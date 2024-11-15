« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

markedasred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31480 on: November 15, 2024, 01:02:38 pm
this looks like an interesting listen: Simon Hughes is alongside Iain Macintosh to discuss his new book, Chasing Salah: The Biography.

In the book, Simon expertly pieces together a fascinating portrait of Salah. From his relationships with his teammates to what motivates him; from how the events of the past decade in Egypt have impacted his life, to what's next in his career.
https://podcasts.apple.com/cz/podcast/chasing-salah-the-relationships-that-shape-him/id1488401659?i=1000677043312
joezydudek

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31481 on: November 15, 2024, 01:12:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 15, 2024, 12:00:28 pm
The mad thing about Suarez is that when people say 'Suarez was one of the best I've seen play for us' they're referencing about a 29 game spell .. he missed the start of 13/14 season and then dropped off at the end of the season

In that patch where everything he hit went in he was possibly the best player to ever play for us - he was a one man attack - but the brevity of it means you can't put him alongside other greats - like Salah

He scored 30 goals in 44 games the season before too. People tend to forget how good he was that season because of how incredible he was the season after and the biting nonsense towards the end.
Your point that it's still too brief to put him ahead of Salah stands, but it wasn't quite as brief as 29 games that he was an elite player for us.
him_15

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31482 on: November 15, 2024, 01:45:45 pm
For god sake please give him a new contract!
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31483 on: November 15, 2024, 01:53:13 pm
Quote from: markedasred on November 15, 2024, 01:02:38 pm
this looks like an interesting listen: Simon Hughes is alongside Iain Macintosh to discuss his new book, Chasing Salah: The Biography.

In the book, Simon expertly pieces together a fascinating portrait of Salah. From his relationships with his teammates to what motivates him; from how the events of the past decade in Egypt have impacted his life, to what's next in his career.
https://podcasts.apple.com/cz/podcast/chasing-salah-the-relationships-that-shape-him/id1488401659?i=1000677043312

Thanks for the link, that was a really interesting conversation. I think he made some fascinating comments on the Mane-Salah situation. It is weird that I never really connected to that idea that they were both trying to be the same thing, ie the best African player in the world. It perhaps gives a bit more context on how their relationship might have been inside the club, as the seasons went by. I found the talk about his agent who I know a lot of people don't like, intriguing as well. It was a fact that in earlier years of football players tended to have lawyers rather than agents, so end up with a different type of relationship, as a result. I agree with Simon about the Saudi stuff as well, I have always thought there was a reluctance from him to move there. But as we know, money does talk as well, I guess we will see. In the meantime, give him a contract please.....
markedasred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31484 on: November 15, 2024, 02:05:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on November 15, 2024, 01:53:13 pm
Thanks for the link, that was a really interesting conversation. I think he made some fascinating comments on the Mane-Salah situation. It is weird that I never really connected to that idea that they were both trying to be the same thing, ie the best African player in the world. It perhaps gives a bit more context on how their relationship might have been inside the club, as the seasons went by. I found the talk about his agent who I know a lot of people don't like, intriguing as well. It was a fact that in earlier years of football players tended to have lawyers rather than agents, so end up with a different type of relationship, as a result. I agree with Simon about the Saudi stuff as well, I have always thought there was a reluctance from him to move there. But as we know, money does talk as well, I guess we will see. In the meantime, give him a contract please.....
Spot on take Jill. I always thought the involvement in elite level football and the record breaking was sort of priceless for him as well.
JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31485 on: November 15, 2024, 02:09:25 pm
Quote from: joezydudek on November 15, 2024, 01:12:59 pm
He scored 30 goals in 44 games the season before too. People tend to forget how good he was that season because of how incredible he was the season after and the biting nonsense towards the end.
Your point that it's still too brief to put him ahead of Salah stands, but it wasn't quite as brief as 29 games that he was an elite player for us.

Yeah that's fair and I shouldve phrased the post slightly differently .. I meant that's the period they have in their heads when they think about his level - he was obv top class his entire time here (including the 'can I hit the post for fun' period) and then went through a 'everything i hit goes in' phase

SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31486 on: November 15, 2024, 04:15:11 pm
Quote from: him_15 on November 15, 2024, 01:45:45 pm
For god sake please give him a new contract!
Sorry mate, Suarez has retired now.
Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31487 on: November 15, 2024, 05:13:35 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on November 15, 2024, 12:37:53 pm
I think a big part of the reason Suarez is spoken of so highly is purely for aesthetic reasons - so many of the goals he scored were absolutely outrageous, eye-catching, unbelievable. He was doing things I've never seen any other Liverpool player do for a period in 13/14. But it was only for a short period compared to the ridiculous consistency of Salah.

I think Mo's first season gets overlooked a lot, he scored tons of absolutely outrageous goals. It's very close to Suarez 13/14 in terms of variety and quality.

jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31488 on: November 15, 2024, 07:28:09 pm
I have been listening to the Simon Hughes book on Audible and it's been an interesting listen. I always suspected that part of the reason why Salah remains quite discreet is due to his situation in Egypt. But it's taken me by surprise as to how tricky it has been for him overall which makes me respect his dedication even more. It's actually very sad that a player who has had so many wonderful moments is not celebrated more openly in his homeland. The historical parts of the book have been a really good education and to hell with all regimes who don't allow people to prosper through their hard work. People should read this. I am not always Simon's fan on every take, but I think he's done a pretty good job with this.
Kopenhagen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31489 on: November 15, 2024, 07:32:08 pm
Quote from: markedasred on November 15, 2024, 01:02:38 pm
this looks like an interesting listen: Simon Hughes is alongside Iain Macintosh to discuss his new book, Chasing Salah: The Biography.

In the book, Simon expertly pieces together a fascinating portrait of Salah. From his relationships with his teammates to what motivates him; from how the events of the past decade in Egypt have impacted his life, to what's next in his career.
https://podcasts.apple.com/cz/podcast/chasing-salah-the-relationships-that-shape-him/id1488401659?i=1000677043312

Quote from: jillc on November 15, 2024, 07:28:09 pm
I have been listening to the Simon Hughes book on Audible and it's been an interesting listen. I always suspected that part of the reason why Salah remains quite discreet is due to his situation in Egypt. But it's taken me by surprise as to how tricky it has been for him overall which makes me respect his dedication even more. It's actually very sad that a player who has had so many wonderful moments is not celebrated more openly in his homeland. The historical parts of the book have been a really good education and to hell with all regimes who don't allow people to prosper through their hard work. People should read this. I am not always Simon's fan on every take, but I think he's done a pretty good job with this.

Sounds interesting. I despise Hughes, though.
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31490 on: November 15, 2024, 07:34:02 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November 15, 2024, 07:32:08 pm
Sounds interesting. I despise Hughes, though.

Think about it less as Simon then and more about Mo, it's heartbreaking that he find's it harder to make a difference at home then someone like Sadio.
Angelius

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31491 on: November 15, 2024, 10:30:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on November 15, 2024, 07:28:09 pm
I have been listening to the Simon Hughes book on Audible and it's been an interesting listen. I always suspected that part of the reason why Salah remains quite discreet is due to his situation in Egypt. But it's taken me by surprise as to how tricky it has been for him overall which makes me respect his dedication even more. It's actually very sad that a player who has had so many wonderful moments is not celebrated more openly in his homeland. The historical parts of the book have been a really good education and to hell with all regimes who don't allow people to prosper through their hard work. People should read this. I am not always Simon's fan on every take, but I think he's done a pretty good job with this.

Not knowing much/anything about this situation, why is Mo not celebrated in Egypt? He is captain of their national team, right? Is it something to do with politics?
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31492 on: November 15, 2024, 10:45:29 pm
Quote from: Angelius on November 15, 2024, 10:30:36 pm
Not knowing much/anything about this situation, why is Mo not celebrated in Egypt? He is captain of their national team, right? Is it something to do with politics?

I am talking politically with the people running the country, it's not as easy for him to do things, as for example like it was for Sadio when he was making a difference in Senegal. The situation seems very different in Egypt where he has to be careful. That's the regret of it, and the fact that there is little trust. One of the stories they gave was on a trip back to Egypt which was leaked they literally had people trailing him around and his phone was tapped. He's also had issues when playing for his country over how they use his rights.
mullyred94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31493 on: Yesterday at 04:39:13 am
Quote from: Gus 1855 on November 15, 2024, 11:50:55 am
Hazard at his peak was incredible, and was a match for Salah, but his peak lasted about 18 months. Salah's peak has lasted for 6+ years.

You cannot compare the two in terms of their career.

Agreed.

Eden is retired and over weight.

Mo is currently the best player in the world.

They are about 6 months apart in age.
RayPhilAlan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31494 on: Yesterday at 05:06:18 am
Quote from: G Richards on November 14, 2024, 07:01:32 pm
In our hypothetical greatest sides, I wonder why Ian Rush doesnt feature for more people? He stuck the ball in the back of the net with alarming regularity, was fast, and he worked hard for the team and never let any defense settle.

Kenny was brilliant with Rushie, but Id have a front three of Suarez, Rush, Salah, assuming all three were at their peak. Its a toss up between Barnes and Suarez for me, too.

We are spoilt for choice though, and I could easily choose a different three and convince myself it was better than the first three I picked.

Those are the players in contention for me too. I go for Ian Rush up front, with Barnes, Kenny and Mo in a 3 behind him. Yeah, 4 up front effectively, but with Gerrard and Souness in midfield we can handle it. Suarez was in the team but Mo's consistency over so many years has put him ahead of Suarez for me, like it obviously has for many of you.

That's the same reason I still have Phil Neal and Ray Clemence in my all-time team, but I can see within a year or two Ali and (hopefully) Trent knocking on the door.
afc tukrish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31495 on: Yesterday at 01:25:28 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:39:13 am
Agreed.

Eden is retired and over weight.

Mo is currently the best player in the world.

They are about 6 months apart in age.

Since we're comparing waistlines, Mo's 6-pack is unreal...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31496 on: Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm
Quote from: Angelius on November 15, 2024, 10:30:36 pm
Not knowing much/anything about this situation, why is Mo not celebrated in Egypt? He is captain of their national team, right? Is it something to do with politics?

I think the suggestion was that he does more for Egypt than the government

mullyred94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31497 on: Today at 07:24:46 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 15, 2024, 02:09:25 pm
Yeah that's fair and I shouldve phrased the post slightly differently .. I meant that's the period they have in their heads when they think about his level - he was obv top class his entire time here (including the 'can I hit the post for fun' period) and then went through a 'everything i hit goes in' phase

Only player to score more than Messi & Ronaldo in their primes...

Suarez was the 3rd best player of his gen easily behind those two.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31498 on: Today at 09:46:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on November 15, 2024, 01:53:13 pm
Thanks for the link, that was a really interesting conversation. I think he made some fascinating comments on the Mane-Salah situation. It is weird that I never really connected to that idea that they were both trying to be the same thing, ie the best African player in the world. It perhaps gives a bit more context on how their relationship might have been inside the club, as the seasons went by. I found the talk about his agent who I know a lot of people don't like, intriguing as well. It was a fact that in earlier years of football players tended to have lawyers rather than agents, so end up with a different type of relationship, as a result. I agree with Simon about the Saudi stuff as well, I have always thought there was a reluctance from him to move there. But as we know, money does talk as well, I guess we will see. In the meantime, give him a contract please.....
Most Egyptians don't want him to go to Saudi. Most Egyptians hate that most of our prized assets (land, companies, movies, etc.) have been sold to either Saudi or the UAE. Them getting Salah will also be a bigger slap for us.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31499 on: Today at 09:48:30 pm
Quote from: Angelius on November 15, 2024, 10:30:36 pm
Not knowing much/anything about this situation, why is Mo not celebrated in Egypt? He is captain of their national team, right? Is it something to do with politics?
He hasn't won an AFCON with the NT and he didn't play with either Ahly or Zamalek. That is the gist of it really.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31500 on: Today at 10:08:34 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:46:50 pm
Most Egyptians don't want him to go to Saudi. Most Egyptians hate that most of our prized assets (land, companies, movies, etc.) have been sold to either Saudi or the UAE. Them getting Salah will also be a bigger slap for us.

I've always had the impression Mo does not want to go to Saudi but for footballing reasons not understanding the politics of it. What a dilemna for him. Better to retire with us and break more records and win more titles. Would that suit?
afc tukrish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31501 on: Today at 10:43:10 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:08:34 pm
I've always had the impression Mo does not want to go to Saudi but for footballing reasons not understanding the politics of it. What a dilemna for him. Better to retire with us and break more records and win more titles. Would that suit?

Capital idea...
MBL?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #31502 on: Today at 10:43:23 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:46:50 pm
Most Egyptians don't want him to go to Saudi. Most Egyptians hate that most of our prized assets (land, companies, movies, etc.) have been sold to either Saudi or the UAE. Them getting Salah will also be a bigger slap for us.
That's interesting to know. Had no idea.

Like said above it has never looked like he would want to go there. Imagine the amount of options he will have in Europe though? It's not like he's currently on the downward part of the curve.

Im convinced he stays, will be gutted if he doesn't. I can understand the club not paying a right back huge money but a two year deal for this guy as our top earner makes sense to me. Same goes for VVD as one of the highest paid centre backs in the world.
