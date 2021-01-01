this looks like an interesting listen: Simon Hughes is alongside Iain Macintosh to discuss his new book, Chasing Salah: The Biography.



In the book, Simon expertly pieces together a fascinating portrait of Salah. From his relationships with his teammates to what motivates him; from how the events of the past decade in Egypt have impacted his life, to what's next in his career.

https://podcasts.apple.com/cz/podcast/chasing-salah-the-relationships-that-shape-him/id1488401659?i=1000677043312



Thanks for the link, that was a really interesting conversation. I think he made some fascinating comments on the Mane-Salah situation. It is weird that I never really connected to that idea that they were both trying to be the same thing, ie the best African player in the world. It perhaps gives a bit more context on how their relationship might have been inside the club, as the seasons went by. I found the talk about his agent who I know a lot of people don't like, intriguing as well. It was a fact that in earlier years of football players tended to have lawyers rather than agents, so end up with a different type of relationship, as a result. I agree with Simon about the Saudi stuff as well, I have always thought there was a reluctance from him to move there. But as we know, money does talk as well, I guess we will see. In the meantime, give him a contract please.....