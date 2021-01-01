« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31480 on: Today at 01:02:38 pm
this looks like an interesting listen: Simon Hughes is alongside Iain Macintosh to discuss his new book, Chasing Salah: The Biography.

In the book, Simon expertly pieces together a fascinating portrait of Salah. From his relationships with his teammates to what motivates him; from how the events of the past decade in Egypt have impacted his life, to what's next in his career.
https://podcasts.apple.com/cz/podcast/chasing-salah-the-relationships-that-shape-him/id1488401659?i=1000677043312
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31481 on: Today at 01:12:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:28 pm
The mad thing about Suarez is that when people say 'Suarez was one of the best I've seen play for us' they're referencing about a 29 game spell .. he missed the start of 13/14 season and then dropped off at the end of the season

In that patch where everything he hit went in he was possibly the best player to ever play for us - he was a one man attack - but the brevity of it means you can't put him alongside other greats - like Salah

He scored 30 goals in 44 games the season before too. People tend to forget how good he was that season because of how incredible he was the season after and the biting nonsense towards the end.
Your point that it's still too brief to put him ahead of Salah stands, but it wasn't quite as brief as 29 games that he was an elite player for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31482 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm
For god sake please give him a new contract!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31483 on: Today at 01:53:13 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 01:02:38 pm
this looks like an interesting listen: Simon Hughes is alongside Iain Macintosh to discuss his new book, Chasing Salah: The Biography.

In the book, Simon expertly pieces together a fascinating portrait of Salah. From his relationships with his teammates to what motivates him; from how the events of the past decade in Egypt have impacted his life, to what's next in his career.
https://podcasts.apple.com/cz/podcast/chasing-salah-the-relationships-that-shape-him/id1488401659?i=1000677043312

Thanks for the link, that was a really interesting conversation. I think he made some fascinating comments on the Mane-Salah situation. It is weird that I never really connected to that idea that they were both trying to be the same thing, ie the best African player in the world. It perhaps gives a bit more context on how their relationship might have been inside the club, as the seasons went by. I found the talk about his agent who I know a lot of people don't like, intriguing as well. It was a fact that in earlier years of football players tended to have lawyers rather than agents, so end up with a different type of relationship, as a result. I agree with Simon about the Saudi stuff as well, I have always thought there was a reluctance from him to move there. But as we know, money does talk as well, I guess we will see. In the meantime, give him a contract please.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31484 on: Today at 02:05:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:53:13 pm
Thanks for the link, that was a really interesting conversation. I think he made some fascinating comments on the Mane-Salah situation. It is weird that I never really connected to that idea that they were both trying to be the same thing, ie the best African player in the world. It perhaps gives a bit more context on how their relationship might have been inside the club, as the seasons went by. I found the talk about his agent who I know a lot of people don't like, intriguing as well. It was a fact that in earlier years of football players tended to have lawyers rather than agents, so end up with a different type of relationship, as a result. I agree with Simon about the Saudi stuff as well, I have always thought there was a reluctance from him to move there. But as we know, money does talk as well, I guess we will see. In the meantime, give him a contract please.....
Spot on take Jill. I always thought the involvement in elite level football and the record breaking was sort of priceless for him as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31485 on: Today at 02:09:25 pm
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 01:12:59 pm
He scored 30 goals in 44 games the season before too. People tend to forget how good he was that season because of how incredible he was the season after and the biting nonsense towards the end.
Your point that it's still too brief to put him ahead of Salah stands, but it wasn't quite as brief as 29 games that he was an elite player for us.

Yeah that's fair and I shouldve phrased the post slightly differently .. I meant that's the period they have in their heads when they think about his level - he was obv top class his entire time here (including the 'can I hit the post for fun' period) and then went through a 'everything i hit goes in' phase

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31486 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 01:45:45 pm
For god sake please give him a new contract!
Sorry mate, Suarez has retired now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #31487 on: Today at 05:13:35 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:37:53 pm
I think a big part of the reason Suarez is spoken of so highly is purely for aesthetic reasons - so many of the goals he scored were absolutely outrageous, eye-catching, unbelievable. He was doing things I've never seen any other Liverpool player do for a period in 13/14. But it was only for a short period compared to the ridiculous consistency of Salah.

I think Mo's first season gets overlooked a lot, he scored tons of absolutely outrageous goals. It's very close to Suarez 13/14 in terms of variety and quality.

