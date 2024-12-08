Always remember Carragher, whilst still a starting Liverpool player, smirking while on Soccer Saturday sat next to Merson who was ripping the piss out of some of his team mates.



You need a united dressing room.



Yeah.... From his initial comments being a bit annoying its now gotten into spiteful territory. He has no reason to say these things at all and he just sounds more and more delusional every time he speaks on this now. There is a certain lack of respect for a player who has done so much for the club in the past decade when you are going out saying stuff like tell us what you want. Why should he do that? Its the business to be done between the club and Mo. The fact that this is a player who is now in with a shout of being our greatest ever makes this even more annoying for me. Carra should know/do better. Mo should get what he deserves. Carra has no business saying what Mo should be offered by the club.