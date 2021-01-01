love that first touch finish for the first goal. it's so underrated, and is such a prime example of how the very best in this sport (and others) operate so much more quickly than their peers, in terms of 'seeing the picture' and also making informed decisions with it.
just watch it back. there's no way that he's considering a first touch finish when he gets on his bike for Gravenberch and even in the initial split seconds after the ball is played. but as the ball gets closer he spots Mccarthy's movement and is smart enough to adapt very late and make sure that he:
(a) lets the ball run on ahead of him in his stride (without having to take a riskier touch to try kill it) so that the keeper is out of the equation
& (b) makes sure that the touch takes it on target, so that if it doesn't go n on his first touch it will on his second
Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.