Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3154176 times)

Offline vblfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31720 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm »
That first goal for Mo was pure class today. Well timed run, great pass from Grav and super calm finish to pass it round the keeper.
The comms I was watching were blaming the keeper, but that undersells the quality of the pass and the finish.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31721 on: Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
That first goal for Mo was pure class today. Well timed run, great pass from Grav and super calm finish to pass it round the keeper.
The comms I was watching were blaming the keeper, but that undersells the quality of the pass and the finish.
Reminded me a bit of that one in the covid season v West Ham was it? Long ball from Shaqiri, Mo neatly pokes it past the keeper
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31722 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31723 on: Yesterday at 11:52:14 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
Love how he pulled his shorts down a tiny bit so everyone could see his dolce and gabbana boxers, fucking poser

I've noticed he always does that on his topless celebrations, it kills me every time ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31724 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm
Reminded me a bit of that one in the covid season v West Ham was it? Long ball from Shaqiri, Mo neatly pokes it past the keeper

One of my favourite goals of his, just sublime the control.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31725 on: Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
One of my favourite goals of his, just sublime the control.
Hendo cleared the corner to Trent - one touch to control - 50 yard cross-field pass onto Shaq's toe - Shaq's first-time half-volley 70 yard pass onto Mo's foot - one touch to control - goal.

a thing of pure pure beauty.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31726 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Just 6 more goals to pass Billy Liddells total goals.

Just Incredible
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31727 on: Today at 07:06:01 am »
Every game and its making the possibility of him leaving more terrifying. He is not quite carrying the attack but he is doing quite a bit of heavy lifting.
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31728 on: Today at 07:09:25 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:50 am
Just 6 more goals to pass Billy Liddells total goals.

Just Incredible

I hadn't realized he was so close to that record, never thought it would be beaten. 😳
Online thegoodfella

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31729 on: Today at 08:09:50 am »
The man's got consistency, performance and as Rafa would say, the right 'karacter'. He should be getting his stash and then some... no questions asked.
Online Scarlet`

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31730 on: Today at 08:16:05 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:52:14 pm
I've noticed he always does that on his topless celebrations, it kills me every time ;D

Probably gets paid a bit of royalty fees every time he does that haha... worth the yellow cards :D
