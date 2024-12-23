He always felt like a player who probably wouldn't be appreciated for what he's worth until he's retired, more so by the footballing community rather than Liverpool fans. However, it feels like this season the general feeling has shifted and people can appreciate that we are experiencing greatness.



To put up the numbers he does, to be as consistent as he has over his 8 years here and to be playing some of his best football at the age of 32 in a completely different attack under a new manager is incredible.



You can tell he's desperate for another title. For me he is without question a club legend and one of the best the Premier League has seen, up there with the likes of Henry. But if he can get another title, it will do his legacy amongst the general football community the world of good.