The ground is a train ride away from actual main Brighton station. So leave plenty of time if you have beers down by the beach as its a 10/15/20 minute walk from the beach to the main station depending how fast you walk (but all uphill from beach -> station whereas it's down hill from station -> beach).



There is a great boozer and the supporters club situated at it which is The King and Queen which is a 5 minute walk from the main station. That pub has now been selected as the away pub by the police I believe as it is very big. Big enough in fact for a decent sing song I'd imagine if enough reds are up for that sort of thing.



Fairly expensive pint in the main areas, similar to London I've found, but there should be a few student boozers around as well.