Brighton & Hove Albion
The Falmer Stadium, currently known for sponsorship purposes as the American Express Community Stadium, or simply The Amex Stadium

The only Premier League ground for the upcoming 2017/2018 season I've not been to, but hoping that will change this year.

LFC travel there on the first weekend in December this year, and while not the sunny seaside trip we would have liked, it should still be good as the game is close(ish) to Xmas.

I believe we last played them away  in September 2011 so there will be lots of RAWKites who are familiar with the ground and location. 

SO...Any tips for boozing around the ground or any other helpful stuff stick it in this thread :wave
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Falmer train station is right next to the ground but it's very small and probably not much fun after the match. Don't think there are any decent pubs by the ground so will probably have to drink in the city then head over after
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
The ground is a train ride away from actual main Brighton station. So leave plenty of time if you have beers down by the beach as its a 10/15/20 minute walk from the beach to the main station depending how fast you walk (but all uphill from beach -> station whereas it's down hill from station -> beach).

There is a great boozer and the supporters club situated at it which is The King and Queen which is a 5 minute walk from the main station. That pub has now been selected as the away pub by the police I believe as it is very big. Big enough in fact for a decent sing song I'd imagine if enough reds are up for that sort of thing.

Fairly expensive pint in the main areas, similar to London I've found, but there should be a few student boozers around as well.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
The ground is a train ride away from actual main Brighton station. So leave plenty of time if you have beers down by the beach as its a 10/15/20 minute walk from the beach to the main station depending how fast you walk (but all uphill from beach -> station whereas it's down hill from station -> beach).

There is a great boozer and the supporters club situated at it which is The King and Queen which is a 5 minute walk from the main station. That pub has now been selected as the away pub by the police I believe as it is very big. Big enough in fact for a decent sing song I'd imagine if enough reds are up for that sort of thing.

Fairly expensive pint in the main areas, similar to London I've found, but there should be a few student boozers around as well.

Beach in Decemeber!? Steady on
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
The train is a nightmare, massive London-like queues after games. There is a Park & Ride though.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Quote from: JRC_ on June 30, 2017, 10:17:19 am
Beach in Decemeber!? Steady on
Quote from: kalle-anka on June 30, 2017, 10:26:45 am
Was just thinking the same.
;D

Was thinking if people wanted beers down there or wanted to go on the pier, my brother lived there for a bit so I'm not arsed about any of that. Was only offering up the information if people don't know the area.
When we played there in 2011. They had the bars open in the away end after the game so had a pint to wait for train queue to die down
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Falmer train station is right next to the ground but it's very small and probably not much fun after the match. Don't think there are any decent pubs by the ground so will probably have to drink in the city then head over after
Head for Lewes for a load of good pubs to drink in...then 10mins on train to Falmer!!
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/siteassets/pdfs/away-fan-guide-201718-full-july17---final.pdf

It means exactly what it says, and is comprehensive enough.

If fans go not arrive at Brighton station at least an hour before KO and join the queue they will miss the start.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Ye Old King and Queen in town is the Sussex LFC Supporters Club pub so there will be loads of reds in there. Its a 10 min walk from the main train station in Brighton.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Official:

https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/siteassets/pdfs/away-fan-guide-201718-full-july17---final.pdf

It means exactly what it says, and is comprehensive enough.

If fans go not arrive at Brighton station at least an hour before KO and join the queue they will miss the start.

Brilliant thanks for this mate


We've booked a hotel in Crawley for the Saturday night as Brighton prices were fucking extortionate.

So parking at Haywards Heath (between Crawley and Brighton) and getting the train to Falmer station via Lewes.  Only takes 30 mins or so.

Falmer station is right outside the ground too. :)

The guide says all public transport within the zone is free with your match ticket. Happy days.





Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
So parking at Haywards Heath (between Crawley and Brighton) and getting the train to Falmer station via Lewes.  Only takes 30 mins or so.

Falmer station is right outside the ground too. :)

The guide says all public transport within the zone is free with your match ticket. Happy days.




Don't believe the train times.  Add on a minimum of one hour 15 minutes minimum to the published times.

That means arriving at Brighton station at 1:45 pm at the latest. 

Hayward's Heath train means changing at Lewes.  I just do not know how reliable this route is?  The shuttle trains from Lewes to Falmer and from Brighton to Falmer should run OK but the connecting services are unreliable.

Conventional wisdom is to park at Lewes station car park early.

Haywards Heath 1:06 pm to Lewes is the only safe train to take. There is a later one at 1:33 pm but if this train goes iffy, you are screwed.

PS: King & Queen to Brighton station is 10 minutes walk on Google maps. It is all uphill and could take nearer half an hour.
« Reply #13 on: December 1, 2017, 08:28:14 am »
Unless Southwestern trains are totally and utterly inadequate we should be ok. There are tons of trains from Haywards Heath to Lewes on Saturday and it takes 18m.  Then the shuttle runs from Lewes to Falmer every 7 minutes.

Agree that the 1:06 from Haywards Heath is the last train to get us safely to the ground in time for KO as the next one is 14:06 and that's then cutting it fine.  Hopefully be there around midday anyway.

Will take my chances with Haywards and if there are problems we will just drive down to Lewes and park there. 6 quid to park on the station so no issues.

Cheers for the info.
« Reply #14 on: December 1, 2017, 11:27:34 am »
Don't believe the train times.  Add on a minimum of one hour 15 minutes minimum to the published times.

That means arriving at Brighton station at 1:45 pm at the latest. 

PS: King & Queen to Brighton station is 10 minutes walk on Google maps. It is all uphill and could take nearer half an hour.
Apologies but I'm confused - there are scheduled trains from Brighton to Falmer leaving every 10 mins on a Saturday and they take between 6mins and 9 mins to get there. Are you saying these trains will take 1hr 25mins instead of 10 mins to get there???
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Apologies but I'm confused - there are scheduled trains from Brighton to Falmer leaving every 10 mins on a Saturday and they take between 6mins and 9 mins to get there. Are you saying these trains will take 1hr 25mins instead of 10 mins to get there???

You may not be the only person intending to travel on these trains - I assume the added time is for queuing?
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
You may not be the only person intending to travel on these trains - I assume the added time is for queuing?
Seems excessive to me
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Seems excessive to me

Brighton Station to Falmer (on a good day)

45 minutes queuing
5 minutes train being late/ adding extra carriages etc.
5 minutes ramming the "passengers" on to the train
10 minutes travel
10 minutes walking and getting to seat

Four 8 carriage trains run an hour each way between Lewes and Brighton via Falmer on the way in.

This is because Southern Rail have been running  a restricted timetable for about three years now blamed on industrial action.
"Totally and utterly inadequate" is the polite term for their usual service.

Hundreds of fans missed a large slice of the first half against Everton and all matches in 2017.

When connecting services are late or are cancelled (often as not) even arriving at Brighton station 90 minutes before KO meant a rush to get in before KO (e.g. v Stoke & Palace for evening games).
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton Station to Falmer (on a good day)

45 minutes queuing
5 minutes train being late/ adding extra carriages etc.
5 minutes ramming the "passengers" on to the train
10 minutes travel
10 minutes walking and getting to seat

Four 8 carriage trains run an hour each way between Lewes and Brighton via Falmer on the way in.

This is because Southern Rail have been running  a restricted timetable for about three years now blamed on industrial action.
"Totally and utterly inadequate" is the polite term for their usual service.

Hundreds of fans missed a large slice of the first half against Everton and all matches in 2017.

When connecting services are late or are cancelled (often as not) even arriving at Brighton station 90 minutes before KO meant a rush to get in before KO (e.g. v Stoke & Palace for evening games).

is it best queing for lewes and then getting a train from there to  Hayward heath to get back into London or go back into Brighton?
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
is it best queing for lewes and then getting a train from there to  Hayward heath to get back into London or go back into Brighton?

Queues are very much less at Lewes.

But there are less connecting trains (London to Lewes), so if one goes screwball, there are less alternatives.

I would check that the London to Lewes trains are running properly. Victoria 12:17 pm to Lewes.

I would go via Lewes and only go via Brighton if the Lewes trains are up the swanny. Aim to arrive just before 2 rather than 3.

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Thanks for the update Perseus - think well get to Brighton station at 1.30
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
When we played there in 2011. They had the bars open in the away end after the game so had a pint to wait for train queue to die down

Just for information and if Brighton say up. This was the same this year.  The concourse after the game was great fun, loads of beer flowing and songs galore

The Gary Macca song was ace.

fair play BHA. :)
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Just for information and if Brighton say up. This was the same this year.  The concourse after the game was great fun, loads of beer flowing and songs galore

The Gary Macca song was ace.

fair play BHA. :)

Yeah, wasn't expecting this at all as I didn't realise they did it, what a pleasant surprise, never seen a club open its bars again after the final whistle and actually welcome people to stay! Stayed for a couple of drinks and watched a bit of the Arsenal v Man Utd match before we went for our train, much more relaxed than queuing for the train in the freezing cold for ages. Great idea by Brighton this, the stewards were all dead relaxed and friendly too.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
Thanks for the update Perseus - think well get to Brighton station at 1.30
]


Trains worked better than usual. Not always the case.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
I was just wondering what it's like getting back to Brighton after games?  Have a flight to catch from Gatwick at 7.55pm.  Thanks.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
I was just wondering what it's like getting back to Brighton after games?  Have a flight to catch from Gatwick at 7.55pm.  Thanks.

Go to Lewes, then Hayward Heath then from there to Gatwick. Changes granted but 5 pm trying to get back into town to get out again sharpish, youd be cutting it too fine
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
That queueing system for the train back into Brighton is a serious accident waiting to happen.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion
That queueing system for the train back into Brighton is a serious accident waiting to happen.
Its why we always stay until the bars shut, barely any queue then normally.
