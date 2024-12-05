For as mad as his goal numbers are it's the assists that blow your mind too, especially when you consider he gets them all in open play. That Curtis Jones goal last night felt like it came out of nothing, you literally always have a chance when Salah's on the pitch, he can just spring into life, we saw nothing of him in the first half really but that's how it goes with practically all top class forwards.



I think at the end of the game he was just knackered, understandable when you try and win a team games like that all the time. We just need a big go of it on Saturday and the three points too, after that most starters will probably rest against Girona and Southampton.



Get that new contract done fucking ASAP and let him keep doing his thing. If you gave him two more years (which he'd have every right to scoff at IMO), he'd have Roger Hunt's tally in sight. He'll have overtaken Billy Liddell's numbers soon and will probably even beat Gordon Hodgson's come the end of the season. He is an absolute freak of nature.