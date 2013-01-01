The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.





I find it somewhat frustrating that the complaints by the media types focus on how VAR is too right (pedantically so) and not about the how shitty refs continue to make shitty calls and not get pulled up by VAR (which is what the fans really wanted with a video ref). The only decision Liverpool have got this season that actually made VAR useful was against Wolves (a disgraceful decision by the ref that would likely have seen Liverpool lose in previous season). Media heads pissing and moaning about tight offside calls (and how long they take to get right) when VAR gets them right everytime is really fucking annoying.