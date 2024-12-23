He's doing all this having lost a step from his youthful prime. its completely insane. He hardly ever wins a race with a defender anymore but it simply doesn't matter, the addition of the pirlo assist machine mode has bought him back his step they cant just assume hes going to run with it, to it, for it. He times his effort to match the current need, he times his runs with uncanny prescience, his dribbles defy physics, his shooting has always been elite it goes on and on. He just does everything with extreme veteran savvy like a boxer who ends every single round right in his own corner or something. Hes still pretty fast anyway but in the past he was an uncatchable roadrunner and now hes just, you know, fast.



strange but true his "decline" has made him even better and more unstoppable. A complete player.