I know some on here have tried to use an argument about "well he is old, what happens if he declines whilst still on big money" type argument. I think the thing most people forget is that age is only half the factor usually - it also depends on when you *started* - usually (with very few exceptions) that if you started at 18 year old in a hard demanding big league, then you tend to start declining younger.



Salah made his debut in the swiss league basically when he was 19/20, and then went to chelse where he was a bit part player. The first time he played more than 15 times in a league season at a bigger league therefore was the second half of the 2014/15 season, whilst at loan at Roma (i.e. as he was turning 23) - very similar profile wise to lewa at Dortmund. So whilst it is, to me, nowhere near a shock to see Lewa at 36 doing what he is doing, it also wouldn't shock me if Mo in 2-3 years would still be as good as he is now