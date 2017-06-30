Seems excessive to me
Brighton Station to Falmer (on a good day)
45 minutes queuing
5 minutes train being late/ adding extra carriages etc.
5 minutes ramming the "passengers" on to the train
10 minutes travel
10 minutes walking and getting to seat
Four 8 carriage trains run an hour each way between Lewes and Brighton via Falmer on the way in.
This is because Southern Rail have been running a restricted timetable for about three years now blamed on industrial action.
"Totally and utterly inadequate" is the polite term for their usual service.
Hundreds of fans missed a large slice of the first half against Everton and all matches in 2017.
When connecting services are late or are cancelled (often as not) even arriving at Brighton station 90 minutes before KO meant a rush to get in before KO (e.g. v Stoke & Palace for evening games).