Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31600 on: Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:48:09 pm
That thread has been locked for about 4 days

Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 01:48:27 pm
That thread has been locked.

That fact is somewhat telling in itself, don't you feel?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline danm77

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31601 on: Yesterday at 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
That fact is somewhat telling in itself, don't you feel?

So you saying we're banned from discussing it then?
Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31602 on: Yesterday at 02:01:25 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 01:55:58 pm
So you saying we're banned from discussing it then?
No idea, I'm not a moderator so I don't know their views on whether they want it dicussed here or not.

I do feel the term 'discussion' generally implies a modicum of knowledge on a subject and as no-one has any knowledge on this particular subject 'ill-informed shite' still seems a better description to me than 'discussion'.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Agent99

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31603 on: Yesterday at 04:28:05 pm »
Salah on IG : 20% of our decisions rely on logical analysis. 80% of our decisions rely on emotional convictions (underlined text translation)



What does it mean!?  :D
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31604 on: Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm »
He loves us and wants to stay even though we won't pay him much...obviously! ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31605 on: Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:01:25 pm
No idea, I'm not a moderator so I don't know their views on whether they want it dicussed here or not.

I do feel the term 'discussion' generally implies a modicum of knowledge on a subject and as no-one has any knowledge on this particular subject 'ill-informed shite' still seems a better description to me than 'discussion'.

:D
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31606 on: Yesterday at 06:28:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm
:D

Every so often, Ghost Town morphs into Cranky Town and brings a bit of truth to the boards...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31607 on: Yesterday at 06:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:01:25 pm
No idea, I'm not a moderator so I don't know their views on whether they want it dicussed here or not.

I do feel the term 'discussion' generally implies a modicum of knowledge on a subject and as no-one has any knowledge on this particular subject 'ill-informed shite' still seems a better description to me than 'discussion'.

ooh - hark at you with all yer fancy ideas.
Online Lee1-6Liv

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31608 on: Yesterday at 06:31:25 pm »
Saw this stat today.

Mohamed Salah recently suffered his 168th Premier League foul since the summer of 2018, meaning he has finally passed the total Jack Grealish suffered in 2019/20 alone

https://bsky.app/profile/andrewbeasleyfootball.com/post/3lbhx2necdk26
Online SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31609 on: Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:31:25 pm
Saw this stat today.

Mohamed Salah recently suffered his 168th Premier League foul since the summer of 2018, meaning he has finally passed the total Jack Grealish suffered in 2019/20 alone

https://bsky.app/profile/andrewbeasleyfootball.com/post/3lbhx2necdk26
not very "clever" that Salah is he?
Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31610 on: Yesterday at 08:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:31:25 pm
Saw this stat today.

Mohamed Salah recently suffered his 168th Premier League foul since the summer of 2018, meaning he has finally passed the total Jack Grealish suffered in 2019/20 alone

https://bsky.app/profile/andrewbeasleyfootball.com/post/3lbhx2necdk26

Racist English referees.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31611 on: Yesterday at 09:11:30 pm »
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1859601128595304504

Quote
Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has claimed club owners Fenway Sports Group are "working feverishly" to secure Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to new contracts at Anfield.
Offline Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31612 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:29:33 pm
Racist English referees.
Hard to disagree with this notion ... it's in plain sight for the world to see every single fucking game ...
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31613 on: Today at 08:06:14 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm
Hard to disagree with this notion ... it's in plain sight for the world to see every single fucking game ...
If that is the case , why does Sahka seem to get the free kick every time he goes down. 
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline slaphead

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31614 on: Today at 09:55:55 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:31:25 pm
Saw this stat today.

Mohamed Salah recently suffered his 168th Premier League foul since the summer of 2018, meaning he has finally passed the total Jack Grealish suffered in 2019/20 alone

https://bsky.app/profile/andrewbeasleyfootball.com/post/3lbhx2necdk26

Yet you still have this disgraceful belief in the media that he is a diver. Heard a discussion on the radio the other day, not sure who it was really but it was about City. Saying they shouldnt be punished, they weren't cheating bla bla. Anyway, of course, it came back to Salah, and the exact words were - if we're going to talk about cheating, what if Liverpool didn't get the points where Mo Salah dived to win penalties over the years.
What chance has Mo got when thats the attitude. The biggest divers in that league over the years are Kane, Maddison, Vardy, Deli Ali and Anthony Gordon. I wonder what they have in common. All I believe have been booked multiple times for it.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31615 on: Today at 12:10:00 pm »
I know some on here have tried to use an argument about "well he is old, what happens if he declines whilst still on big money" type argument.  I think the thing most people forget is that age is only half the factor usually - it also depends on when you *started* - usually (with very few exceptions) that if you started at 18 year old in a hard demanding big league,  then you tend to start declining younger.

Salah made his debut in the swiss league basically when he was 19/20, and then went to chelse where he was a bit part player.  The first time he played more than 15 times in a league season at a bigger league therefore was the second half of the 2014/15 season, whilst at loan at Roma (i.e. as he was turning 23)  - very similar profile wise to lewa at Dortmund.  So whilst it is, to me, nowhere near a shock to see Lewa at 36 doing what he is doing, it also wouldn't shock me if Mo in 2-3 years would still be as good as he is now
Online SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31616 on: Today at 12:54:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:06:14 am
If that is the case , why does Sahka seem to get the free kick every time he goes down.
he's English.
