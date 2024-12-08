Hopefully signs before Xmas. Also, hopeful that his form does not drop off once he has signed.



I hate to break it to you, but Salah's form is almost certainly going to drop off regardless of whether he signs or not, but that's just because of how historically good his current form actually is. He is currently on pace for 35 goals and 22 assists, for 57 total goal involvements. That would smash the current 38 game PL record of 44 which is held by Henry and Haaland, and would be 10 more than the current 42 game PL record of 47 held by Shearer and Cole.I think at this stage we'd all happily take a drop off in form and settle for 'only' 50 goal involvements this season...