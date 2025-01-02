We could but the problem is not so much the positions but the output. Lose Trent and Salah and you lose two of your most creative players. If we are going to sign a striker to replace his goals, we will need another player to be creative on the wing (or in midfield).
Yeah absolutely. But I think we have to remember that Slot has adjusted his tactics to what he's got to work with. His other teams didn't leave the right winger high up with minimal defensive duties or pressing.
Once he starts getting in the players that suit his blueprint more, the goals and creativity will come.
Of course, this depends on him getting the right players.
Or any players.