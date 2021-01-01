Would that make him Liddel Plus?
But can he smash a freekick in with both feet, like Billy could?
At the same time?
Really hope he knows about this stat and is going all in for that ninth minute goal
Yep - never seen Billy's dolphin kick?
Fucking loved Higuita...
Absolute nutter.As for Billy, we got a free kick and he slammed it into the net - ref made him take the freekick again for some infringement, so he took it with the other foot and smashed that in.
They didn't call Higuita "El Loco" for nothing... I miss his marauding runs from goal past the half line, like Matip's but starting from deeper...
Page created in 0.095 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]