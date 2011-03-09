Officials focused so much on using VAR predominantly for offsides that they try to make it "work" at all cost without understanding what it can actually do. They are missing a forest for a tree. I have posted here links to articles that discuss the error in Hawk Eye technology, and I mean those who were NOT associated with Hawk Eye. Hawk Eye will make you believe that the error is much smaller than it really is, especially in tennis, but they have NEVER disclosed any research that supports it; they just give you a number. When an independent university research comes up with a very different result, they say it's just done by "people who sit in a lab and don't go out on the field".



The error in Hawk Eye is impossible to estimate accurately from any situation. It takes too many unknowns. This includes position, speed, and acceleration of at least three objects (ball and two players), camera positions and angles, speed of recording, etc. They are trying to determine offside from three frames; it is mathematically impossible to do that without major approximations, which are not necessarily valid. Tell me this: since Hawk Eye has 2.4 mm error in tennis, why is it not used on clay courts? The answer is simple: because the Hawk Eye prediction and the ball imprint can be very far apart. Which one gives the real answer?



And here is where we are missing a forest for a tree. The purpose of any technology used for that purpose is NOT to judge whether a goal was scored from am offside position or not; I believe that that debate will always exist. The true purpose is to kill the debate. If all people accept the result from a technology, then there is no debate (e.g., goal-line). That is what Hawk Eye in tennis does, although there is experimental evidence to its inaccuracy. For clay courts, there is the ball imprint that does that. Both result in a conclusive decision that umpires, players and public accept. Job done.



With the above in mind, it is worthless IMHO to have a debate about armpits, butt skin or whatever. There is a simple solution. Players wear performance minitors; use their signal to determine the players position like a "center of mass" or whatever, correct for location on body, whatever is necessary. From that point on, the positional comparison is much simple. You'd still have an uncertainty associated with when the ball is being released, but determining relative positions becomes trivial. Accept that and move on. The offside review in these terms will take seconds only. A signal can be passed on the the referee much like the goal-line signal, and no one would even notice that VAR has taken its time.



Sure, there will be arguments pointing to flying headers, sliding and other situations that can give an attacker advantage in beating the offside, but hey-ho, accept that as part and parcel of the game. The offside rule used to have an attacker advantage built into it. The current implementation of the rules is disastrous and then time it takes is unacceptable.