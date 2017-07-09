According to Paul Joyce, there's no doubt Salah wants to stay.



He also said Jürgen looked at the possibility of replacing him with Antony a couple of seasons ago.



Jürgen must've been drunk



The Anthony links came from this piece.Liverpool's alleged interest in Antony emerged after he was sent off against Feyenoord last March. The Brazilian scored a late winner and took his shirt off, which earned him a yellow card. He then picked up another booking in the dying seconds of the game.Antony's actions left pundit Rene van der Gijp bemused. He told Vadaag Inside, "Suppose we are in the stands together as a scout for Manchester City or Liverpool... and we are looking at Antony, what do you think we would say when we come back on Monday?"We will not take that. You dont see a Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane or Mohamed Salah doing this. Then you can say, 'He is young'. But it can also get crazier."Things aren't looking good when Pearce is being fed shit like Anthony being discussed. We will know he is gone when we get the exclusive about Klopp trying to talk Winston Bogarde out of retirement.