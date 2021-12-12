

The point is Suarez didn't single-handedly drag us to a title challenge.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xiEelcN6s30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xiEelcN6s30</a>

Not remotely close to it.He was good prior to 2013/14, but the introduction of Sturridge and Coutinho in Jan '13, both now with half a season under their belt, and the development of Sterling, allowed Suarez to go to another level in that last season.Sturridge in particular, when fit he was outstanding. On the level of an Ian Wright. Perfect foil for Suarez. Just a pity that after about 2 and a half seasons his body started to break down with niggling injuries. Physically he wasn't the same player when Jurgen got him so those complaints about his work rate were misplaced. He just couldn't do anywhere near his top level any more.When you think of the world class forwards we have had in the PL: Rush, Fowler, Owen, Torres, Suarez, Mane, Salah, Diaz (the latter on his day is), Sturridge for two years wouldn't look out of place among them. Would also add Firmino on that list but more in a creative capacity.The flicked reverse pass that Sturridge made to Suarez at Stoke was sublime. 1:28 in the video.