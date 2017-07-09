Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?

plucking affattedgoose

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5720 on: Today at 05:26:04 PM
WillG.LFC

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5721 on: Today at 05:28:41 PM
Be 1 nil to wolves at half time without it
Linudden

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5722 on: Today at 05:29:04 PM
These extra minutes are complete nonsense, but at least they got the decisions right, but how the hell could it take so long?
plucking affattedgoose

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5723 on: Today at 05:29:36 PM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:28:41 PM
Be 1 nil to wolves at half time without it

No it wouldnt :duh
Linudden

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5724 on: Today at 05:30:11 PM
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Today at 05:26:02 PM
I didn't see it as my stream died but heard that his hand was offside? His bloody hand?? Got £20 on a goal being ruled out for someone's helmet being offside.

His ankle was offside, hands can't be.
Linudden

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5725 on: Today at 05:30:55 PM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:28:41 PM
Be 1 nil to wolves at half time without it

The game would restart with a Wolves free kick two minutes earlier at 0-0 without VAR. Completely different timeline.
WillG.LFC

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5726 on: Today at 05:31:57 PM
Yeah wasnt being serious. Jeez :D
Knight

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5727 on: Today at 05:32:22 PM
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:25:28 PM
It's always gonna be a line though. Daylight? Then we'll get mm decisions for that. Benefit of doubt? Well how big is that defined as? Remains that there'll be mm calls.

Agree that decisions like that one are against the spirit of the game, but I don't see how you can write a rule that involves drawing a line and not have incredibly tight calls

It would be possible to use a replay to check offsides without making it come down to a line. Just accept inherent subjectivity in every decision and allow subjective decisions to be made with a second look. And it should be no more than that, a 2nd look. Perhaps the infield ref even get to see it again in normal speed, with no pauses, and on that basis decides whether to overturn the original decision. Having said that, I dislike all of it and want it gone. Helped us today so far but will screw us over tomorrow and is ruining enjoyment and massively increasing anger.
thejbs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5728 on: Today at 05:33:05 PM
Both decisions were right but weve been on the receiving end of one like wolves and its a total stinker. They gained no advantage from the inch or so offside.
WillG.LFC

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5729 on: Today at 05:33:37 PM
Rule should be if you need to use the lines it isn't clear or obvious. They should only correct when it is visible to the eye using replays
Sat1

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5730 on: Today at 05:33:55 PM
Really dont understand the complaining/moaning. If VAR is one thing on offsides, its being consistent.

Samie

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5731 on: Today at 05:34:26 PM
LiVARpool!  :D ;D
plucking affattedgoose

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5732 on: Today at 05:35:06 PM
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:33:05 PM
Both decisions were right but weve been on the receiving end of one like wolves and its a total stinker. They gained no advantage from the inch or so offside.

Sigh

The one we were on the receiving end of showed Bobby onside three times before changing their lines to then show him offside.
Zlen

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5733 on: Today at 05:35:30 PM
Tech is not precise enough for calls like this.
Rush 82

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5734 on: Today at 05:35:52 PM
Quote from: Sat1 on Today at 05:33:55 PM
Really dont understand the complaining/moaning. If VAR is one thing on offsides, its being consistent.
Correct.

We have seen mm armpit measurement being used all over the league this season.

It's 100 percent consistent - monumentally shite, but consistent.

and we have after all been burnt by this too - what goes around, comes around
leftfooter

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5735 on: Today at 05:36:49 PM
Get rid of the lines drawn on the pitch.

Show the linesman and ref the action starting a few frames from before the player kicks the ball, running forwards and backwards, with a smaller picture-in-picture in the corner showing the contact with the ball.

If the officials think they should have been able to identify it as offside on the pitch, then offside is given.

kopite77

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5736 on: Today at 05:37:18 PM
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:24:18 PM
The game I know and love is dead.
Totally agree Paul, but the problem isnt VAR, its the incompetent officials, both on field and VAR in this country are equally crap mate!
Something Worse

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5737 on: Today at 05:40:35 PM
I feel like he was offside, every image shows his foot offside no?
WillG.LFC

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5738 on: Today at 05:43:44 PM
Var enables us to play a high line and assist us with pressing ny making the pitch smaller. Its a massive bonus to the way we play. I said before the season starts var will help us massively not just correcting things. The system naturally needs improving but its still early days
aw1991

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5739 on: Today at 05:52:34 PM
I don't like VAR, but ffs, people are overreacting. VAR isn't killing football, shut up already.
Iska

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5740 on: Today at 06:26:58 PM
Im still for binning it off, but until that happens it might as well do that.
Max_powers

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5741 on: Today at 06:35:55 PM
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:26:58 PM
Im still for binning it off, but until that happens it might as well do that.

Why? Have you seen the state of refereeing in the league?

Are you more accepting of Referee and Linesman making obvious mistakes just because they can hide behind plausible deniability? or do you think VAR makes more incorrect calls than correct ones?
db1animal

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5742 on: Today at 06:39:50 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 05:52:34 PM
I don't like VAR, but ffs, people are overreacting. VAR isn't killing football, shut up already.

Correct, while I may disagree with the armpit being used to judge offside, its been consistently called across all games, if all the pundits accepted that close or tiny margins do mean jack like they do with goal line technology there wouldnt be half the problems, but theyve got to have something to moan about to fill the 24 hour / click bait news
FiSh77

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5743 on: Today at 06:41:15 PM
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:32:22 PM
It would be possible to use a replay to check offsides without making it come down to a line. Just accept inherent subjectivity in every decision and allow subjective decisions to be made with a second look. And it should be no more than that, a 2nd look. Perhaps the infield ref even get to see it again in normal speed, with no pauses, and on that basis decides whether to overturn the original decision. Having said that, I dislike all of it and want it gone. Helped us today so far but will screw us over tomorrow and is ruining enjoyment and massively increasing anger.

The only anger that is massively increasing is with mancs and the ev, and that's for one reason, if we were on the other end of it they wouldn't give a shiny shite
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5744 on: Today at 06:42:06 PM
Opposition fans are fumming, and I'm loving it.

They would rather see us losing by incorrect decisions. Well, not anymore bastards, not anymore.

VAR is here to stay and I'm 100% for it.
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5745 on: Today at 06:44:00 PM
VAR is OK, the offside rule is an utter joke
Machae

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5746 on: Today at 06:44:15 PM
BBC seems so fixated with the Wolves offside. Marginal offside is still offside
FiSh77

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5747 on: Today at 06:45:08 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:44:15 PM
BBC Salford seems so fixated with the Wolves offside. Marginal offside is still offside
Ratboy3G

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5748 on: Today at 06:51:20 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 05:23:12 PM
This offside call went for us, but honestly it's difficult to justify an armpit or the heel of someone's boot being millimetres over to disallow a goal. Same happened to us with Bobby against Villa, but the rule of the VAR interpretation needs to be changed somehow.

It didn't 'go for us', it was the correct decision. That's why VAR was brought in.
Guz-kop

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5749 on: Today at 06:51:40 PM
Still think there needs to be a margin of error for offsides or like "umpires call" in cricket. But the cry arsing from wolves today is ridiculous
Dench57

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5750 on: Today at 06:52:54 PM
Most of the controversy around VAR is just VAR correctly applying the offside rule. It's the rule that needs changing, not VAR. Lallana's goal today was evidence of why VAR is needed.
Iska

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5751 on: Today at 06:56:16 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:35:55 PM
Are you more accepting of Referee and Linesman making obvious mistakes just because they can hide behind plausible deniability? or do you think VAR makes more incorrect calls than correct ones?
A little bit the latter, but mostly would prefer the game flowed in real time with the odd duff decision rather than stop-start trying and failing to get everything absolutely right.
marto

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5752 on: Today at 06:57:18 PM
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:26:58 PM
Im still for binning it off, but until that happens it might as well do that.

No way. We've suffered enough in the past because of incompetent referees. At least with VAR we don't have to worry about getting goals disallowed for offside or handball shouts by opposition fans and players. It always affects the referee's decision when they scream at them. It's slowly making the game fair and balanced.
Ratboy3G

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5753 on: Today at 06:57:37 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:44:15 PM
BBC seems so fixated with the Wolves offside. Marginal offside is still offside

Is right
Kopenhagen

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5754 on: Today at 06:58:04 PM
Both decisions were correct?

As people are saying, the rule needs changing. It's the stupid "armpit" calls that should drive everyone mental.

I can understand why the media and fans are losing their minds as they don't want us to win, etc., and will do everything they can to discredit the title, if we win it. Ie., Rio and Scholes mocking the CWC despite crying and jumping for joy when they won it, saying VAR is the reason we won, we never won a title since they changed the backpass rule, etc.

They can obsess all they want but it'll only drive them crazy, not us. We'll love every fucking minute of it. :lmao
Kopenhagen

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5755 on: Today at 06:59:32 PM
Quote from: marto on Today at 06:57:18 PM
No way. We've suffered enough in the past because of incompetent referees. At least with VAR we don't have to worry about getting goals disallowed for offside or handball shouts by opposition fans and players. It always affects the referee's decision when they scream at them. It's slowly making the game fair and balanced.

True. Taylor couldn't affect the game today, so he had to make do with giving them everything last 15, to make sure we didn't kill the game. Unfortunately it didn't work out for him and only woke the crowd up.
