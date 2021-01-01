« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32200 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
Two goals and 2 assists but didn't get man of the match?

They probably get bored giving it to the same man every match
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32201 on: Today at 12:23:11 am
He did deserve it today. Superb.

And I love to see any of my players pissed when they get subbed. Proper Gub on.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32202 on: Today at 01:51:25 am
Mohammed Salah

Best in the world currently
Best winger in prem history
shout for best prem player of all time

having his best season yet

sign the fucker up ffs!!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32203 on: Today at 02:53:41 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
26 goal and assists already in the league is it?

Diminishing-pace goals/assists don't count
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32204 on: Today at 06:07:06 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:53:41 am
Diminishing-pace goals/assists don't count
Nor those with the left foot in the top corner.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32205 on: Today at 06:10:14 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:53:41 am
Diminishing-pace goals/assists don't count

He was done and dusted in 2021/22. Nothing counts after that season apparently.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32206 on: Today at 06:12:55 am
What's the big fuss around him? He doesn't even average a goal per game, it's merely 0.96...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32207 on: Today at 06:30:23 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:51:25 am
Mohammed Salah

Best in the world currently
Best winger in prem history
shout for best prem player of all time

having his best season yet

sign the fucker up ffs!!!

What tune was that to?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32208 on: Today at 08:02:03 am
He's really efficient. Not as involved as he used to be but he only needs a few touches to be decisive.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32209 on: Today at 08:06:41 am
Hes insane. Nothing more needs to be said. 229 goals in 373 matches gets you in the conversation for one of the best centre forwards in a generation, let alone a right winger. Messi and Ronaldo shouldnt be allowed to skew perceptions so much, what Salah has done is totally out of the ordinary.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32210 on: Today at 09:23:31 am
Just needs 4 hat tricks in his next 4 games and hell have an identical record for both goals and appearances as Gordon Hodgson!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32211 on: Today at 09:33:30 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:12:55 am
What's the big fuss around him? He doesn't even average a goal per game, it's merely 0.96...

Almost Bradmanesque.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32212 on: Today at 09:51:51 am
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:49:37 pm
Mo and I have a shared experience. I, too, saw Lidl in the rear view mirror today

:wellin
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32213 on: Today at 09:55:26 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:10:28 pm
He has only scored 5 hat tricks for Liverpool.

So not only is his total amount of goals eye watering, so is the number of games he has scored in

Its that consistency thats so impressive about him, isnt it. He scores (and assists) against opposition of all levels. You could never accuse him of being a flat track bully.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32214 on: Today at 10:08:15 am
I worry that spurs will contribute towards his wages for any club outside the prem that wants to take him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32215 on: Today at 10:08:21 am
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 06:10:14 am
He was done and dusted in 2021/22. Nothing counts after that season apparently.

One season wonder wasn't he....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32216 on: Today at 10:49:14 am
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 10:08:21 am
One season wonder wasn't he....

If the season was the Ice Age.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32217 on: Today at 11:05:22 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:55:26 am
Its that consistency thats so impressive about him, isnt it. He scores (and assists) against opposition of all levels. You could never accuse him of being a flat track bully.
Yeah, its crazy. It would be understandable if he were a bit unmotivated for some games, many good players do,but he just keeps going.
Messi and Ronaldo were the same. Thats how you rack up those insane numbers

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32218 on: Today at 12:41:40 pm
Is it true (I saw this elsewhere) he's the first player to have double figures for goals and assists in the prem by Christmas?

He's out of this world good this season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32219 on: Today at 12:42:23 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 12:41:40 pm
Is it true (I saw this elsewhere) he's the first player to have double figures for goals and assists in the prem by Christmas?

He's out of this world good this season.

Yes correct
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32220 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 12:41:40 pm
Is it true (I saw this elsewhere) he's the first player to have double figures for goals and assists in the prem by Christmas?

He's out of this world good this season.

Given his assists are about as beautiful as the goals themselves, its an astonishing achievement.

More so, if you told me seven years ago that he'd still be doing this, I wouldn't have believed you. For the modern game, such consistency over a long period of time is incredible.

I never thought Gerrard would be surpassed in my lifetime as a player (I was born after the 1990 title win) but I do seriously think there's an argument for Salah being the greatest Liverpool player since then. It's a toss up between Stevie and Mo, and heck, I should probably through Virgil into the argument too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32221 on: Today at 12:51:06 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:42:23 pm
Yes correct

Ta, glad it's right!

Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:46:41 pm
Given his assists are about as beautiful as the goals themselves, its an astonishing achievement.

More so, if you told me seven years ago that he'd still be doing this, I wouldn't have believed you. For the modern game, such consistency over a long period of time is incredible.

I never thought Gerrard would be surpassed in my lifetime as a player (I was born after the 1990 title win) but I do seriously think there's an argument for Salah being the greatest Liverpool player since then. It's a toss up between Stevie and Mo, and heck, I should probably through Virgil into the argument too.

If he continues at this level it will be the best season by a Liverpool player I've seen, it's unreal.

I was so wrong in the summer to think he was on a decline, he's got better!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32222 on: Today at 02:21:28 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:49:14 am
If the season was the Ice Age.

Yesterday was the Ice Ange...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #32223 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:51:51 am
:wellin
Thankyou, I'm glad someone got it! ;D
