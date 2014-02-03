Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 206897 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 AM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 09:24:19 AM
I don't think it's really that broken how it is done at the moment, technology wise. I'd just add a two inch margin (or something like that) for the attacking player to be allowed to be "level" with the defender.

Do the lines, have the software calculate the two inch margin, declare the result. If the attacking player still, after the two inch margin, is off side by the amount of armpit hair, then so be it.

My comment about CGI was tongue in cheek. I don't think its broken either, I didn't like the look of the Firmino 'armpit' offside, the first time I'd heard of it but since then I've accepted it if that's the criteria. He looked clearly onside to me so I was surprised how marginal it was. I thought both Mane's goal (Watford) and the Wolves goal looked offside, so again I was surprised how marginal they looked when analysed.

I really don't see how you can decide on the VAR offside 'margin of error', the cricket ball tracking 'umpires call' margin is based on a declared margin of error from the system manufacturer's. Cricket uses Hawkeye and I'm pretty sure it is more accurate with the tennis environment's because there are less variables. Does the VAR system also have a margin of error figure it can standby? I'm guessing that things like framerate are significant, cricket use Snicko for edges and I've seen issues where they haven't been able to completely marry up the sound sample with the image frame. I terms of the manufacturers declaring an accuracy figure, I'm not sure how they reach a conclusion, presumably its based on empirical data. Was it FIFA that wanted Goal line technology to be 100% accurate? Well that's impossible, three standard deviations (99.7%) is considered the benchmark for a highly accurate system. I think in the end they declared an accuracy of 0.5cm, which is a different way of representing it but obviously good enough to meet the compliance target for FIFA, no doubt the sales team provided a clear explanation to the customer.

It has taken years to get Snicko right due to the amount of computational power that was required - the system was too slow to reach a decision at first, sound familar? You still get the odd funny one, where the mic seems to pickup an 'edge' from an unkown source and the operators have to judge whether it coincides with the pictures. They used to use Hotspot for years but it was found to be flawed and withdrawn, in fact it might have happened actually during a Test Match on a particularly hot day? I've also seen a video of Hawkeye declaring a ball hitting the top of middle stump only for the batsman to miss the ball and it go over to the top by a couple of inches. The manufacturer denied the was an issue with the system, there is a lot riding on it for them.

I'm not in favour of a VAR offside margin of error being in the favour of attackers, they already get too much of an advantage with the ridiculous 'not interferring with play' ammendment. I don't envy the job of defenders nowadays, I mean just look at the Wolves 'no goal' the other night, how many of their players were stood offside when the ball was played? I don't even know whether the player who stuck it in the net in the end was one of those players?     
Online MerrycrRhistmassed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 AM »
Since they changed the rules, way back, my favourite offside interpretation was the clear daylight one and even that was misinterpreted sometimes. Football features few goals. Goals are great. Let's have more of them particularly when we're talking about calling a gnat"s bollock hair offside. Such marginal decisions do not serve to illustrate and punish having an unfair advantage...and, surely that's what the rules are there to prevent?

And Leto was onside, the bastard.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 12:05:36 PM »
Quote from: MerrycrRhistmassed on Yesterday at 11:38:33 AM
Since they changed the rules, way back, my favourite offside interpretation was the clear daylight one and even that was misinterpreted sometimes. Football features few goals. Goals are great. Let's have more of them particularly when we're talking about calling a gnat"s bollock hair offside. Such marginal decisions do not serve to illustrate and punish having an unfair advantage...and, surely that's what the rules are there to prevent?

And Leto was onside, the bastard.

Not sure 'clear daylight' is measurable in any context? Why not scrap offside completely then? You are already most of the way there anyway with players stood offside 'not interferring'. I think you'd be disappointed though as there would be no incentive for a deep lying team to come out all, they'd be pinned back and if they managed to get possession would have to try and play it over the top onto runners. The game would turn into basketball, which looks like a crock of shit me.
Offline redtel

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 03:56:11 PM »
If the technology is improved next season and they can tell us that the system is very accurate and takes into account the frames per minute and the exact time the player passed the ball forward there is still the same result.

Some teams will suffer with a disallowed goal due to being mm offside. This is surely the result if linesman are replaced with replays. The incorrect decisions by the man with the flag will not occur and it will be a correct scientific offside.

It could even be agreed that if a player is less than say 5mm offside he will be given the benefit of the doubt but teams will still feel aggrieved if they are just mm over this. There has to be a cut off.

Fans will still complain about how silly it is to be offside by a few mm. They complained about linesmen cheating them of good goals and will still complain about var. They will cheer when var saves their team from having conceded a goal. It's just the way it is.

However, the number of incorrect decisions in a football match should drop.These can be measured so it will be interesting to see what the results are at season end.
Offline Marty 85

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 05:44:19 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 30, 2019, 06:48:31 PM
The best thing they could do to make the offside decisions more 'acceptable' to the media is to use CGI. I know a bit about software, sensor technology and signal processing and I've always had my doubts about the complete accuracy of the Hawkeye technology used in cricket which had been around a long time now. I have noticed that because the output from the system is presented with nice shiney graphics, the results have suddenly been accepted as gospel truth with the pundits and media and you've heard them say 'clearly out' when they see the CGI image. Over the years the system has been found to have a margin of error and the authorities have adopted an 'umpires call' on the marginals.

I see the same with football now with the goal line technology, because its presented with compelling graphics, the results are accepted as 100% correct, admittedly its an easier problem to solve so I'd be less concerned about it. So if they took the VAR offside images, CGI-ed them and presented nice shiney graphics, I'm sure the pundits would immediately fall in love with such compelling images and would stop questioning it, they could even put up the number of millimetres like they do with the goal line system.
Pretty much. I can see why they would show us the lines being drawn on the tele but if it was a more professional graphic it would make it more palatable. As it stands it's open to debate. A player is either on or off and some pundits are now raising an issue with the offside rule itself in it's current form. It doesn't matter how you change the law you will always have decisions that are a hairs width offside.

Further advancements to the technology and how it is displayed would squash alot of the debate and people would be more accepting of it.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 06:53:21 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 05:44:19 PM
Pretty much. I can see why they would show us the lines being drawn on the tele but if it was a more professional graphic it would make it more palatable. As it stands it's open to debate. A player is either on or off and some pundits are now raising an issue with the offside rule itself in it's current form. It doesn't matter how you change the law you will always have decisions that are a hairs width offside.

Further advancements to the technology and how it is displayed would squash alot of the debate and people would be more accepting of it.

The graphics don't make the system more accurate though, just more attractive and we've no idea what the declared accuracy of the system is currently.

The thing that irritates me at the moment is how long have these bellends on Sky/BBC and Bein sports been freeze framing these images from games and analysing them, 5 years? Oxygen thieves like Merson / Gray and Gorilla hands declaring a 'definite offside' yet suddeny it isn't acceptable VAR and making the decision even though they are actually doing it more scientifically.

The system will improve over time, in the cricket threads the likes of Yorkie, Nick, WelshRed and myself have had many debates about the DRS system over many years. However I think it is fair to say that the general concensus has been that the game of cricket has benefitted hugely from the introduction of technology and contraversial decisions have been reduced dramatically. One of the things that it has made me realise over the years is just how good the umpire's are in cricket and how many decisions they get right first time. 
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 06:56:53 PM »
I love VAR.

Let's be honest. Without it we'd be in a massive relegation battle. But here we are top of the league.
Online MerrycrRhistmassed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 05:54:22 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:56:53 PM
I love VAR.

Let's be honest. Without it we'd be in a massive relegation battle. But here we are top of the league.
Was listening to the TAW podcast and agree with what they were saying... without VAR Anthony Atkinson-Lite has us losing that game 0-1.
Var made the correct calls, just in a shite way.

I also agree with the shout for shiny CGI graphics which everyone would believe in because seeing is believing, right?
