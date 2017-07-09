« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Offline kavah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:58:41 pm
Smiling watching that. What a legend he is. The King of the Arab World
Son of Spion

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:07:10 pm
I just laughed when I heard what Deeney had said. Assuming he only said it because he's looking to court controversy and grab attention. He can't actually be serious.
18 yard line

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:08:17 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 17, 2024, 07:24:46 am
Only player to score more than Messi & Ronaldo in their primes...

Suarez was the 3rd best player of his gen easily behind those two.

That context is important when assessing Suarez. No current player, worldwide, compares with the Messi or Ronaldo of 10 years ago IMO. What we saw from Suarez in his last 18 months with us was just incredible, and I loved his hunger to win (albeit he took it too far at times). On that form he would be no.1 in the world today.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:09:03 pm
Quote from: 18 yard line on Yesterday at 03:08:17 pm
That context is important when assessing Suarez. No current player, worldwide, compares with the Messi or Ronaldo of 10 years ago IMO. What we saw from Suarez in his last 18 months with us was just incredible, and I loved his hunger to win (albeit he took it too far at times). On that form he would be no.1 in the world today.
sneaky but good.  :)
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:09:24 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm
A lot of them, yeah. Many are our players sadly, because they were successful 20-30-40 years ago.

I'd say Jan Molby and obviously Alan Hansen are exceptions. John Barnes, Lawrenson and Souness is a tough bastard talker who communicates well on the game too.

Don't forget big Bamber and Little Bamber (Heighway and Brian Hall for our younger viewers), Heighway got a degree in economics and politics at Warwick Uni and Hall did a Maths Degree at Liverpool Uni
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:10:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:07:10 pm
I just laughed when I heard what Deeney had said. Assuming he only said it because he's looking to court controversy and grab attention. He can't actually be serious.

He's seen better players in the prison team  ;)
redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:16:21 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:56:02 am
They don't actually live in Saudi depending on which team they play for.

Pretty Sure Bobby doesn't actually live there and just travels for training etc.

Think Fabinho more in the middle of the country so IDK if his able to do that.

Most players live in Kuwait I believe and travel for their sporting commitments, if they are Muslim how ever I think they'd have no problem living there.

Pretty sure Bobby's family live in Jeddah judging by the number of Insta posts his wife does about the place.
thaddeus

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:19:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:09:24 pm
Don't forget big Bamber and Little Bamber (Heighway and Brian Hall for our younger viewers), Heighway got a degree in economics and politics at Warwick Uni and Hall did a Maths Degree at Liverpool Uni
I think plenty of the players are also book smart or, at least, very capable of being book smart.  It's a bit more apparent in the second generation pros as they're afforded a top notch education alongside the football (Frank Lampard picking up 12 GCSEs at A/A* being one example).

I'm sure in a documentary about Trent he said how he'd sat some of his GCSEs a year - maybe even two years - early so that they wouldn't interfere with his football once he got into year 11.  He was clearly a smart lad to do that but it's not anything he could build upon as professional football consumed his time.

All that said, there are undoubtedly a lot of footballers for whom it was professional football or nothing.  Deeney certainly comes across as being from that group.  He doesn't really have the critical thinking skills to be a good pundit so instead he'll be an outspoken one.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:56:02 am
They don't actually live in Saudi depending on which team they play for.

Pretty Sure Bobby doesn't actually live there and just travels for training etc.

Think Fabinho more in the middle of the country so IDK if his able to do that.

Most players live in Kuwait I believe and travel for their sporting commitments, if they are Muslim how ever I think they'd have no problem living there.
a moot point perhaps but Lots of Muslims would much prefer to live in somewhere like Kuwait than somewhere like Saudi, particularly the kind of Muslim that puts up a Christmas tree
number 168

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:21:18 pm
I saw Deeney play a few times and Mo over a hundred. It's only my opinion but on the evidence of my eyes Deeney was crap and Mo world class, although that view would not get Talksport's faithful phoning in with apoplectic anger to defend the carthorse.
rscanderlech

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
a moot point perhaps but Lots of Muslims would much prefer to live in somewhere like Kuwait than somewhere like Saudi, particularly the kind of Muslim that puts up a Christmas tree
Saudi Arabia has been rapidly liberalising and secularising under the present crown prince, for economic reasons. You can see Beyonce live in Saudi Arabia these days. For some reason, they had trick-or-treat on the Halloween that just went by. They are opening up nightclubs.

I don't think putting up a Christmas tree would be more controversial in Saudi than it is in Egypt.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
If Mo isn't World Class then we need to retire the word.

He is top in both the eye test and the excel test

Tend to ignore takes that are steeped in attention seeking. I'd say it myself if I was trying to make a name for myself in that world, knowing it was complete bollocks.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:40:53 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
Saudi Arabia has been rapidly liberalising and secularising under the present crown prince, for economic reasons. You can see Beyonce live in Saudi Arabia these days. For some reason, they had trick-or-treat on the Halloween that just went by. They are opening up nightclubs.

I don't think putting up a Christmas tree would be more controversial in Saudi than it is in Egypt.

Mo got fucking pelters on Insta from loads of Muslims for his tree picture

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
If Mo isn't World Class then we need to retire the word.

He is top in both the eye test and the excel test

Tend to ignore takes that are steeped in attention seeking. I'd say it myself if I was trying to make a name for myself in that world, knowing it was complete bollocks.


Its a word that is used far too freely these days to describe players, but Mo is genuinely World Class
vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:50:09 pm
Quote from: markedasred on November 15, 2024, 01:02:38 pm
this looks like an interesting listen: Simon Hughes is alongside Iain Macintosh to discuss his new book, Chasing Salah: The Biography.

In the book, Simon expertly pieces together a fascinating portrait of Salah. From his relationships with his teammates to what motivates him; from how the events of the past decade in Egypt have impacted his life, to what's next in his career.
https://podcasts.apple.com/cz/podcast/chasing-salah-the-relationships-that-shape-him/id1488401659?i=1000677043312

Listened to it. Hughes with his sly digs at Jurgen all the way through. No change there then. Never rated him. Just a hack. He knows no more than you or I about Mo
1892tillforever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:42:26 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/tBCbIxDPTl
He looks like he's about to do a TED talk there.

As for Deeney, I'd rather that he tries to get the attention he craves this way rather than, I don't know, assaulting people.
him_15

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 05:45:35 am
Let's make Salah a 10 years wonder for us.
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 06:17:21 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:45:35 am
Let's make Salah a 10 years wonder for us.
Which would give him a testimonial too.

He's a one year wonder and zero is nothing, so...
Dubai_Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:59:44 am
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
Saudi Arabia has been rapidly liberalising and secularising under the present crown prince, for economic reasons. You can see Beyonce live in Saudi Arabia these days. For some reason, they had trick-or-treat on the Halloween that just went by. They are opening up nightclubs.

I don't think putting up a Christmas tree would be more controversial in Saudi than it is in Egypt.

Kuwait is probably more conservative now than KSA.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:11:37 pm
According to Paul Joyce, there's no doubt Salah wants to stay.

He also said Jürgen looked at the possibility of replacing him with Antony a couple of seasons ago.

Jürgen must've been drunk  :D
redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:12:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:11:37 pm
According to Paul Joyce, there's no doubt Salah wants to stay.

He also said Jürgen looked at the possibility of replacing him with Antony a couple of seasons ago.

Jürgen must've been drunk  :D

Jesus wept :lmao
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:12:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:11:37 pm
According to Paul Joyce, there's no doubt Salah wants to stay.

He also said Jürgen looked at the possibility of replacing him with Antony a couple of seasons ago.

Jürgen must've been drunk  :D

I'll bet he did -- just to force MU to go berserk with their offer  :)
Paul JH

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:29:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:11:37 pm
According to Paul Joyce, there's no doubt Salah wants to stay.

He also said Jürgen looked at the possibility of replacing him with Antony a couple of seasons ago.

Jürgen must've been drunk  :D

Imagine Anthony doing that fucking spin around in circles thing in front of the main stand... would probably be the first time a home player got stuff thrown at him.
danm77

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:37:41 pm
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/mohamed-salah-liverpool-future-contract-arne-slot-anfield-future-bpn6fw2b0

Quote
Mo Salah: Can Liverpool make the numbers work to keep him?
new
The 32-year-old Egyptian already has ten goals and ten assists this season but his contract at Anfield expires next summer, presenting a conundrum

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday November 19 2024, 12.30pm, The Times

Earlier this season, Mohamed Salah found himself taken to task by Liverpools coaching staff.

Johnny Heitinga, who joined head coach Arne Slots backroom team in the summer, made a point of remarking to the attacker that he was not having one of his better games. Salahs riposte would be shaped by a conversation that had taken place with Arsène Wenger several years earlier. The Egypt international once asked the former Arsenal manager what separates good players from the superstars and the wisdom imparted to him, which was along the lines of the best are always in the game regardless of whether the momentum is with them, served to strike a chord.

So when Heitinga brought up the 32-year-olds form, Salahs reply was instant.

I said, But I always find a moment,  he explained. I am not always very good in the game. Thats normal. We are human, but I always try to find a way to change a game. I think some players dont accept the feeling and keep fighting it. But the most important thing is to try and stay in the game and make a difference.

Those moments keep coming for Salah and Liverpool. There have been 20 of them so far as he became the first player in Europes top five leagues to register ten goals and ten assists this season after his contributions in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break.

He is averaging a goal or assist every 67.5 minutes in all competitions which outstrips his previous campaigns, including his first at the club in 2017-18 when he scored 44 goals and added 14 assists to contribute every 71 minutes.

Salahs timing could hardly be better. He remains as ambitious as ever and Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League before Sundays trip to bottom club Southampton, while a reminder of his productivity comes with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

There seems little doubt that his first thought is to remain at Anfield beyond next summer. His family is settled in the North West, he enjoys the adulation he receives from supporters and has found Slot very straight to deal with. Thus far discussions on an extension have still to bring a breakthrough.

A solution is more complicated than the simple remedy of give him what he wants. For a start very few people beyond Salah, his agent Ramy Abbas, and the Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes know what that figure is and the terms that support it. If they did, that would, at least, better inform opinions.

The incentives built into his existing deal mean that the often-quoted figures of £350,000-400,000 a week could well be conservative estimates.

Abbas told a Harvard Business School study last year that Salahs contract which was signed in July 2022 is a catalyst for him and his image-rights companies to earn at least £1million a week in total income.

For Liverpool, it is about the allocation of resources, not a lack of them, and the strategy that shapes that. They want to keep their best players while also protecting the club in the long term. Many will see short-term success as the most convincing conduit to supporting a grander vision.

Salah, like all great performers, will need replacing at some stage. A little over a year ago that was deemed not to be the right time and so a £150million bid from the Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ittihad in September 2023 was rejected.

When that process is finally undertaken, and the impact of it, is now key. Depending on negotiations, it could be this summer, enabling Liverpool to instead funnel the tens of millions he might earn over the course of a two-year contract, for example, towards the cost of his replacement. Or they could kick the can down the road and extend his deal, given his output. In doing so, they may still have to allocate money for his successors fee and wages at some point in the next 24 months.

That the same scenario arguably applies with 33-year-old Virgil van Dijk, who is also out of contract in the summer, merely compounds matters and potentially leaves less room for manoeuvre elsewhere. Liverpool cannot carry on indefinitely without signing replacements. Neither has one at the moment primarily because they are both mainstays.

Leny Yoro was viewed as a potential star, but the centre back wanted assurances he would play this season. When none were forthcoming, the now 19-year-old moved from Lille to Manchester United. No one could foresee injury scuppering his campaign thus far.

Salahs back up? Federico Chiesa, given Ben Doak was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough to gain the experience he would not have received had he stayed. However, the Italian, signed from Juventus in the summer, has mostly been unfit.

There were times during that previous round of negotiations with Salah and Abbas two summers ago when a resolution also seemed unlikely.

It is understood that it was Mike Gordon, Fenway Sports Groups president and responsible for the day to day running of the club back then, who ultimately decided renewing was the sensible use of resources. That has proved astute, especially as one of the options understood to have been discussed by Jürgen Klopp was to replace Salah was Antony.

The Brazilian would instead move to Manchester United for £82million that same summer and has had 17 goal involvements (12 goals, five assists) in 87 appearances since. At a different club under a different manager, those figures might have been better but Salah-esque they are patently not.

Of course, many supporters will not see Salah  or Van Dijk  as a conundrum. That life without either remains unthinkable and would plunge Slot immediately into a period of transition. A personal view is that Liverpool should find a way of keeping both but, equally, that cannot come at any cost.

In addition, one of the factors Hughes, who inherited the situation, must consider is how likely it is  and how quickly  that the performances of either drop off over the next couple of seasons. In the past, Liverpool have proved themselves to be adept judges. For many of those players who formed the nucleus of Klopps great teams  Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson  there have been no regrets after emotional departures.

Salah and Van Dijk are the outliers. Trent Alexander-Arnolds deal also expires next summer but given his age, 26, his is an altogether different situation.

In terms of the sheer weight of Salahs numbers, there appears little evidence of him slowing down. The Anfield bootroom mantra about letting a player decline on someone elses patch is harder to apply in this case given Salahs ability to reinvent himself. If he has lost some pace, then he has found a new way to stay a step ahead by becoming more creative.

He had volunteered the Wenger anecdote during a round-table discussion for club sponsors Standard Chartered, alongside Andrew Robertson and Alisson, with presenter Kelly Cates teasing out of him a rare insight into his mindset. Salah discussed leadership, revealing how Robertson once pulled him to one side and explained how the sight of him reacting badly to a missed chance had a detrimental effect on the rest of the team.

That is maybe the only positive thing I got from Robbo! he said, jokingly. It stuck in my mind. When I miss a chance now I smile even when you are a little frustrated.

He also touched on the increased importance of visualisation and meditation in helping him achieve his objectives and he laughed that his young daughters think hes crazy when finding him sitting in silence at home.

I say, Look, it makes you calm, it can relax you and help you in your life,  he said.

Salah, a keen chess player, meditates every day as part of a strict regime, but insisted he was not behind the introduction of yoga and meditation for the squad the night before games.

He has a cryotherapy centre at his home, too, and says of his enviable, shredded physique, abs are made in the kitchen not in the gym. To that end he stays on the green stuff, prioritising vegetables over bread, sugar, cheese and other dairy products.

The first half of 2024 amounted to an anomaly in his Liverpool career. Availability has underpinned his quality, yet he played only once in the Premier League between New Years Day and the home game against Manchester City on March 10 due to hamstring injuries.

After that there were four goal involvements in 11 league games. This terms haul from the same number of league appearances is 14 and indicates a return to previous sky-high standards.

And so expectation abounds, as decision-time creeps ever closer. Whatever the outcome, it will be deemed good or bad by what follows and that applies even if there is a parting.

When Kenny Dalglish stepped into Kevin Keegans shoes all those years ago, everyone moved on quickly. If it is Alberto Aquilani replacing Xabi Alonso, then the turbulence will not pass quite so quickly.

Salahs numbers add up right now. The crux of the matter is whether that remains the case.

Five Mohamed Salah moments

Liverpool 1 Everton 1
December 2017
Salah had already hit the ground running in his debut season at Anfield by the time he lined up for his first taste of a Merseyside derby. Receiving a pass and spinning away from his marker, he found the far top corner with a stunning curling attempt. A moment of brilliance would be recognised with Fifas prestigious Puskas Award which celebrated the most beautiful goal of the calendar year.

Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0
April 2019
One of the attributes that sets Salah apart is the variety in his goals. He scores in pressure situations when the stakes are high, dispatches headers, ghosts beyond rivals or can produce thunderbolt shots that leave jaws dropping. This was one such occasion. Receiving a pass from Van Dijk on the right touchline, Salah cut inside, beyond Emerson Palmieri, and unleashed a rocket of a shot that found the top corner. Salah, who had been signed by Chelsea earlier in his career but was starved of first-team opportunities, celebrated with a yoga pose in front of The Kop. It was one of his purest goals.

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 2
Champions League final 2019
The previous season, Salahs appearance in a Champions League final for Liverpool had ended prematurely  and in agony  after a challenge by Real Madrids Sergio Ramos. A year on and inside two minutes of the 2019 final, he stood over a penalty kick against Tottenham ready to banish all of those demons. Responsibility would sit comfortably. Salah later admitted he changed his mind in the run-up as to where he would strike the spot-kick. Still, his shot to the left of Hugo Lloris was too powerful and the breakthrough set Liverpool on the way to a 2-0 win and a sixth Champions League success.

Liverpool 2 Manchester United 0
January 2020
Liverpool were leading 1-0 in added time when, after a Manchester United set piece, Alisson spotted Salah lurking in space on the halfway line. The goalkeepers kick arced into his team-mates path and sent him bearing down on the United goal with Dan James snapping at his heels. An accomplished finish served as the precise moment Liverpool supporters dared to dream again. Some 30 years after the clubs previous title success, the crowd erupted and, with Salah having whipped off his shirt in celebration, belted out: Were gonna win the league. No one doubted them any longer.

Liverpool 2 Manchester City 2
October 2021
At the end of a frenetic Premier League game, no one was any the wiser on whether Liverpool or Manchester City were the best team in the top flight, but the identity of the best player was clear after Salahs latest sprinkling of stardust. Collecting a pass from Curtis Jones, he cleverly slipped away from João Cancelo as the City defender and two of his team-mates dived in. Entering the penalty area, Salah then bamboozled more players before leaving Ederson grasping at thin air. There had been similar goals before, dribbles which defied belief, but given the quality of the opposition this was something else.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:43:03 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 02:37:41 pm
just reading about the Chelsea goal and the MC goal put shivers down my spine.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:46:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:43:03 pm
just reading about the Chelsea goal and the MC goal put shivers down my spine.

That Chelsea goal was ridiculous. Made even more insane by there being no inclination either before or after it that he was capable of scoring like that! In fact I can't think of a single other occasion where he's tried to shoot from so far out and with just pure power.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:58:38 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:46:21 pm
That Chelsea goal was ridiculous. Made even more insane by there being no inclination either before or after it that he was capable of scoring like that! In fact I can't think of a single other occasion where he's tried to shoot from so far out and with just pure power.
I think you're right, his shots from any kind of distance have almost always been curlers.
Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 03:41:13 pm
Belter of a goal, in the same season Sturridge scores that ridiculous goal at Stamford Bridge too.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7Wi9e-ZOmzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7Wi9e-ZOmzQ</a>
Sonofthewind

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 05:08:53 pm
Im not sure that article gives us too much insight. Not my takeaway anyway. If anything doesnt sound like were much closer to a solution for any of the three despite the feeling that maybe Virg was closer. Sigh.
JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 05:13:49 pm
"The incentives built into his existing deal mean that the often-quoted figures of £350,000-400,000 a week could well be conservative estimates."

this still seems to be misunderstood .. see people still talking about our contracts being heavily incentivised and then applying this to the published wage figures for Salah .. - his people made it very clear when he signed these numbers the base salary (which I think Joyce confirmed)
It's a very expensive contract and wildly out of step with our other salaries, much easier to understand how they're struggling to get an extension done compared to the other 2

Dave D

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 05:16:02 pm
Thank fuck we have the likes of Joyce to feed us the inside scoop on whatever the suits tell him.
Dench57

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 05:52:13 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 05:08:53 pm
Im not sure that article gives us too much insight. Not my takeaway anyway. If anything doesnt sound like were much closer to a solution for any of the three despite the feeling that maybe Virg was closer. Sigh.

Yeah it's a lot of words to say "he's very good but very expensive".
Eeyore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 05:57:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:11:37 pm
According to Paul Joyce, there's no doubt Salah wants to stay.

He also said Jürgen looked at the possibility of replacing him with Antony a couple of seasons ago.

Jürgen must've been drunk  :D

The Anthony links came from this piece.

Liverpool's alleged interest in Antony emerged after he was sent off against Feyenoord last March. The Brazilian scored a late winner and took his shirt off, which earned him a yellow card. He then picked up another booking in the dying seconds of the game.

Antony's actions left pundit Rene van der Gijp bemused. He told Vadaag Inside, "Suppose we are in the stands together as a scout for Manchester City or Liverpool... and we are looking at Antony, what do you think we would say when we come back on Monday?

"We will not take that. You dont see a Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane or Mohamed Salah doing this. Then you can say, 'He is young'. But it can also get crazier."


Things aren't looking good when Pearce is being fed shit like Anthony being discussed. We will know he is gone when we get the exclusive about Klopp trying to talk Winston Bogarde out of retirement.
Agent99

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 06:30:34 pm
Bit like the Nkunku/Darwin story that was put out in the summer.
classycarra

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 06:47:00 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:30:34 pm
Bit like the Nkunku/Darwin story that was put out in the summer.
yeh his source fucking hates Jurgen ;D

all the spiel about recruitment over the years, all the athletic puff pieces, and how everyone is all in it together and singing from same hymn sheet and vetoing - but then they drop in a very very loose link to Antony (maybe made up) and imply that Klopp was the driver of it. purely to try to embarrass

one idiom sums up the club's transfer lads - "success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan”
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 07:04:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:43:03 pm
just reading about the Chelsea goal and the MC goal put shivers down my spine.

Talking about that, which thread has that 10 minute video of the 1st and 2nd goal against Chelsea?

If anyone knows?
