disappear over the horizon.

As for var in general play, they just need to let the fans know what is being reviewed. And also let the ref tell the players. And they also need to remove refs from the var room. For instance, Anthony Taylor can't be trusted on the field or behind a monitor.
I think I like var. It can be tweaked to make it more game-friendly. The Flamengo debacle was partly due to the var operators not showing the correct angles , though we're all agreed the ref was a tit.
Just make it clearer for the fans in the ground.

As you've just said, it doesn't deal with wank calls by the ref outside the box at the moment but that may change. Wrestling calls, it's reluctant to get involved.

"As a red Im made up it has taken away some of the power from the same refs who would have continued to fuck us royally like they have done for years, just like our last match and loads before that. Glad its here and no way would I remove it."

Well said!
Offline iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6047 on: Yesterday at 09:20:43 AM »
Seems like most complaints of VAR arise from the marginal 1mm offsides which the offside rule wasn't intended for? What do people here think of the change Souness proposed? That if any part of the body is onside the player is onside. I would modify it such that only body parts you can use to score (i.e. excluding the arms) count.

As for other things like handball, VAR is clearly doing its job, for the most part at least. The VVD "handball" (for me it clearly isn't, but that's evidently not the case for opposition fans) wouldn't have been such an issue if there was a much clearer angle. So maybe more cameras and fewer pixelations, but that's about it?

As for VAR ruining football, I actually think that's just people finding something else to complain about since they can't complain about the refs anymore. I'd rather complain about VAR than complain about the refs, anyhow. People complain about ruining the flow of the game ruining football as a whole but then there have been so many other things that are "ruining football" that by now this just seems like a drop in the bucket. Right now the time taken to make a decision is a genuine issue but VAR is still relatively new to the PL and hopefully decisions will be made more quickly over time.
Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6048 on: Yesterday at 09:31:02 AM »
Personally think they should do away with the lines all together for offsides. Just have them look it over without the lines and decide whether its offside from there, should give the advantage to the attackers unless you can clearly see on the screen they are in an offside position in which case everyone will see the same thing and cant really disagree.
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,138
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6049 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 AM »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 09:31:02 AM
Personally think they should do away with the lines all together for offsides. Just have them look it over without the lines and decide whether its offside from there, should give the advantage to the attackers unless you can clearly see on the screen they are in an offside position in which case everyone will see the same thing and cant really disagree.

Been said, the angles can be deceptive to the eye, that is why you need the lines. If you go with the naked eye, you just know Sky or BT will draw lines and start a big debate on how such and such a goal should have been chalked off.
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,012
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6050 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 AM »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Yesterday at 09:20:43 AM
Seems like most complaints of VAR arise from the marginal 1mm offsides which the offside rule wasn't intended for? What do people here think of the change Souness proposed? That if any part of the body is onside the player is onside. I would modify it such that only body parts you can use to score (i.e. excluding the arms) count.

As for other things like handball, VAR is clearly doing its job, for the most part at least. The VVD "handball" (for me it clearly isn't, but that's evidently not the case for opposition fans) wouldn't have been such an issue if there was a much clearer angle. So maybe more cameras and fewer pixelations, but that's about it?

As for VAR ruining football, I actually think that's just people finding something else to complain about since they can't complain about the refs anymore. I'd rather complain about VAR than complain about the refs, anyhow. People complain about ruining the flow of the game ruining football as a whole but then there have been so many other things that are "ruining football" that by now this just seems like a drop in the bucket. Right now the time taken to make a decision is a genuine issue but VAR is still relatively new to the PL and hopefully decisions will be made more quickly over time.

The Souness proposal would be a disaster. As others have pointed out, you'd be allowing attackers to be a metre and a half further forward and defenders would have to respond by dropping deep, stifling play.

Why should we fuck up our game to suit VAR? It was brought in without being properly tested and without any real thought about the consequences that follow on from its introduction. Take it away, sort it out properly and if it can be made to work properly without fucking things up then bring it back.

Offline iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6051 on: Yesterday at 05:02:50 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:49:47 AM
The Souness proposal would be a disaster. As others have pointed out, you'd be allowing attackers to be a metre and a half further forward and defenders would have to respond by dropping deep, stifling play.

Why should we fuck up our game to suit VAR? It was brought in without being properly tested and without any real thought about the consequences that follow on from its introduction. Take it away, sort it out properly and if it can be made to work properly without fucking things up then bring it back.
Stifling play? Would it really? The offside rule has been relaxed before over the decades and each time it resulted in an increase in the number of goals scored per match. I don't see why it would be any different this time. Other than that, not sure what you mean by "fuck up our game to suit VAR".
Offline MerrycrRhistmassed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • In the town where I was born
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6052 on: Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:49:47 AM
The Souness proposal would be a disaster. As others have pointed out, you'd be allowing attackers to be a metre and a half further forward and defenders would have to respond by dropping deep, stifling play.

Why should we fuck up our game to suit VAR? It was brought in without being properly tested and without any real thought about the consequences that follow on from its introduction. Take it away, sort it out properly and if it can be made to work properly without fucking things up then bring it back.
Earlier you say that we'd be having cricket scores. As Liverpool fans we've been party to some of the greatest cricket scores in football and we've loved it.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,271
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6053 on: Yesterday at 05:38:47 PM »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Yesterday at 05:02:50 PM
Stifling play? Would it really? The offside rule has been relaxed before over the decades and each time it resulted in an increase in the number of goals scored per match. I don't see why it would be any different this time. Other than that, not sure what you mean by "fuck up our game to suit VAR".

Describe how VAR would implement the "daylight" rule?

Contemplate the VAR official deciding on mm difference looking for daylight between body parts.

Do they look for just those body parts that can score?

Or do they look for true daylight between players?

What size lines do they choose?

What are the tangible margins for error to be compensated for?
Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6054 on: Yesterday at 05:42:16 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January  2, 2020, 03:58:42 PM
There was a reason I failed Math  ;D

Point was though that failing Usain Bolt on the pitch most frames won't differ too much, think the obvious next step would be to shoot at 120fps or more for the cameras on the side if they still want to use this system. Either way though I'm happy with it being used as it is so far, much rather that than Atkinson or his mates in charge.

Quote from: Kashinoda on September 22, 2019, 11:33:13 AM
Just to illustrate a bit more about the potential inaccuracies with offside calls using VAR.

The top sprinters in the Premiere League can do about 10 meters per second:
https://www.premierleague.com/news/650237

VAR is using footage captured at 50 frames per second so the margin of error is +/- 20 centimeters. That's almost the length of a size 10 shoe, and they're sitting there making calls that are < 5 centimeters.

Even if you a higher end 240 FPS camera you still have a margin of error of +/- 4.15 centimeters. This doesn't account for how they work out when the ball has actually been played forward either, this adds more inaccuracy.

A breakdown of the margin of error:
30 FPS - 33.3 CM
50 FPS (VAR) - 20.0 CM
60 FPS - 16.6 CM
120 FPS - 8.3 CM
240 FPS - 4.15 CM

Anything outside 20 centimeters should be the decision of the linesman.

There's no such thing as consistency with this system, it isn't goal line technology.
Offline iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6055 on: Yesterday at 09:55:40 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:38:47 PM
Describe how VAR would implement the "daylight" rule?

Contemplate the VAR official deciding on mm difference looking for daylight between body parts.

Do they look for just those body parts that can score?

Or do they look for true daylight between players?

What size lines do they choose?

What are the tangible margins for error to be compensated for?
Generally people like attacking play so it would be more acceptable if the decision was in favour of the goalscorer i.e. he was ruled to be marginally onside, rather than marginally offside.

Obviously only check body parts that one can score with. I have also seen suggestions to only check the feet of the attacker and the opposing team when determining offside, which does sound like a good idea to keep things simple, whether we keep the current offside line or take Souness' idea. The line thickness for the attacker should be equal to VAR's margin of error, and be measured forward. Any thickness of the line for the defender should be111 going backward, and be a dotted or dashed line (in contrast to the attacker's line which should be solid) so as to check for overlaps more easily. If there is overlap, the attacker is onside. The tangible margin of error is dependent not only on the frame rate, but also the attacker's velocity relative to the defender's (which is not always their speed since they may run at an angle, but we can use the speed if we want to). Alternatively, just take a flat value of 20cm or something (this value may change depending on frame rate), if simplicity is desired, though in that case it might be better to not use Souness' idea.

As for daylight, this will only really be a thing if Souness' idea is used, and there will be daylight if and only if the lines fail to overlap i.e. the attacker is offside. If the lines overlap, there is no daylight.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6056 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 PM »
I think if officials get to a point where they are repeatedly drawing lines and its so tight that frames used could be called into question, then it should simply be determined onside as the call is too marginal. Seems simple enough to me. People are bitching too much over this marginal offside stuff. The whole thing will improve over time imo
Online Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,595
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 01:57:50 AM »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Yesterday at 09:20:43 AM
Seems like most complaints of VAR arise from the marginal 1mm offsides which the offside rule wasn't intended for? What do people here think of the change Souness proposed? That if any part of the body is onside the player is onside. I would modify it such that only body parts you can use to score (i.e. excluding the arms) count.

It's absolute bollocks. Whether it's his suggestion of any part of the body, or your suggestion of only body parts you can score with. That doesnt solve the 1mm offside issue. That just means you're measuring the lines somewhere else. Those close calls will still happen with the same regularity as they are now. I'm surprised Souness came off with such nonsense to be honest as he normally speaks quite well.
Offline iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 11:04:26 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 01:57:50 AM
It's absolute bollocks. Whether it's his suggestion of any part of the body, or your suggestion of only body parts you can score with. That doesnt solve the 1mm offside issue. That just means you're measuring the lines somewhere else. Those close calls will still happen with the same regularity as they are now. I'm surprised Souness came off with such nonsense to be honest as he normally speaks quite well.
Such an issue was always going to be inevitable with technology. But it catching other genuine missteps which would otherwise have been missed more than makes it up for me. And I do think that being ruled onside by 1mm will be far more palatable to fans, players and managers alike, than being ruled offside by 1mm.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 04:18:32 PM »
Officials focused so much on using VAR predominantly for offsides that they try to make it "work" at all cost without understanding what it can actually do. They are missing a forest for a tree. I have posted here links to articles that discuss the error in Hawk Eye technology, and I mean those who were NOT associated with Hawk Eye. Hawk Eye will make you believe that the error is much smaller than it really is, especially in tennis, but they have NEVER disclosed any research that supports it; they just give you a number. When an independent university research comes up with a very different result, they say it's just done by "people who sit in a lab and don't go out on the field".

The error in Hawk Eye is impossible to estimate accurately from any situation. It takes too many unknowns. This includes position, speed, and acceleration of at least three objects (ball and two players), camera positions and angles, speed of recording, etc. They are trying to determine offside from three frames; it is mathematically impossible to do that without major approximations, which are not necessarily valid. Tell me this: since Hawk Eye has 2.4 mm error in tennis, why is it not used on clay courts? The answer is simple: because the Hawk Eye prediction and the ball imprint can be very far apart. Which one gives the real answer?

And here is where we are missing a forest for a tree. The purpose of any technology used for that purpose is NOT to judge whether a goal was scored from am offside position or not; I believe that that debate will always exist. The true purpose is to kill the debate. If all people accept the result from a technology, then there is no debate (e.g., goal-line). That is what Hawk Eye in tennis does, although there is experimental evidence to its inaccuracy. For clay courts, there is the ball imprint that does that. Both result in a conclusive decision that umpires, players and public accept. Job done.

With the above in mind, it is worthless IMHO to have a debate about armpits, butt skin or whatever. There is a simple solution. Players wear performance minitors; use their signal to determine the players position like a "center of mass" or whatever, correct for location on body, whatever is necessary. From that point on, the positional comparison is much simple. You'd still have an uncertainty associated with when the ball is being released, but determining relative positions becomes trivial. Accept that and move on. The offside review in these terms will take seconds only. A signal can be passed on the the referee much like the goal-line signal, and no one would even notice that VAR has taken its time.

Sure, there will be arguments pointing to flying headers, sliding and other situations that can give an attacker advantage in beating the offside, but hey-ho, accept that as part and parcel of the game. The offside rule used to have an attacker advantage built into it. The current implementation of the rules is disastrous and then time it takes is unacceptable.
Offline petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,766
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6060 on: Today at 04:46:02 PM »
I know it's not the first season but I'm not too keen on VAR being used in some cup games and not others, surely it should be the same across the board.
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,138
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 04:48:00 PM »
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on Today at 04:46:02 PM
I know it's not the first season but I'm not too keen on VAR being used in some cup games and not others, surely it should be the same across the board.

Totally wrong, should be none at all.
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,341
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 05:00:21 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:18:32 PM
With the above in mind, it is worthless IMHO to have a debate about armpits, butt skin or whatever. There is a simple solution. Players wear performance minitors; use their signal to determine the players position like a "center of mass" or whatever, correct for location on body, whatever is necessary. From that point on, the positional comparison is much simple. You'd still have an uncertainty associated with when the ball is being released, but determining relative positions becomes trivial. Accept that and move on. The offside review in these terms will take seconds only. A signal can be passed on the the referee much like the goal-line signal, and no one would even notice that VAR has taken its time.

Sure, there will be arguments pointing to flying headers, sliding and other situations that can give an attacker advantage in beating the offside, but hey-ho, accept that as part and parcel of the game. The offside rule used to have an attacker advantage built into it. The current implementation of the rules is disastrous and then time it takes is unacceptable.

Probably wouldn't work, the laws are written for the game at all levels not just the elite who have access to VAR, it could maybe be written in as an exception for when VAR is available but like today where there are FA cup games with VAR and some without (only premier league sides at home are using it) what happens? a lower league side going to a premier league side would be at an even bigger disadvantage if VAR is used and they're expected to change how they defend, more than likely with no facilities to even train with it for a few days

Any change to the offside law should be made for the game as a whole and not just the few, it's fine as it stands but VAR needs simplifying so it overrules howlers but goes with the onfield decision for tight calls
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,271
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 05:18:35 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 04:48:00 PM
Totally wrong, should be none at all.

Tranmere wouldn't be happy then.

Watford at home 3-0 up. Tranmere fight back to 3-2. Then late on get a pen. Ref signaled corner. VAR gave the pen ( correct decision btw.. if you see the replay).

Tranmere converts pen. 3-3.

Replay across the Wirral.
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,138
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 05:54:47 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Tranmere wouldn't be happy then.

Watford at home 3-0 up. Tranmere fight back to 3-2. Then late on get a pen. Ref signaled corner. VAR gave the pen ( correct decision btw.. if you see the replay).

Tranmere converts pen. 3-3.

Replay across the Wirral.

Shit like that is why I back VAR. However, its wrong in a single competition to only have it available at 13 out of 32 games in the 3rd round, for example at Prenton Park, there won't be VAR.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,271
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 06:23:05 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 05:54:47 PM
Shit like that is why I back VAR. However, its wrong in a single competition to only have it available at 13 out of 32 games in the 3rd round, for example at Prenton Park, there won't be VAR.

Depends on if the replay match is televised and the FA deem that enough cameras should be there for VAR.
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,242
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 08:30:13 PM »
They should change VAR to duplicate the 'Tango Ad'

When a goal is scored, they should freeze time, get the Var lad (painted orange) to run on take a peek at all angles and then slap the face of any offending player before resuming time and screaming 'YOU'VE BEEN VARRED!!!" before awarding the foul/freekick/handball/pelanty.

Online Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,595
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 08:50:45 PM »
Said it last season, it should be used at either all grounds or no grounds.

Wasnt it Sheffield Wednesday had a goal disallowed at Chelsea for offside that the ref had given, then Everton scored one that would've been ruled out but wasnt because it was at Millwall?
Then the farce at Swansea when they played City and City had 2 goals incorrectly allowed to stand, which would've been ruled out had Swansea not been relegated the season before?
