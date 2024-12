Salah in the league : 17/18 32+10

24/25 16+11



This season is the culmination of his career. He is using all the experience he accrued over the years and is playing his best football. When you watch him these days in the final third he's like a computer who calculates the best decision every single time. He doesn't need the pace he had in 17/18 to be effective now - we'll keep enjoying him as the best player in the world for a good few years imo.