Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31800 on: Today at 12:11:45 am
Quote from: The Red artist. on Yesterday at 06:45:58 pm
I saw all of Kenny's career with us and he was the best i'de ever seen. Never expected anyone to knock him off his perch. That's until Stevie came along, the best all round footballer i've ever had the privilege to watch. He had everything. Mo is up there with the greats tho. Just my humble opinion.

Good take mate. I go back pre Shanks so seen and savoured the lot of them and let's not forget the many greats of those earlier days including the amazingly underrated Tommy Smith who in the mid 60's ranked with Beckenbauer as finest central defender in Europe. And also Kevin Keegan who from '71 to '77 was often unplayable for defenders. So very difficult in fact impossible to pick the best ever Red. But got to say that finest ALL ROUND footballer I've seen in red shirt is Stevie G.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31801 on: Today at 12:42:41 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:00:08 am
love that first touch finish for the first goal. it's so underrated, and is such a prime example of how the very best in this sport (and others) operate so much more quickly than their peers, in terms of 'seeing the picture' and also making informed decisions with it.

just watch it back. there's no way that he's considering a first touch finish when he gets on his bike for Gravenberch and even in the initial split seconds after the ball is played. but as the ball gets closer he spots Mccarthy's movement and is smart enough to adapt very late and make sure that he:
(a) lets the ball run on ahead of him in his stride (without having to take a riskier touch to try kill it) so that the keeper is out of the equation
& (b) makes sure that the touch takes it on target, so that if it doesn't go n on his first touch it will on his second

Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it  absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31802 on: Today at 12:54:10 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:42:41 am
Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it  absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.

True. He only accelerate after the ball when he thought the ball was rolling to slow on the wet surface.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31803 on: Today at 01:12:22 am
The mad thing is that McCarthy just completely misjudged where his posts were. It is an incredibly poor piece of goalkeeping but something he would almost certainly have got away with if it wasn't for the brilliance of Salah.

Salah may have slowed down but his anticipation has improved to compensate. Players who slow down should have less time to react but in a bizarre way it just gives the elite players more time to anticipate things.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31804 on: Today at 06:33:43 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:42:41 am
Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it  absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.

Its just a worldclass goal all round, Granberchs pass is perfect despite the conditions, Salahs run and that finish is just other worldly must be a really low % chance type but he nails it whilst running full pelt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31805 on: Today at 08:03:09 am
Every 5 pages this brought up.

Suarez best talent to play for the club.

Kenny, now Salah then maybe Stevie is the order for me.

1 more big title will make Salah 1 IMO.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31806 on: Today at 08:03:38 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:12:22 am
The mad thing is that McCarthy just completely misjudged where his posts were. It is an incredibly poor piece of goalkeeping but something he would almost certainly have got away with if it wasn't for the brilliance of Salah.

Salah may have slowed down but his anticipation has improved to compensate. Players who slow down should have less time to react but in a bizarre way it just gives the elite players more time to anticipate things.

Goes to show the difference in back up keepers doesn't it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31807 on: Today at 08:07:25 am
Just to be in the conversation as one of the greatest players ever is quite an achievement for a one season wonder that is Mohamed Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31808 on: Today at 08:37:01 am
Never seen a human being wanting to win their football league as much as this guy. This time no.20 ain't slipping through our hands.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31809 on: Today at 08:37:17 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 08:07:25 am
Just to be in the conversation as one of the greatest players ever is quite an achievement for a one season wonder that is Mohamed Salah.

Its been a long season hey  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31810 on: Today at 08:59:29 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:42:41 am
Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it  absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/blog/2018/oct/07/wonky-mo-salah-supercar-missing-wheel-liverpool-manchester-city

Much of this is hopelessly outdated and Ronay, however we may feel about him, has written plenty extolling Salahs virtues since, but I do think it captures something about Salah, a certain wonkiness and its this, I suspect, that even makes it possible for people to claim he didnt mean what he did on Sunday. No one would ever have claimed Suarez didnt mean that. I dont want do Salah down at all, and hope it wont be taken in that way, but hes a man who can have the ball bounce off him for a half, looking totally unable to control a football, and then put together the most sublime of close footed control inside the box to create or score a goal. Im not sure Ive ever seen anything quite like it. So whilst I absolutely think he meant it, it would nonetheless capture something about Salah for him to be trying to control the ball only for it to roll into the goal.

And for the avoidance of doubt, I think Salah is the greatest Liverpool player Ive ever seen, admittedly only since 95 or so, but still.
Last Edit: Today at 09:03:49 am by Knight
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31811 on: Today at 09:05:14 am
Barney Ronay is a bellend.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31812 on: Today at 09:35:39 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:59:29 am
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/blog/2018/oct/07/wonky-mo-salah-supercar-missing-wheel-liverpool-manchester-city

Much of this is hopelessly outdated and Ronay, however we may feel about him, has written plenty extolling Salahs virtues since, but I do think it captures something about Salah, a certain wonkiness and its this, I suspect, that even makes it possible for people to claim he didnt mean what he did on Sunday. No one would ever have claimed Suarez didnt mean that. I dont want do Salah down at all, and hope it wont be taken in that way, but hes a man who can have the ball bounce off him for a half, looking totally unable to control a football, and then put together the most sublime of close footed control inside the box to create or score a goal. Im not sure Ive ever seen anything quite like it. So whilst I absolutely think he meant it, it would nonetheless capture something about Salah for him to be trying to control the ball only for it to roll into the goal.

And for the avoidance of doubt, I think Salah is the greatest Liverpool player Ive ever seen, admittedly only since 95 or so, but still.

He's right about that. There's always been a certain 'scruffiness' about the Salah method (as there also was about Suarez).
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31813 on: Today at 09:37:12 am
If Mo is off at the end of the season, the records still realistically within his grasp are

* Rooneys combined and goals and assists in a single game (32)
* Liddles goal record to put Salah in the top 5 Liverpool goals of all time
* Henry PL goals
* Lampard PL goals
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31814 on: Today at 09:42:21 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:37:12 am
If Mo is off at the end of the season, the records still realistically within his grasp are

* Rooneys combined and goals and assists in a single game (32)
* Liddles goal record to put Salah in the top 5 Liverpool goals of all time
* Henry PL goals
* Lampard PL goals

32 goal involvements in a single game?  :shocked
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31815 on: Today at 10:13:41 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:42:21 am
32 goal involvements in a single game?  :shocked

Must have been v Bon Accord FC.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
