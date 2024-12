All this talk of Ballon D'Or - forget it, it's not gonna happen unless the French feel really embarrased that it hadn't happen before. He was the best player in the world before, didn't get any recognition. He finished 5th in 2019 when they gave it to Messi for no apparent reason, just because. Fucking fifth! You look at that players list and tell me that he was the 5th best player in the world... Fuck Ballon D'Or, an overhyped over-Frenched shit.