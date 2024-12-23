« previous next »
Offline

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32320 on: Today at 09:02:17 am
Mo Salah for Liverpool in the Premier League:

Starts - 250
Goals + assists - 250

Incredible
Online

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32321 on: Today at 09:05:31 am
This is going to be a historic season numbers wise you feel. Will clean up the end of season awards too. Just need it to go with the PL and, hopefully, big ears.
Offline

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,634
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32322 on: Today at 09:11:33 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:36:54 am
He was so obviously on the brink of a breakout season. Even if he stayed at the level he showed at Roma, he was going to be a huge success. Supporters of PL clubs, and most likely the clubs themselves, were just blinded by the stint at Chelsea.

Theres also the belief (arrogance?) that serie A players success doesnt translate to the EPL.
Offline

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,710
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32323 on: Today at 09:19:10 am
The post match interview was just the interviewer tip toeing around asking about the contract, when you know full well , all he'd get is 'no comment'.
Salah definitely had a vibe about him that said he'd signed already but it was under wraps until the other two were sorted (same as vvd).
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32324 on: Today at 09:53:15 am
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 23, 2024, 05:27:26 pm
Salah has scored some superb goals but the mad thing about Suarez's 31 goals (no penalties either) was that genuinely loads of them could be described as outrageous. Do you remember the brace he scored against Cardiff at Anfield a few days before Christmas? He was scoring goals like that routinely when they'd have been the best goals other attackers have ever scored basically. The four goals against Norwich were only a couple of weeks beforehand too.

Suarez is the best footballer to play in this country in the last 30 years or so IMO. Obviously not longevity wise but in terms of a career. One of the best strikers to ever play the game I'd say.

Not to turn this into a Suarez thread but in my own opinion Suarez is the best player we have ever had in the premier league era. I cant comment before that because I was too young to remember.

The guy was just levels above anything Ive ever seen and I havent seen it since.


He was a special, special player
Offline

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,657
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32325 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm
Quote from: ademuzzy on Today at 09:53:15 am
Not to turn this into a Suarez thread but in my own opinion Suarez is the best player we have ever had in the premier league era. I cant comment before that because I was too young to remember.

The guy was just levels above anything Ive ever seen and I havent seen it since.


He was a special, special player

Yeah, I'd agree, as I do say in the original post  ;) He was just a monster, the version of him from about 2013-2018 was only bettered by Messi for me, massive shame we couldn't hold on to him but I never begrudged him for going to succeed with Barca as he entered the most important years of his career.

I read after last night's game that Salah this month in terms of goals and assists has only been bettered by Suarez in December 2013. Think that will just be Premier League stats. Salah still has one game left though so hopefully can break another record. Suarez though, wow, I'll never forget what it was like watching him that season. I'm too young to have seen peak Rush so Suarez would be my starting striker in my best Liverpool side, with Salah on the right.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,140
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32326 on: Today at 01:16:55 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm
First PL player to ever score/assist in 10 consecutive games 3 times.

No other player has achieved that more than once.
Hes an absolute phenomenon. Cant believe Gordon Hodgson is in his sights this season
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32327 on: Today at 02:57:54 pm
He's doing all this having lost a step from his youthful prime. its completely insane. He hardly ever wins a race with a defender anymore but it simply doesn't matter, the addition of the pirlo assist machine mode has bought him back his step they cant just assume hes going to run with it, to  it, for it. He times his effort to match the current need, he times his runs with uncanny prescience, his dribbles defy physics, his shooting has always been elite it goes on and on. He just does everything with extreme veteran savvy like a boxer who ends every single round right in his own corner or something. Hes still pretty fast anyway but in the past he was an uncatchable roadrunner and now hes just, you know, fast.

strange but true his "decline" has made him even better and more unstoppable. A complete player.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32328 on: Today at 04:14:59 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 12:44:57 pm
Yeah, I'd agree, as I do say in the original post  ;) He was just a monster, the version of him from about 2013-2018 was only bettered by Messi for me, massive shame we couldn't hold on to him but I never begrudged him for going to succeed with Barca as he entered the most important years of his career.
Don't you begrudge him for trying to go to Arsenal? or his biting incidents until he got his move?

That's the key difference with Salah. Salah has always been a class act, only injury has kept him from playing (mostly available though) and has actually wanted to stay at Liverpool.

And as controversial as it may be, but Salah doesn't dive.
Online

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32329 on: Today at 04:23:20 pm
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 04:14:59 pm
Don't you begrudge him for trying to go to Arsenal? or his biting incidents until he got his move?

That's the key difference with Salah. Salah has always been a class act, only injury has kept him from playing (mostly available though) and has actually wanted to stay at Liverpool.

And as controversial as it may be, but Salah doesn't dive.

His antics pissed me off, but I accepted from day one we were nothing but a stepping stone for him. Its understandable for a player from South America to want to end up at Madrid or Barca.

Mo doesn't see a club beyond Liverpool, he'll be a proper Liverpool legend, something Suarez will never be.
Jurgen YNWA

Offline

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32330 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm
If Salah joined Liverpool a bit earlier, his goal tally would be even crazier.
Believer

Offline

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,154
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32331 on: Today at 05:07:51 pm
His goal last night wasn't the most spectacular goal you'll ever see, it won't win any goal of the season competition or maybe even feature on any Mo goal highlight reels but for me it was pure magic that sums him up. No panic just gets the ball has a look at the angle and passes the ball into the corner of the net. Makes it look so easy and that in itself is worthy of greatness, Salah is greatness.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32332 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:23:20 pm
His antics pissed me off, but I accepted from day one we were nothing but a stepping stone for him. Its understandable for a player from South America to want to end up at Madrid or Barca.

Mo doesn't see a club beyond Liverpool, he'll be a proper Liverpool legend, something Suarez will never be.

Yes i feel Mo really likes the club and the City.   I remember Suarez acting the bollocks in the CL Liverpool v Barc game.  Kicked Robbo which forced him off injured.
Online

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,100
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32333 on: Today at 05:12:40 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:07:51 pm
His goal last night wasn't the most spectacular goal you'll ever see, it won't win any goal of the season competition or maybe even feature on any Mo goal highlight reels but for me it was pure magic that sums him up. No panic just gets the ball has a look at the angle and passes the ball into the corner of the net. Makes it look so easy and that in itself is worthy of greatness, Salah is greatness.
You could see from his face that he was extra pleased with it himself. His smile was a little wider than normal
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32334 on: Today at 05:23:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:12:40 pm
You could see from his face that he was extra pleased with it himself. His smile was a little wider than normal
always is when he breaks a record.  it's what he lives for, and to be honest the main reason why I think he'll stay.
Offline

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
  • With hope in your heart.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32335 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm
If Mo was younger and could play the same amount of games as Rushy, would he outscore the great man?
Y.N.W.A....J.F.T.96.

Online

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32336 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm
Quote from: The Red artist. on Today at 05:24:34 pm
If Mo was younger and could play the same amount of games as Rushy, would he outscore the great man?

Without a doubt - he'd have 286 games in which to score another 117 goals, for Mo that is very doable
Jurgen YNWA

Offline

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
  • With hope in your heart.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32337 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm
It is indeed.
Y.N.W.A....J.F.T.96.

Offline

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,468
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32338 on: Today at 05:56:22 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:02:17 am
Mo Salah for Liverpool in the Premier League:

Starts - 250
Goals + assists - 250

Incredible
Mental stats that. The best player the Premier League has seen imo. Deserves far more praise.
Online

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,256
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #32339 on: Today at 06:00:45 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:02:17 am
Mo Salah for Liverpool in the Premier League:

Starts - 250
Goals + assists - 250

Incredible

He needs to keep up the Mo mentum
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
