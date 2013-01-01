Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 209451 times)

Offline Ziltoid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,600
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6040 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 PM »
They should be using at least 120fps
He's got a tattoo on his wrist that says "I hate blackie blackie blackie blacks, and I fucking love handballing it into the opponent's goal and away from my own goal, and biting people, and kicking young kids in the bollocks when they ask for autographs. And diving. I fucking love that."

Online lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,227
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 11:21:17 PM »
The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6042 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:21:17 PM
The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.

I find it somewhat frustrating that the complaints by the media types focus on how VAR is too right (pedantically so) and not about the how shitty refs continue to make shitty calls and not get pulled up by VAR (which is what the fans really wanted with a video ref). The only decision Liverpool have got this season that actually made VAR useful was against Wolves (a disgraceful decision by the ref that would likely have seen Liverpool lose in previous season). Media heads pissing and moaning about tight offside calls (and how long they take to get right) when VAR gets them right everytime is really fucking annoying.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,008
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6043 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Yesterday at 03:51:50 PM
at 12 mps, you will move 1200 cm in 1 second - divide by 50 fps and you can move up to 24 cm, not 2.4cm per frame

And then you have to factor in two opponents moving in opposite directions.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:48:40 PM
And then you have to factor in two opponents moving in opposite directions.

...and on a 3d plane with people being off the ground.
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,098
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 06:36:58 AM »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:21:17 PM
The micro-offside farrago is clearly distracting everyone from how gigantically ineffectual VAR is on the so called subjective calls, case in point, Peter Walton coming on BT sport tonight to say that Virgil's jersey being pulled back as he narrowly can't reach a dangerous cross to nod in from two yards underwent a "silent check" and "didn't meet the standards for a penalty". The whole system is impossibly badly thought through, and the finger has to pointed squarely at IFAB. It seems abundantly clear that they took on absolutely nothing from other sports with decades of experience in using video replay.


Last night just highlighted how useless the referees are, it was a stonewall penalty, as was the wrestling at the next free kick.

The refs are arrogant twats, I really thought they would speak to the RL, seeing as they introduced the video referee to the sport over 20 years ago, but no, they ignore everything they have learned and try to start all over again. :no
