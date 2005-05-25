« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

Jingle wils 21 thrills

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32480 on: Today at 09:38:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:44 am
"Tired of all the discussion on Salah. Yes a great player but no-one ever looks at what chances he misses."

Things like this are why hes still considered underrated. Players get better when they become confined to statistics and highlight reels rather than being watched and scrutinised week in week out.

Paul Scholes is the prime example of a footballer who became exceptionally better than he was after retiring, people dont remember his awful defensive awareness or dreadful tackling - they just remember his screamers that pop up on goal compilations.

One that always gets me is the frequency Jerzy Dudeks name appears in online discussions about our best ever goalkeepers. People remember (or newer fans are exposed to) his performance in Istanbul - not his errors against the Mancs or Boro for example.

Were lucky we can enjoy him in his prime, the rest will catch up when nostalgia sets in and hes not scoring goals for a team they dont like anymore.
eyescream

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32481 on: Today at 09:45:09 am
I think his song should be updated to "Mo Salah, Mo Salah running everywhere."
He really is everywhere on the pitch - pressing, tracking back , assisting, scoring.
For me he's up there with King Kenny and Gerrard as one of the best LFC players .
The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32482 on: Today at 09:55:54 am
Saw Alan Pardew on YouTube clip saying Mo Salah is world class but might not make his top ten of Premier League greats :lmao
harleydanger

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32483 on: Today at 10:35:51 am
That nutmeg.


Jesus.
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32484 on: Today at 10:40:09 am
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 09:55:54 am
Saw Alan Pardew on YouTube clip saying Mo Salah is world class but might not make his top ten of Premier League greats :lmao

Therefore qualifying Mo as one of the all time PL greats.
Keita Success

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32485 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm
Only just found out there's no AFCON this season  ;D
terry_macss_perm

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32486 on: Today at 12:44:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:44 am
I don't normally give a shit about fan comments but this one on the beeb made me chuckle.

"Tired of all the discussion on Salah. Yes a great player but no-one ever looks at what chances he misses. Liverpool demolished West Ham and should have had many more goals. Salah missed 2-3 great chances, which another day could cost the match. Again, made a number of poor passes that could have cost us. If he really wants to stay, then why the non-stop talk about money?"

Kenny missed plenty of sitters too. But also scored and made more than enough to compensate for that.
PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32487 on: Today at 12:47:00 pm
Quote from: Jingle wils 21 thrills on Today at 09:38:38 am

Paul Scholes is the prime example of a footballer who became exceptionally better than he was after retiring, people dont remember his awful defensive awareness or dreadful tackling - they just remember his screamers that pop up on goal compilations.


I'm not sure even that. He never seemed much more than a decent utility midfielder.  Some of the players that worked with him, I think appreciated him for doing that and helping their best sides tick over.  Always seems weird that he is in the convo with Gerrard and Lampard.

I think his toe sucking legacy will be the one that lasts though.
darragh85

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32488 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm
Just looks way fitter than last year. He is doing everything much faster. Thank goodness there is no AFCON this season.
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32489 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:15:47 am
agbonlahor - villa legend ;D

says all about it really. scraping the bottom of the barrel doesn't even cut it.

no idea why we are wasting time debating about it but here i am posting about him. so the bait works

Gabby Agbonlahor has more kids with different women than he does premieres league honors.
darragh85

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32490 on: Today at 01:02:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:56:04 pm
Gabby Agbonlahor has more kids with different women than he does premieres league honors goals

Fixed
