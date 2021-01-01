I saw all of Kenny's career with us and he was the best i'de ever seen. Never expected anyone to knock him off his perch. That's until Stevie came along, the best all round footballer i've ever had the privilege to watch. He had everything. Mo is up there with the greats tho. Just my humble opinion.



Good take mate. I go back pre Shanks so seen and savoured the lot of them and let's not forget the many greats of those earlier days including the amazingly underrated Tommy Smith who in the mid 60's ranked with Beckenbauer as finest central defender in Europe. And also Kevin Keegan who from '71 to '77 was often unplayable for defenders. So very difficult in fact impossible to pick the best ever Red. But got to say that finest ALL ROUND footballer I've seen in red shirt is Stevie G.