That's actually a worrying stat. Let's hope he stays fit. And probably we need to upgrade one of the other positions.



It's not that worrying. When he plays he becomes the focal point of the attack and so everything goes through him, or has him involved.If he doesn't play it is a loss, of course, but other players do step up, as they did last season when he was absent. Always better that he plays, of course, but the involvment stats don't mean that the other players are totally lacking.