Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it  absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.



Much of this is hopelessly outdated and Ronay, however we may feel about him, has written plenty extolling Salahs virtues since, but I do think it captures something about Salah, a certain wonkiness and its this, I suspect, that even makes it possible for people to claim he didnt mean what he did on Sunday. No one would ever have claimed Suarez didnt mean that. I dont want do Salah down at all, and hope it wont be taken in that way, but hes a man who can have the ball bounce off him for a half, looking totally unable to control a football, and then put together the most sublime of close footed control inside the box to create or score a goal. Im not sure Ive ever seen anything quite like it. So whilst I absolutely think he meant it, it would nonetheless capture something about Salah for him to be trying to control the ball only for it to roll into the goal.And for the avoidance of doubt, I think Salah is the greatest Liverpool player Ive ever seen, admittedly only since 95 or so, but still.