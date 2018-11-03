Souness' comments were idiotic. Something like if there is any part of the body onside it should stand! That's just re-drawing a line at another place.
Wright on MotD at least made sensible comments about the fact that when the ball is kicked is the biggest challenge. If we assume that no matter how crap the lines look, the software is doing it right, then the margin for error comes from when the ball is played.
I can't see an easy solution to offside VAR if we are going with absolutes we are going to have to work with this system. It would be difficult to go back with the linesmen making the call and using VAR for clear and obvious error, as what do you call a clear on obvious error for VAR without calculating the lines and measuring it?
As for Taylor's handball, that was just him gleefully disallowing a goal. In the old days we would have been screwed by that prat.
Yeah Souness's comments were just pulling a new idea out of his arse: at least he showed a bit of invention, but it was a terrible idea that would completely shift the way defending is done and
, as you rightly point out, just move the "controversial" line to another place. Same problem, new weird, terrible rule.
Regarding the time the ball is played, the VAR is shown three frames and picks the one that they think is most appropriate to represent the first point of contact (not
when the ball leaves the boot) and then they work out the lines after that.
Your suggestion of "only change when it's clear and obvious" begs the obvious question... when is it clear and obvious? What's the margin for that, how do you measure it?
Dead right re: Taylor.
Also: the new law regarding any handball disallows a goal is so unbelievably fucking dumb, it has to go with the final whistle of this season. It's criminal how little sense that makes. X action is not an offense unless Y happens, at which point it retroactively becomes an offense. Concrete madness.