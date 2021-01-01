That first goal for Mo was pure class today. Well timed run, great pass from Grav and super calm finish to pass it round the keeper. The comms I was watching were blaming the keeper, but that undersells the quality of the pass and the finish.
Love how he pulled his shorts down a tiny bit so everyone could see his dolce and gabbana boxers, fucking poser
Reminded me a bit of that one in the covid season v West Ham was it? Long ball from Shaqiri, Mo neatly pokes it past the keeper
One of my favourite goals of his, just sublime the control.
Just 6 more goals to pass Billy Liddells total goals. Just Incredible
All the best to you and yours too.
I've noticed he always does that on his topless celebrations, it kills me every time
If Ayre got £25m out of them he's willing to fuck all the female members of my family on Sunday's.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 3.19]