Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3184788 times)

Offline Kelvinlfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32040 on: December 5, 2024, 09:13:03 am »
If we win the league and the CL this year and he doesn't win the Balon they are confirmed c*nts
Online tubby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32041 on: December 5, 2024, 09:18:11 am »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on December  5, 2024, 09:13:03 am
If we win the league and the CL this year and he doesn't win the Balon they are confirmed c*nts

Who are?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Kelvinlfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32042 on: December 5, 2024, 09:29:54 am »
Online the_red_pill

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32043 on: December 5, 2024, 10:10:36 am »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on December  5, 2024, 09:13:03 am
If we win the league and the CL this year and he doesn't win the Balon they are confirmed c*nts
https://www.football365.com/news/mohamed-salah-ridiculous-statistics-liverpool-premier-league-champions-league

Then again, he's no Rodri or Benzema...   ::)

Sick of these Real sycophants!
Offline Kelvinlfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32044 on: December 5, 2024, 10:15:31 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December  5, 2024, 10:10:36 am
https://www.football365.com/news/mohamed-salah-ridiculous-statistics-liverpool-premier-league-champions-league

Then again, he's no Rodri or Benzema...   ::)

Sick of these Real sycophants!

He tears it up week in week out in the most competitive league in the world by a country mile.

Any team outside the top 6 in Spain would be a decent Championship level side and Germany probably the top 4. You see it in the Champions League when qualifiers from Spain or Germany get beaten by the likes of Rangers or Celtic  ;D
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32045 on: December 5, 2024, 10:24:00 am »
From official Liverpool FC page.

+ Stat - Salah sets Premier League record in Liverpool's draw at Newcastle

Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record with his contribution in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian has now scored and assisted in the same game on 37 occasions  MORE THAN ANY PLAYER IN THE COMPETITION'S HISTORY.

He set up Curtis Jones early in the second half at St. James' Park before finishing past Nick Pope in minutes 68 and 83.

As a result of those two strikes, Salah is currently the Premier League's leading scorer in the 2024-25 season with 13.

- https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-sets-premier-league-record-liverpools-draw-newcastle

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32046 on: December 5, 2024, 10:24:43 am »
He is carrying our attack in the league right now.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32047 on: December 5, 2024, 10:27:34 am »
That was incredible last night, reminded me of when he came on vs Rangers.. 30 mins of greatness

He will go down as one of our greatest ever players, without doubt, just hope we can keep him a bit longer
Online the_red_pill

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32048 on: December 5, 2024, 10:29:43 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on December  5, 2024, 10:24:00 am
From official Liverpool FC page.

+ Stat - Salah sets Premier League record in Liverpool's draw at Newcastle

Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record with his contribution in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian has now scored and assisted in the same game on 37 occasions  MORE THAN ANY PLAYER IN THE COMPETITION'S HISTORY.

He set up Curtis Jones early in the second half at St. James' Park before finishing past Nick Pope in minutes 68 and 83.

As a result of those two strikes, Salah is currently the Premier League's leading scorer in the 2024-25 season with 13.

- https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-sets-premier-league-record-liverpools-draw-newcastle


And he pretty much only really started playing in this league at 24
Imagine how ridiculous his stats would've been if he started with us under Rodgers, in his first spell- next to Studga, Suarez, Coutinho, Kuyt, Gerrard, etc...
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32049 on: December 5, 2024, 10:35:21 am »
World class and legend gets chucked around too easily these days but Mo Salah really is both.
He is up there with our very best.
Absolutely boss!
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32050 on: December 5, 2024, 10:50:46 am »
Get his contract sorted you gang of absolute fucking idiots. Its beyond fucking ridiculous at this point and all the excuses and bizarre defence of FSG doesnt wash.

Hes the best striker in the league, possibly even the world right now.
Offline SMASHerano

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32051 on: December 5, 2024, 10:58:58 am »
He is giving Messi 2019 vibes. Carrying the whole attack on his back this season with goals and assists.

Insane that there's even a discussion about whether we should extend his contract or not, this is the best player in the world we're talking about. We certainly won't be able to replace him.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32052 on: December 5, 2024, 11:00:42 am »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on December  5, 2024, 09:13:03 am
If we win the league and the CL this year and he doesn't win the Balon they are confirmed c*nts

He won't even get into team of the season or whatever, he is criminally overlooked.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32053 on: December 5, 2024, 11:01:37 am »
Quote from: SMASHerano on December  5, 2024, 10:58:58 am
He is giving Messi 2019 vibes. Carrying the whole attack on his back this season with goals and assists.

Insane that there's even a discussion about whether we should extend his contract or not, this is the best player in the world we're talking about. We certainly won't be able to replace him.

I mean, there are people who think we don't need to replacing him and the attack we have bar him is good enough to win leagues.
Offline stockdam

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32054 on: December 5, 2024, 11:08:19 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December  5, 2024, 11:00:42 am
He won't even get into team of the season or whatever, he is criminally overlooked.

Why care? The most important thing is that he wins trophies with us and not irrelevant ones. He does his talking on the pitch and his record is there for all to see. He doesn't need to be "adored" by anyone except LFC fans.
Online smutchin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32055 on: December 5, 2024, 11:29:30 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December  4, 2024, 09:51:13 pm
Ok, Im more worried about him being injured than his contract.  Anything about that?

Yeah, same here - he looked in a bit of discomfort at the end of the game. Fingers crossed it's nothing!
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32056 on: December 5, 2024, 12:01:13 pm »
I think he's really benefited from the 2 week break he had in November due to Egypt leaving him out of their squad. Only van Djik has played more minutes than Mo but he looks as fresh as a daisy.
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32057 on: December 5, 2024, 02:34:23 pm »
For as mad as his goal numbers are it's the assists that blow your mind too, especially when you consider he gets them all in open play. That Curtis Jones goal last night felt like it came out of nothing, you literally always have a chance when Salah's on the pitch, he can just spring into life, we saw nothing of him in the first half really but that's how it goes with practically all top class forwards.

I think at the end of the game he was just knackered, understandable when you try and win a team games like that all the time. We just need a big go of it on Saturday and the three points too, after that most starters will probably rest against Girona and Southampton.

Get that new contract done fucking ASAP and let him keep doing his thing. If you gave him two more years (which he'd have every right to scoff at IMO), he'd have Roger Hunt's tally in sight. He'll have overtaken Billy Liddell's numbers soon and will probably even beat Gordon Hodgson's come the end of the season. He is an absolute freak of nature.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32058 on: December 5, 2024, 05:51:57 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on December  5, 2024, 10:24:00 am
Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record with his contribution in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian has now scored and assisted in the same game on 37 occasions  MORE THAN ANY PLAYER IN THE COMPETITION'S HISTORY.

I wonder what the stat is for PL games with >1 goal plus an assist?
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32059 on: December 5, 2024, 05:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on December  5, 2024, 09:13:03 am
If we win the league and the CL this year and he doesn't win the Balon they are confirmed c*nts

I expect this isn't very practical or even possible -- but if you compiled striker stats from the top leagues, and presented them anonymously to be ranked ..... what are the chances he'd win? 

my guess is pretty damn high.  there's zero doubt there's some kind of bias going on.
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32060 on: December 5, 2024, 06:07:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  5, 2024, 05:55:50 pm
I expect this isn't very practical or even possible -- but if you compiled striker stats from the top leagues, and presented them anonymously to be ranked ..... what are the chances he'd win? 

my guess is pretty damn high.  there's zero doubt there's some kind of bias going on.

Yes it's a completely subjective vote by a select group of journalists and organised and run by France Football magazine. Initially it was just France Football journos, I think, but now it's a select group of 100 journos, one per country.

So yes, it's rank full of bias. No doubt some of the journos try and be conscientious and compare stats and achievements during the year and watch back footage etc. But most will just go for what they feel, or what they feel they should do, influenced by media clamour etc.

Some no doubt will use it to promote their favourite or someone they get on well with (or who has given them gifts?...ahem!!)  or wil use it as an opportunity to get their own back on a player or team who they feel has snubbed them or annoyed them.

In other words like any other totally subjective vote it will be chock full of bias and the result is largely meaningless.

Rather like the Oscars, in fact... ;)
Online PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32061 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on December  5, 2024, 10:24:00 am
From official Liverpool FC page.

+ Stat - Salah sets Premier League record in Liverpool's draw at Newcastle

Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record with his contribution in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian has now scored and assisted in the same game on 37 occasions  MORE THAN ANY PLAYER IN THE COMPETITION'S HISTORY.

He set up Curtis Jones early in the second half at St. James' Park before finishing past Nick Pope in minutes 68 and 83.

As a result of those two strikes, Salah is currently the Premier League's leading scorer in the 2024-25 season with 13.

- https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-sets-premier-league-record-liverpools-draw-newcastle


Does this mean in away games at the toon in the pl?
And I thought Suarez had it in for Norwich ...
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32062 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm »
Mohamed Salah: "I know that many people don't like Nunez, but I like playing with him. He is the player I like to play with the most after Firmino."
https://xcancel.com/LFCExtensive/status/1865394332779393243
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32063 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:38:35 pm
Mohamed Salah: "I know that many people don't like Nunez, but I like playing with him. He is the player I like to play with the most after Firmino."
https://xcancel.com/LFCExtensive/status/1865394332779393243
I expect the other squad members will find that encouraging.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32064 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Has Mo been reading Rawk?  ;D
Online Agent99

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32065 on: Today at 05:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:38:35 pm
Mohamed Salah: "I know that many people don't like Nunez, but I like playing with him. He is the player I like to play with the most after Firmino."
https://xcancel.com/LFCExtensive/status/1865394332779393243
Well that just makes me sad  :(
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32066 on: Today at 05:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on December  5, 2024, 09:13:03 am
If we win the league and the CL this year and he doesn't win the Balon they are confirmed c*nts

It's beyond bizarre he isn't up for it this year. He's the best player in the world right now.
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32067 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:15:01 pm
Has Mo been reading Rawk?  ;D
He posts on RAWK, but he uses his old school nickname, from when he had a mullet...
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32068 on: Today at 05:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:55:08 pm
He posts on RAWK, but he uses his old school nickname, from when he had a mullet...

 ;D
Offline JasonF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32069 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm »
Salah has a goal every 89 minutes and an assist every 140 minutes with Núñez this season vs a goal every 126 minutes and an assist every 253 minutes without him.

I think it's obvious why Salah loves playing with him, they always link up well and we're a more productive side with Núñez in the team.
Offline Bread

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32070 on: Today at 05:59:04 pm »
Should be no surprise that what gets said online finds it's way to the players. Can you honestly say if you were a Premier League player that you wouldn't search yourself online to see what people are saying about you?
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32071 on: Today at 06:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:59:04 pm
Should be no surprise that what gets said online finds it's way to the players. Can you honestly say if you were a Premier League player that you wouldn't search yourself online to see what people are saying about you?
dunno really.  my next door neighbour's son is a musician, mostly production and writing but has produced a few albums and is making a damn decent living out of it.  he never uses social media, pays someone to do it for him.
Online Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32072 on: Today at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:01:34 pm
dunno really.  my next door neighbour's son is a musician, mostly production and writing but has produced a few albums and is making a damn decent living out of it.  he never uses social media, pays someone to do it for him.

This is the way.
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32073 on: Today at 08:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:07:54 pm
This is the way.

We have outed Pedro Pascal's social media fluffer!
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32074 on: Today at 09:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:59:04 pm
Should be no surprise that what gets said online finds it's way to the players. Can you honestly say if you were a Premier League player that you wouldn't search yourself online to see what people are saying about you?

TAW is obviously well known among the players. There is plenty of criticism of Nunez there. plus various journalists are critical.
I imagine forums are well down the list.



Online Eeyore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32075 on: Today at 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 09:08:53 pm
TAW is obviously well known among the players. There is plenty of criticism of Nunez there. plus various journalists are critical.
I imagine forums are well down the list.


Siege mentality and sticking up for one of his team mates. Love it.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32076 on: Today at 09:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:10:15 pm
Siege mentality and sticking up for one of his team mates. Love it.

I do like the idea of Mo sticking up for the underdog
