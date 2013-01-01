Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 PM
The idea that the PL is doing things differently or badly isn't true with the exception of the pitchside monitors, the delays drawn from which would annoy people just as much as the guy standing there in the middle of the pitch with his finger in his ear. Look at what happened in the CWC final. The lad gives a drop ball for a clear foul on Mané because he looked at the wrong pictures.

This is VAR: this is just what people asked for years, mainly pundits. And now they realise it's extremely frustrating and implemented (all around the world) in the same largely illogical manner.

The offside law is largely the same as before. Linesmen are completely randomly flagging for stuff that they "should" leave play.

The handball laws... a complete fucking mess, but have been made even worse than ever before with the "anything that touches the hand makes goals illegitimate, even if it isn't an actual foul"  that rule was clearly suggested, written and approved by morons.

VAR was right on both counts tonight for us, saved us from another screw job from Anthony Taylor like the one a year ago when he fucked us over at the Etihad.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 11:49:24 PM
Quote from: Youb on Yesterday at 07:59:23 PM
Offside rule needs to be related to the position of the feet only.  All this leaning armpit nonsense needs to be binned off. Tight calls which are level and need dots and lines,  benefit of the doubt goes to the attacker.

Something like the lallana handball needs ONE look by a competent ref then decision is made.

There'll still be tight calls  with millimetres in the difference  if you mark it by the feet. There's ALWAYS going to be razor tight calls when you use video technology.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5802 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 PM
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:49:24 PM
There'll still be tight calls  with millimetres in the difference  if you mark it by the feet. There's ALWAYS going to be razor tight calls when you use video technology.

As others have said, there should be an "umpires call". They need to work out what the margin of error is, then anything within that margin (both on and off) should go with what the linesman flags.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5803 on: Today at 12:01:45 AM
Quote from: Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor! on Yesterday at 08:52:12 PM
My take on our Goal..

1: there are numerous angles that show Virgil did not make contact (or the other way round) with the ball/Arm
2: It was obvious after 1 replay that Adam was being pushed and that the ball came of the shoulder.
3: Understand checking for Sadio Offside and watching them (via the images) of them trying to control the most basic jog shuttle, touch screen for circa 30 seconds was akin to watching my dear old aunt wrestle a Video recorder back in the day ::) [size=78%].[/size]


Any way:

Another win

On point 3, they werent checking offside, they were trying to ascertain whether the ball had crossed the line before the whistle went, hence the scrolling back and forth. Had that been the case, VAR wouldnt have been able to intervene and it would stand as no goal.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5804 on: Today at 12:14:25 AM
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:49:24 PM
There'll still be tight calls  with millimetres in the difference  if you mark it by the feet. There's ALWAYS going to be razor tight calls when you use video technology.

It's all a bit mad partly because the powers that be are keeping quiet on it and partly because the media are desperate to fuel any hint of controversy. As much as I'm not a huge fan of absolutely tiny offside decisions (more because of skepticism around the tech), whenever a lino pre-var judged someone to be off by a small margin no one ever said it was ruining the game. Tight, but correct, decisions have always been a part of the game. Only issues occurred when they got it wrong.

The media need to get a grip of this hysteria but unfortunately they want it to be fuelled
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5805 on: Today at 12:27:17 AM
Wouldve lost 0-1 today under the old incompetence

Ruining football by churning out the correct goals/results to football matches?...

We cant go back so we have to look to speed it up and probably change the offside law

Sounesss idea was the best Ive heard though youll still have the odd discrepancy
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5806 on: Today at 12:41:54 AM
All players wear those electronic tracking devices on their backs.

Use those to sort out offside, regardless if a players foot, head, or hip is further ahead than the defender.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5807 on: Today at 12:56:36 AM
Quote from: Youb on Yesterday at 07:59:23 PM
Offside rule needs to be related to the position of the feet only.  All this leaning armpit nonsense needs to be binned off. Tight calls which are level and need dots and lines,  benefit of the doubt goes to the attacker.

Something like the lallana handball needs ONE look by a competent ref then decision is made.

Was thinking this the other day. If only the feet can be offside, a chip/tracker could be placed in the sole of each boot and then offsides could be identified just as goal line tech works. You'd also see exactly when the ball leaves the passers foot.
