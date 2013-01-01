The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.