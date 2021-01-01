Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.https://amp.theguardian.com/football/blog/2018/oct/07/wonky-mo-salah-supercar-missing-wheel-liverpool-manchester-city
Much of this is hopelessly outdated and Ronay, however we may feel about him, has written plenty extolling Salahs virtues since, but I do think it captures something about Salah, a certain wonkiness and its this, I suspect, that even makes it possible for people to claim he didnt mean what he did on Sunday. No one would ever have claimed Suarez didnt mean that. I dont want do Salah down at all, and hope it wont be taken in that way, but hes a man who can have the ball bounce off him for a half, looking totally unable to control a football, and then put together the most sublime of close footed control inside the box to create or score a goal. Im not sure Ive ever seen anything quite like it. So whilst I absolutely think he meant it, it would nonetheless capture something about Salah for him to be trying to control the ball only for it to roll into the goal.
And for the avoidance of doubt, I think Salah is the greatest Liverpool player Ive ever seen, admittedly only since 95 or so, but still.