I expect this isn't very practical or even possible -- but if you compiled striker stats from the top leagues, and presented them anonymously to be ranked ..... what are the chances he'd win?
my guess is pretty damn high. there's zero doubt there's some kind of bias going on.
Yes it's a completely subjective vote by a select group of journalists and organised and run by France Football magazine. Initially it was just France Football journos, I think, but now it's a select group of 100 journos, one per country.
So yes, it's rank full of bias. No doubt some of the journos try and be conscientious and compare stats and achievements during the year and watch back footage etc. But most will just go for what they feel, or what they feel they should do, influenced by media clamour etc.
Some no doubt will use it to promote their favourite or someone they get on well with (or who has given them gifts?...ahem!!) or wil use it as an opportunity to get their own back on a player or team who they feel has snubbed them or annoyed them.
In other words like any other totally subjective vote it will be chock full of bias and the result is largely meaningless.
Rather like the Oscars, in fact...