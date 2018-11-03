Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 10:22:55 AM »
Quote from: Runehammer on Today at 10:20:15 AM
If you can't see it with the naked eye then, for me, it isn't offside.  If Wolves goal had stood then I would've accepted that as advantage to the attacking side (annoying as that would have been), I'm in favour of VAR but not how it's being used for offsides, especially when it is only as accurate as the frame that's actually used.  I also have no idea why the hell it took so long to allow our goal when the first replay on TV showed it only hit Lallana's shoulder. 

I do think their is an agenda here as regards VAR but it is being used consistently whatever your view on it.

They also had to check for an offside, possible handball by VVD and if Tony Taylor had blown before Mane scored.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 10:24:08 AM »
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 06:38:58 AM
Exactly. When Firmino's armpit was judged offside everyone had a right laugh about it or Mané's against Watford was shrugged off as "how it is now". When the decisions work in our favour (after a month of not having one) it's back to the system needs scrapping/it's killed the game or other flat earth type conspiracies.

They've had about 6 of these marginal offside calls in the PL in the past week yet it's only us ever benefiting..  ???


Everyone hates us, so its funny when it goes against us and fucking cheating when it goes for us. Need to develop a thick skin in the coming months and laugh at the c*nts.

As for other teams

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 10:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Runehammer on Today at 10:20:15 AM
If you can't see it with the naked eye then, for me, it isn't offside.  If Wolves goal had stood then I would've accepted that as advantage to the attacking side (annoying as that would have been), I'm in favour of VAR but not how it's being used for offsides, especially when it is only as accurate as the frame that's actually used.  I also have no idea why the hell it took so long to allow our goal when the first replay on TV showed it only hit Lallana's shoulder. 

I do think their is an agenda here as regards VAR but it is being used consistently whatever your view on it.

Problem is, that under the letter of the law, it is offside. It wasn't funny when the lineo at Spurs a few years ago, who was at least a yard behind play, ruled out what would have been a winning goal as it would have put us 2-0 up, when he made an utter guess and somehow managed to correctly call offside against Lallana, and that was his big toe that was actually off. Once the tech was brought in, it has brought the deficiencies in the offside law into glaring focus. The rule needs changing, I'd prefer what Souness says, if any part of the attacker is onside, give them the advantage.

I don't like how VAR is being used, I prefer the way Rugby does it in that the onfield ref only goes to the screen if they are unsure. However the issue with offside is because the law says ANY part, you have to use VAR to establish what the human eye cannot see. It is a stupid law in the first place,
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 10:36:36 AM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:22:55 AM
They also had to check for an offside, possible handball by VVD and if Tony Taylor had blown before Mane scored.

Oh I must've missed that, they only really looked at the Lallana bit on TV.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 10:40:28 AM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:08:36 AM
Souness' comments were idiotic. Something like if there is any part of the body onside it should stand! That's just re-drawing a line at another place.
Wright on MotD at least made sensible comments about the fact that when the ball is kicked is the biggest challenge. If we assume that no matter how crap the lines look, the software is doing it right, then the margin for error comes from when the ball is played.

I can't see an easy solution to offside VAR if we are going with absolutes we are going to have to work with this system. It would be difficult to go back with the linesmen making the call and using VAR for clear and obvious error, as what do you call a clear on obvious error for VAR without calculating the lines and measuring it?

As for Taylor's handball, that was just him gleefully disallowing a goal. In the old days we would have been screwed by that prat.



If you need to draw the lines then it means you can't tell with the naked eye so just give benefit of doubt, these are clear and obvious errors we've benefited from over the past year or so









All of those decision went for us on the pitch and would have been rightfully overturned by VAR, on the other side of it we were shafted by this decision made by some clueless c*nt who doesn't understand the laws



Clear and obvious is exactly that, if you can't tell just by looking then go with the onfield decision or give benefit of doubt to the attacker if the linesman has kept his flag down

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 10:44:01 AM »
"Clear and obvious error" has nothing to do with offside though.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 10:56:17 AM »
Imagine Pippo Inzaghi playing under VAR rules. ;D
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 10:57:15 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 10:44:01 AM
"Clear and obvious error" has nothing to do with offside though.

So those aren't clear and obvious errors? 3 of them resulted in goals for us, 1 was a goal against ruled out and the ball then ended up in the back of Fulham's net 20 seconds later and the one at Arsenal should have seen us take the lead
 
Yeah you're either on or off but the error is in the officiating and that is what VAR should be overruling, fuck the armpit decisions though as it's impossible to tell 100% and they waste too much time fucking about with it
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 10:59:29 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:01:37 AM
There is nothing wrong with the way VAR is being used for offside. People just need to get over it. There is no solution to the offside problem.

There is a solution to 'the problem' The problem began with VAR, or more to the point its controllers, is explaining what is and isn't off side. We're all starting to slowly get it, now and regarding off-side, the only controversy is when all lines are equal, then it should be given to the advantage of the attacking player, but beyond that, a player is either on or off, side.

As a regular match goer, I have no issues in spending an extra 5-10 minutes at a match to make sure all the points of fact are called correctly.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 11:01:02 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:40:28 AM


There is no benefit of the doubt as far as offside is concerned, you are either on or off, its a matter of fact. The ball crossing the line is exactly the same, it has either crossed the line and it is a goal or it hasn't. Both laws are written so that you cannot actually call the correct decision using eyes alone with 100% accuracy if it is tight, so you actually need to use goal line tech and VAR in tight calls to go by the letter of the law.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 11:12:40 AM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:08:36 AM
Souness' comments were idiotic. Something like if there is any part of the body onside it should stand! That's just re-drawing a line at another place.
Wright on MotD at least made sensible comments about the fact that when the ball is kicked is the biggest challenge. If we assume that no matter how crap the lines look, the software is doing it right, then the margin for error comes from when the ball is played.

I can't see an easy solution to offside VAR if we are going with absolutes we are going to have to work with this system. It would be difficult to go back with the linesmen making the call and using VAR for clear and obvious error, as what do you call a clear on obvious error for VAR without calculating the lines and measuring it?

As for Taylor's handball, that was just him gleefully disallowing a goal. In the old days we would have been screwed by that prat.



Yeah Souness's comments were just pulling a new idea out of his arse: at least he showed a bit of invention, but it was a terrible idea that would completely shift the way defending is done and, as you rightly point out, just move the "controversial" line to another place. Same problem, new weird, terrible rule.

Regarding the time the ball is played, the VAR is shown three frames and picks the one that they think is most appropriate to represent the first point of contact (not when the ball leaves the boot) and then they work out the lines after that.

Your suggestion of "only change when it's clear and obvious" begs the obvious question... when is it clear and obvious? What's the margin for that, how do you measure it?

Dead right re: Taylor.

Also: the new law regarding any handball disallows a goal is so unbelievably fucking dumb, it has to go with the final whistle of this season. It's criminal how little sense that makes. X action is not an offense unless Y happens, at which point it retroactively becomes an offense. Concrete madness.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 11:13:53 AM »
FYI if everyone on this thread doesn't already read @DaleJohnsonESPN on Twitter, they should.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 11:14:29 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:57:15 AM
So those aren't clear and obvious errors? 3 of them resulted in goals for us, 1 was a goal against ruled out and the ball then ended up in the back of Fulham's net 20 seconds later and the one at Arsenal should have seen us take the lead
 
Yeah you're either on or off but the error is in the officiating and that is what VAR should be overruling, fuck the armpit decisions though as it's impossible to tell 100% and they waste too much time fucking about with it

They are clearly and obviously errors. But that's still nothing to do with the VAR protocol for offside decisions.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 11:19:04 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 11:01:02 AM
There is no benefit of the doubt as far as offside is concerned, you are either on or off, its a matter of fact. The ball crossing the line is exactly the same, it has either crossed the line and it is a goal or it hasn't. Both laws are written so that you cannot actually call the correct decision using eyes alone with 100% accuracy if it is tight, so you actually need to use goal line tech and VAR in tight calls to go by the letter of the law.



Correct
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 11:21:38 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 11:01:02 AM
There is no benefit of the doubt as far as offside is concerned, you are either on or off, its a matter of fact. The ball crossing the line is exactly the same, it has either crossed the line and it is a goal or it hasn't. Both laws are written so that you cannot actually call the correct decision using eyes alone with 100% accuracy if it is tight, so you actually need to use goal line tech and VAR in tight calls to go by the letter of the law.



But if VAR is no more accurate than the naked eye, then what is the point?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 11:28:23 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:21:38 AM
But if VAR is no more accurate than the naked eye, then what is the point?

It is though. There have been 0 goals scored this season by a player that was offside, or someone that was offside assisting a goal. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 11:34:44 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 11:28:23 AM
It is though. There have been 0 goals scored this season by a player that was offside, or someone that was offside assisting a goal. 

I'm not sure that's true.  There have certainly been goals disallowed that shouldn't have been though.  The Sterling one from early in the season being the obvious example.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 11:35:55 AM »
Maybe each side should have a limited number of VAR appeals?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 11:37:28 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:34:44 AM
I'm not sure that's true.  There have certainly been goals disallowed that shouldn't have been though.  The Sterling one from early in the season being the obvious example.

I dont remember that one. I do think there is maybe 1 or 2 that should've stood, that arent 100% clear offsides on the images available to us.
But compare it to seasons with no VAR, and its blindingly obvious there are a lot less goals given that shouldn't be, and more goals given that have initially been ruled out.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 11:38:17 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:35:55 AM
Maybe each side should have a limited number of VAR appeals?

No. Managers/captains or whoever will make the call for an appeal will use them tactically. Fuck that.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 11:38:30 AM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 11:40:00 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 11:37:28 AM
I dont remember that one. I do think there is maybe 1 or 2 that should've stood, that arent 100% clear offsides on the images available to us.
But compare it to seasons with no VAR, and its blindingly obvious there are a lot less goals given that shouldn't be, and more goals given that have initially been ruled out.

Off the top of my head I can probably think of half a dozen goals that were disallowed for very tight offsides that were well within the margin of error for the technology.  And I'm not watching every single game.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 11:42:34 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:35:55 AM
Maybe each side should have a limited number of VAR appeals?

Teams will keep pushing the offside limit till a team hits it allowed quota of appeals. Off-side is off-side, we should not deviate from that. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 11:54:46 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:40:00 AM
Off the top of my head I can probably think of half a dozen goals that were disallowed for very tight offsides that were well within the margin of error for the technology.  And I'm not watching every single game.

Just because it's very tight, it doesn't mean the decision to allow/disallow has been wrong. Technology is getting more decisions correct than the lino ever did.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 11:57:47 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 11:54:46 AM
Just because it's very tight, it doesn't mean the decision to allow/disallow has been wrong. Technology is getting more decisions correct than the lino ever did.

No, but when it's very tight, the technology doesn't know whether it's onside or off, that's the problem. When you say the technology is getting more decisions correct than the linesman, you don't really know that.

Sterling was judged to be offside by 2.4cm and the margin for error in that case was 13cm. It's more likely than not that the technology overturned a correct decision by the linesman.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 12:39:22 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:57:47 AM
No, but when it's very tight, the technology doesn't know whether it's onside or off, that's the problem. When you say the technology is getting more decisions correct than the linesman, you don't really know that.

Sterling was judged to be offside by 2.4cm and the margin for error in that case was 13cm. It's more likely than not that the technology overturned a correct decision by the linesman.

This is exactly correct - they shouldn't be giving offsides unless the distance offside is greater than the margin of error in the technology. People are being given offside by a toe or an armpit, but taking into account frame rate, the angle of the camera and the degree of error in deciding exactly where to put the lines, the decision is little more than guesswork. (not that I'm complaining about yesterday's decision!)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 12:43:24 PM »
It would be interesting to run VAR rules on last seasons goals. Considering we play the offside trap perhaps it would of worked in our favour in decisions that were too close to call.  Without VAR the Wolves goal would of stood. We could see more teams playing to offside trap because of VAR.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 12:46:15 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 12:39:22 PM
This is exactly correct - they shouldn't be giving offsides unless the distance offside is greater than the margin of error in the technology. People are being given offside by a toe or an armpit, but taking into account frame rate, the angle of the camera and the degree of error in deciding exactly where to put the lines, the decision is little more than guesswork. (not that I'm complaining about yesterday's decision!)

Yeah, and the trouble is that when you start calculating the margin of error, in some cases it could be massive.  If an attacker is running full pelt, it could be over 30cm, and that's if the defender is standing still.  If he's trying to get out and play the attacker offside, it's even more.

This is why all this business with armpits and drawing lines is missing the point; if you can't be sure by looking at it a couple of times with the naked eye, you shouldn't be overruling the linesman.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 01:02:59 PM »
VAR OVERTURNS (NET SCORE)

Brighton +6
Man United +3
Southampton +3
Palace +2
Leicester City +2
Bournemouth +1
Burnley +1
Newcastle +1
Watford +1
Liverpool 0
Man City 0
Spurs 0
Arsenal -1
Villa -1
Everton -1
Chelsea -2
Norwich -3
West Ham -3
Wolves -4
Sheff Utd -5


Specific info here:
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/3929823/how-var-decisions-have-affected-every-premier-league-club
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 01:08:12 PM »
Is the purpose of football to be perfectly fair and accurate at all times?
I think not. It's a game played for entertainment. Yes, huge amounts of money are at stake, but only because it's entertaining.

VAR has made football slightly more fair but significantly less entertaining. It breaks the flow like commercial breaks in a movie. It's a dangerous path.

VAR doesn't stop endless discussions about refereeing, during or after the games. We discuss referees more than ever.
