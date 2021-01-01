« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31800 on: Today at 12:11:45 am »
Quote from: The Red artist. on Yesterday at 06:45:58 pm
I saw all of Kenny's career with us and he was the best i'de ever seen. Never expected anyone to knock him off his perch. That's until Stevie came along, the best all round footballer i've ever had the privilege to watch. He had everything. Mo is up there with the greats tho. Just my humble opinion.

Good take mate. I go back pre Shanks so seen and savoured the lot of them and let's not forget the many greats of those earlier days including the amazingly underrated Tommy Smith who in the mid 60's ranked with Beckenbauer as finest central defender in Europe. And also Kevin Keegan who from '71 to '77 was often unplayable for defenders. So very difficult in fact impossible to pick the best ever Red. But got to say that finest ALL ROUND footballer I've seen in red shirt is Stevie G.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31801 on: Today at 12:42:41 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:00:08 am
love that first touch finish for the first goal. it's so underrated, and is such a prime example of how the very best in this sport (and others) operate so much more quickly than their peers, in terms of 'seeing the picture' and also making informed decisions with it.

just watch it back. there's no way that he's considering a first touch finish when he gets on his bike for Gravenberch and even in the initial split seconds after the ball is played. but as the ball gets closer he spots Mccarthy's movement and is smart enough to adapt very late and make sure that he:
(a) lets the ball run on ahead of him in his stride (without having to take a riskier touch to try kill it) so that the keeper is out of the equation
& (b) makes sure that the touch takes it on target, so that if it doesn't go n on his first touch it will on his second

Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it  absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31802 on: Today at 12:54:10 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:42:41 am
Debate in a Liverpool messenger group I'm in about this goal and whether it was a poor attempt at a first touch or if he meant it  absurd to suggest he didn't IMO. You can clearly see he clocks McCarthy's position and knows exactly what he needs to do to score. The conditions helped, but his awareness made the goal.

True. He only accelerate after the ball when he thought the ball was rolling to slow on the wet surface.
