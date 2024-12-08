« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32080 on: December 8, 2024, 11:23:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  7, 2024, 09:10:15 pm
Siege mentality and sticking up for one of his team mates. Love it.

Always remember Carragher, whilst still a starting Liverpool player, smirking while on Soccer Saturday sat next to Merson who was ripping the piss out of some of his team mates.

You need a united dressing room.
  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32081 on: December 8, 2024, 05:12:51 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32082 on: December 8, 2024, 07:57:25 pm »
Ian Rush, be scared. Mo is coming for your records
  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32083 on: December 8, 2024, 08:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December  8, 2024, 07:57:25 pm
Ian Rush, be scared. Mo is coming for your records

If he signs and stays he might catch Roger Hunt to go 2nd. Would do well though
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32084 on: December 8, 2024, 09:10:02 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on December  8, 2024, 08:33:37 pm
If he signs and stays he might catch Roger Hunt to go 2nd. Would do well though

Mo is defo a stretch goal record chaser ... he's around 120 away from Rushie, which means he'd need to keep producing top numbers for another 4 years minimum.

Genuinely think Mo is in with a shout of being our highest ever goalscorer. The momentum will build if he smashes the next 2 seasons with top top numbers.
  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32085 on: December 8, 2024, 09:20:06 pm »
If he stays with us for the next 2 years then he will move into second spot but Rush is a bit too far ahead. If he stays with us for the rest of his career then he's in with a good chance.  :D
  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32086 on: December 8, 2024, 09:33:47 pm »
You know, right now at this very second there's a very strong argument that he's the very best player on the very best team in the world.

which is kinda bragging rights. his journalist buddy wasn't wrong down to Newcastle and he goes bang bang bang and its was done. Pay up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32087 on: December 8, 2024, 09:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  8, 2024, 09:20:06 pm
If he stays with us for the next 2 years then he will move into second spot but Rush is a bit too far ahead. If he stays with us for the rest of his career then he's in with a good chance.  :D

This 2 year extension is golden, because it probably means we get to enjoy Mo for at least the next 4 seasons ... no fkin way he leaves after 2 years if he's the knocking on the door of Rushie's record
  In Sunny Brisbane
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32088 on: December 10, 2024, 05:58:33 am »
Hopefully signs before Xmas. Also, hopeful that his form does not drop off once he has signed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32089 on: December 10, 2024, 01:39:18 pm »
Quote from: gb096 on December 10, 2024, 05:58:33 am
Hopefully signs before Xmas. Also, hopeful that his form does not drop off once he has signed.

I hate to break it to you, but Salah's form is almost certainly going to drop off regardless of whether he signs or not, but that's just because of how historically good his current form actually is. He is currently on pace for 35 goals and 22 assists, for 57 total goal involvements. That would smash the current 38 game PL record of 44 which is held by Henry and Haaland, and would be 10 more than the current 42 game PL record of 47 held by Shearer and Cole.

I think at this stage we'd all happily take a drop off in form and settle for 'only' 50 goal involvements this season...

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32090 on: December 10, 2024, 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on December 10, 2024, 01:39:18 pm
I hate to break it to you, but Salah's form is almost certainly going to drop off regardless of whether he signs or not, but that's just because of how historically good his current form actually is. He is currently on pace for 35 goals and 22 assists, for 57 total goal involvements. That would smash the current 38 game PL record of 44 which is held by Henry and Haaland, and would be 10 more than the current 42 game PL record of 47 held by Shearer and Cole.

I think at this stage we'd all happily take a drop off in form and settle for 'only' 50 goal involvements this season...

And when that inevitable drop does happen, we'll see moronic comments about how he was only playing so well to secure a new deal and no longer gives a fuck now that he has it.
  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32091 on: December 10, 2024, 04:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 10, 2024, 02:03:51 pm
And when that inevitable drop does happen, we'll see moronic comments about how he was only playing so well to secure a new deal and no longer gives a fuck now that he has it.
His purple patch will end one day, of that I'm certain.
  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32092 on: December 11, 2024, 12:03:08 am »
Mo is now just one goal shy of drawing level with Billy Liddell in Liverpools all time scoring records on 228 goals.

Crazy stats

 
  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32093 on: December 11, 2024, 06:01:35 pm »
Which striker would you like in your team - Salah? Haaland? Kane? Mbappe? (+ Others.)

vote here!

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cvgx1mdpk3vo

I just did it and Mo is way - way - ahead of all the others.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32094 on: December 11, 2024, 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2024, 06:01:35 pm
Which striker would you like in your team - Salah? Haaland? Kane? Mbappe? (+ Others.)

vote here!

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cvgx1mdpk3vo

I just did it and Mo is way - way - ahead of all the others.

pace votes don't count.
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32095 on: December 11, 2024, 06:19:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 11, 2024, 06:11:13 pm
pace votes don't count.
just click slowly then.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32096 on: December 11, 2024, 06:59:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2024, 06:19:35 pm
just click slowly then.

this isn't pornhub....or is it??
  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32097 on: December 11, 2024, 08:01:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2024, 06:19:35 pm
just click slowly then.
It doesn't help... You kick slowly, and the score bar goes straight in the top corner...
  makes reindeer pizza
  ...siempre es posible
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32098 on: December 11, 2024, 08:19:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2024, 06:01:35 pm
I just did it and Mo is way - way - ahead of all the others.

Wrong poll that. They should be asking if he should get a one year or two year contract based on his age/performance and expected slowdown.
  May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32099 on: Today at 01:24:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December  8, 2024, 11:23:22 am
Always remember Carragher, whilst still a starting Liverpool player, smirking while on Soccer Saturday sat next to Merson who was ripping the piss out of some of his team mates.

You need a united dressing room.

Yeah.... From his initial comments being a bit annoying its now gotten into spiteful territory. He has no reason to say these things at all and he just sounds more and more delusional every time he speaks on this now. There is a certain lack of respect for a player who has done so much for the club in the past decade when you are going out saying stuff like tell us what you want. Why should he do that? Its the business to be done between the club and Mo. The fact that this is a player who is now in with a shout of being our greatest ever makes this even more annoying for me. Carra should know/do better. Mo should get what he deserves. Carra has no business saying what Mo should be offered by the club.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32100 on: Today at 02:17:25 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December  8, 2024, 11:23:22 am
Always remember Carragher, whilst still a starting Liverpool player, smirking while on Soccer Saturday sat next to Merson who was ripping the piss out of some of his team mates.

You need a united dressing room.

Carra has always been a bit of a prick. Fortunately, most of it was directed at either match officials or the opposition. But not always.

