The idea that the PL is doing things differently or badly isn't true with the exception of the pitchside monitors, the delays drawn from which would annoy people just as much as the guy standing there in the middle of the pitch with his finger in his ear. Look at what happened in the CWC final. The lad gives a drop ball for a clear foul on Mané because he looked at the wrong pictures.



This is VAR: this is just what people asked for years, mainly pundits. And now they realise it's extremely frustrating and implemented (all around the world) in the same largely illogical manner.



The offside law is largely the same as before. Linesmen are completely randomly flagging for stuff that they "should" leave play.



The handball laws... a complete fucking mess, but have been made even worse than ever before with the "anything that touches the hand makes goals illegitimate, even if it isn't an actual foul"  that rule was clearly suggested, written and approved by morons.



VAR was right on both counts tonight for us, saved us from another screw job from Anthony Taylor like the one a year ago when he fucked us over at the Etihad.