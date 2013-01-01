Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 200645 times)

Offline Linudden

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:29:57 PM
So would I. What we're all saying is that VAR isn't making encroachment get called more consistently. Like with marginal offside - which the english refs association are lobbying FIFA to drop from next year - it's something that needs to go.

Fair play to the FA if they actually want to drop those silly lines and slow-mo's about whether a toenail is offside or not. Each association should definitely have the right to have their own usage guidelines, I really doubt FIFA can stand in their way. If the linesman/lineswoman has missed an offside where you don't need to draw a line, they should just instruct the referee on the spot, but if they need to look at it time and time again it's just not worth it.

I can only recall one instance as of late where it's ridiculous that the linesman on the pitch missed it and that's Agüero's offside against Tottenham since he was a whole body in front. Otherwise they usually never miss the big ones.

The delays are my absolute biggest point of criticism.
Offline Classycara

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:29:20 PM
My problem with Mahrez was that he didn't go down immediately, he took a step and once he realized he'd lost his balance enough for the ball to go out, he decided to go down. Therefore, he fooled Atkinson who believed it was a dive because he dropped like a rock in water a full moment after the initial contact. Sure, it was painful, but he should've gone down on the spot if it was that bad.

That should've warranted a yellow for simulation along with the penalty (which is apparently something that's possible to give, only never done).

Refs need to start by rewarding players who try to ride a foul with penalties. Until they do that, players are being rational by diving. Refs punish players who stay standing and have their position interrupted by a foul but remain standing (just look at obligatory once a game Salah shoulder pulls).

What you're describing there would affect Mane in the Leicester home game, who was clearly fouled but then went down unnaturally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDimfG0HHAo
Offline rodderzzz

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 10:34:00 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:29:20 PM
My problem with Mahrez was that he didn't go down immediately, he took a step and once he realized he'd lost his balance enough for the ball to go out, he decided to go down. Therefore, he fooled Atkinson who believed it was a dive because he dropped like a rock in water a full moment after the initial contact. Sure, it was painful, but he should've gone down on the spot if it was that bad.

That should've warranted a yellow for simulation along with the penalty (which is apparently something that's possible to give, only never done).

He didn't fool atkinson, as Atkinson gave the goal kick. Stop talking drivel.

Secondly, it was as much of a penalty as Mane V Leicester.

Give it a fuckin rest and let them have it.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM »
Biggest problem with VAR is how much attention refereeing decisions get. Amazon spending about 20 minutes in it. Both they and bt sport have their own retired ref sitting in a box as if they're conducting an experiment
Lee Dixon the big divvie going on about it last night when it had zero impact on the game

We've just had a great game of football you twats. Focus on that. Talk about wolves doing well in Europe and 2 points off 4th.

Once we get over this obsession VAR will be a lot easier to implement
Offline Linudden

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 PM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 10:34:00 PM
He didn't fool atkinson, as Atkinson gave the goal kick. Stop talking drivel.

I said penalty + yellow for diving.

He fooled Atkinson in the sense that the referee thought it wasn't a penalty because he launched himself into the sky when he could've chosen to stand. Therefore Atkinson thought he'd outsmarted Mahrez and pointed to a goal kick. Mahrez had a chance to go down immediately but chose to do it later and that's not cool. Mané should've gone down straightaway against Leicester too. Both were penalties. Mané's was far less obvious than this one though since I'm not entirely sure how he didn't fall at once.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:47 PM by Linudden »
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 PM »
It was messy tonight and stalled the game but in every instance, VAR helped reach the correct decision.
Online Pyro

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5686 on: Today at 06:15:04 PM »
I voted for yes in this poll, but my support for VAR is rapidly diminishing by the week.

Online Machae

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5687 on: Today at 06:20:52 PM »
Regarding offside decisions, the issue always seems to focus on the striker/defender and whether the angle is correct. But I'm interested to know how they calculate the initial cross/delivery and how they determine the precise moment it left the boot. Because if that is out by a few centimetres, then the offside decision wont be correct either.
Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 06:23:05 PM »
If its used for factual decisions and that includes the armpits decisions, then fine, at least we have a line that can be drawn. Points of opinion are a minefield and will never work on VAR.
Online Illmatic

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 06:27:30 PM »
Do these tight VAR offside calls occur in other leagues? don't recall anything like this happening in the CL or in the many international tourneys it has been used it.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 06:28:58 PM »
Pukki's feet were a yard onside, which I still think would be a fairer point to draw the line. The defenders have a huge advantage going off the shoulder because generally, attackers are going to be leaning forward as they make their run.
Online Roger Federer

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 06:36:33 PM »
How do the decide which is the furthest point of each player? Those dotted lines drawn from a knee or shoulder down to the pitch does not look very accurate. Also I wonder how they know how far to draw them when the angle is like it was now for Pukki. One less dot on his line and hes onside. I think these marginal calls are silly, as the margin for error is too great. The assistants call should stand unless its clearly wrong and that is obvious from an instant check.
Online petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 06:39:36 PM »


Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 06:36:33 PM
How do the decide which is the furthest point of each player? Those dotted lines drawn from a knee or shoulder down to the pitch does not look very accurate. Also I wonder how they know how far to draw them when the angle is like it was now for Pukki. One less dot on his line and hes onside. I think these marginal calls are silly, as the margin for error is too great. The assistants call should stand unless its clearly wrong and that is obvious from an instant check.

I thought the same with the Bobby at Villa line down, didn't it have fewer dots in one pic than another or something? Who decides when the line has accurately reached the turf, that must be so arbitrary.
