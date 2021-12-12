« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3133859 times)

Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31440 on: Yesterday at 07:05:17 pm »
I find it mind blowing that people would take a player who won nothing in his time at a club over someone who was a vital part of winning us our first title in years. Suarez was a incredible player and showed some amazing moments and I get that he was a special favourite for some, but it doesn't come close to winning a title.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31441 on: Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm »
Okay, something has been buggering me for months. It's being discussed on a few podcastsI listen to and I've seen it in the media elsewhere a bit.

Hazard vs Salah.

I don't think I'm being biased but this isn't a competition at all is it? I've even tried taking my red hat off. Why do people try to compare these two players and why isn't it always Salah.

I think Salah has a right to claim an all time Premier League starting place in a 'fantasy team' and I totally get Salah vs Henry, Ronaldo etc...

But what the fuck did Hazard do in the PL?
Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31442 on: Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:05:17 pm
I find it mind blowing that people would take a player who won nothing in his time at a club over someone who was a vital part of winning us our first title in years. Suarez was a incredible player and showed some amazing moments and I get that he was a special favourite for some, but it doesn't come close to winning a title.

This is true as well. And Suarez was great player for us but a bit of a prick as well in how he wanted to leave for Arsenal.

Was watching that video with Kelly Cates, Salah, Robertson and Alisson and for someone who has prior no connection to the club and was born and grew up in a totally different culture, it's striking how much Salah has taken to the club. He's not too flashy about it but he clearly loves it here.
Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31443 on: Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
Okay, something has been buggering me for months. It's being discussed on a few podcastsI listen to and I've seen it in the media elsewhere a bit.

Hazard vs Salah.

I don't think I'm being biased but this isn't a competition at all is it? I've even tried taking my red hat off. Why do people try to compare these two players and why isn't it always Salah.

I think Salah has a right to claim an all time Premier League starting place in a 'fantasy team' and I totally get Salah vs Henry, Ronaldo etc...

But what the fuck did Hazard do in the PL?

Who the fuck is comparing Hazard to Salah? :lmao
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31444 on: Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm
Who the fuck is comparing Hazard to Salah? :lmao
I'm hearing it in loads of places.

Most recently (and don't have a go) Linekar, Richards and Shearer discussed it on their podcast. I hate Micah Richards, but I do like Shearer and have time for Lineker.
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31445 on: Yesterday at 07:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
This is true as well. And Suarez was great player for us but a bit of a prick as well in how he wanted to leave for Arsenal.

Was watching that video with Kelly Cates, Salah, Robertson and Alisson and for someone who has prior no connection to the club and was born and grew up in a totally different culture, it's striking how much Salah has taken to the club. He's not too flashy about it but he clearly loves it here.

You think back to when he first arrived here and certain journalists were judging him to be a Chelsea reject when he came back to the Premier League. That whole determination that he has to prove people wrong and prove to his critics just how mistaken they were, that takes huge, mental application. I think it's his mentality more than anything that has enabled him to become the player he has, right from the start of his career in Egypt, to coming back to the PL. He's a phenomenon and still underrated by a number of football people.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31446 on: Yesterday at 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm
Funny that, as brilliant as Suarez was, for me it's a no brainer and I'd take Salah every time. Understand why people would pick Suarez, he was a brilliant player but Salah is just as brilliant and has been a machine from his first game who's also been just as capable of producing those 'wow' moments as Suarez was.


Yeah Mo all day for me. Hes Liverpool through and through
Online duvva 💅

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31447 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm
Who the fuck is comparing Hazard to Salah? :lmao
Even Hazard admitted Mo is the better player
Offline semit5

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31448 on: Yesterday at 07:19:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:05:17 pm
I find it mind blowing that people would take a player who won nothing in his time at a club over someone who was a vital part of winning us our first title in years. Suarez was a incredible player and showed some amazing moments and I get that he was a special favourite for some, but it doesn't come close to winning a title.

People do forget how good he was, mainly because he was a massive pain in the arse with his antics, but I dont think we will see anything like that 13/14 season again from a player, he was worth it, he certainly wasnt the reason that team didnt win anything, he was the reason they came close.

Lucky for us we dont need to pick who was better out of him or Salah, they can both be remembered as great players, there doesnt have to be a pecking order for players who play in different eras, they cant be compared
Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31449 on: Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm
I'm hearing it in loads of places.

Most recently (and don't have a go) Linekar, Richards and Shearer discussed it on their podcast. I hate Micah Richards, but I do like Shearer and have time for Lineker.

Says everything :P

Don't even think Cristiano Ronaldo's in the conversation (as a Premier League player). Salah is really up there with the likes of Henry in a class of their own.
Online Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31450 on: Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm
Says everything :P

Don't even think Cristiano Ronaldo's in the conversation (as a Premier League player). Salah is really up there with the likes of Henry in a class of their own.

Yep he's a legend of the game, up there with the Zidanes, Henrys, Gerrard etc. etc. etc.
Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31451 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm
Yep he's a legend of the game, up there with the Zidanes, Henrys, Gerrard etc. etc. etc.

First "etc." is surely - Mainoo. 
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31452 on: Yesterday at 09:01:36 pm »
Watching that excellent interview with Mo, Ali and Robbo currently on youtube. Salah is such an excellent speaker and a great communicator of ideas. Really calming voice. Zen.
Online Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31453 on: Yesterday at 09:08:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm
First "etc." is surely - Mainoo.

Hes in with the goats, messi, Ronaldo and Mainoooooo. (Modern era)
Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31454 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:50:06 pm

The point is Suarez didn't single-handedly drag us to a title challenge.

How could he when Sturridge got 21 league goals, and not one penalty.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31455 on: Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm »
When it is all said and done, Salah is one of our all-time greats. Hopefully, this isn't his last season, and if he can stay and win another title or two and perhaps a European cup, there won't even be a debate, not that there should be.
Offline KC7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31456 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:50:06 pm

The point is Suarez didn't single-handedly drag us to a title challenge.

Not remotely close to it.

He was good prior to 2013/14, but the introduction of Sturridge and Coutinho in Jan '13, both now with half a season under their belt, and the development of Sterling, allowed Suarez to go to another level in that last season.

Sturridge in particular, when fit he was outstanding. On the level of an Ian Wright. Perfect foil for Suarez. Just a pity that after about 2 and a half seasons his body started to break down with niggling injuries. Physically he wasn't the same player when Jurgen got him so those complaints about his work rate were misplaced. He just couldn't do anywhere near his top level any more.

When you think of the world class forwards we have had in the PL: Rush, Fowler, Owen, Torres, Suarez, Mane, Salah, Diaz (the latter on his day is), Sturridge for two years wouldn't look out of place among them. Would also add Firmino on that list but more in a creative capacity.

The flicked reverse pass that Sturridge made to Suarez at Stoke was sublime. 1:28 in the video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xiEelcN6s30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xiEelcN6s30</a>
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31457 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm
Says everything :P

Don't even think Cristiano Ronaldo's in the conversation (as a Premier League player). Salah is really up there with the likes of Henry in a class of their own.

Agree. For all his incredible achievements it took Ronaldo a good few seasons to be anything like a consistent threat )in fairness he was 18 when he arrived). Annoyingly he won 3 titles and a Champions League and scored over 40 in a season 07/08, so when it clicked for him he went to another level.

However saw an interesting tweet the other day that unsurprisingly got jumped on by all and sundry who didnt understand the point, but someone said Salah needs 13 goals (I think) and one more title to be the greatest PL player of all time (since 92!). The inference being if he got that many goals and a title hed match Henrys achievements. And I think he already had more assists.

I think I have Henry lodged as the greatest player, certainly best overseas player so its mad that Mo is that close to overtaking him.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31458 on: Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm

The flicked reverse pass that Sturridge made to Suarez at Stoke was sublime. 1:28 in the video.


It would appear as though Luis substantially agreed with you...
Offline mullyred94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31459 on: Today at 07:34:55 am »
Chelsea fans on twitter say Hazard is better lmao.

They are the same age, look what Mo is doing compared to Eden.

Its completely disrespectful to Mo to even have Hazard close.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31460 on: Today at 09:10:20 am »
Hazard when in the mood could be close to impossible to contain. But how often was he like that? His numbers dont stack up at all in co parison to anyone being debated as the top tier of Premier League players. A really good player but not the same.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31461 on: Today at 09:17:24 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:01:32 pm
In our hypothetical greatest sides, I wonder why Ian Rush doesnt feature for more people? He stuck the ball in the back of the net with alarming regularity, was fast, and he worked hard for the team and never let any defense settle.

Kenny was brilliant with Rushie, but Id have a front three of Suarez, Rush, Salah, assuming all three were at their peak. Its a toss up between Barnes and Suarez for me, too.

We are spoilt for choice though, and I could easily choose a different three and convince myself it was better than the first three I picked.

Most people making these hypothetical greatest sides these days won't have seen Rush play. Plus he only scored 45 Premier League goals for us and as we all know, anything before the Premier League doesn't count.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31462 on: Today at 09:22:45 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:05:17 pm
I find it mind blowing that people would take a player who won nothing in his time at a club over someone who was a vital part of winning us our first title in years. Suarez was a incredible player and showed some amazing moments and I get that he was a special favourite for some, but it doesn't come close to winning a title.

I don't think trophies won should come into it. Salah had much better teammates and a much better manager than Suarez.
There's plenty of players at United, Chelsea, Arsenal over the years that have more winners medals than Liverpool players. That doesn't make them better footballers.

Regardless, I'd take Salah over Suarez without hesitation.
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31463 on: Today at 09:42:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:22:45 am
I don't think trophies won should come into it. Salah had much better teammates and a much better manager than Suarez.
There's plenty of players at United, Chelsea, Arsenal over the years that have more winners medals than Liverpool players. That doesn't make them better footballers.

Regardless, I'd take Salah over Suarez without hesitation.

I don't think the attacking part of that team was that bad though. He had Gerrard, Sturridge and Henderson as well was able to push those through balls to him. I agree defensively wise we were not as good as in those later Klopp teams. But because Suarez did have that extra quality it is sometimes easy to underestimate the part other players contributed.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31464 on: Today at 09:59:48 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:42:47 am
I don't think the attacking part of that team was that bad though. He had Gerrard, Sturridge and Henderson as well was able to push those through balls to him. I agree defensively wise we were not as good as in those later Klopp teams. But because Suarez did have that extra quality it is sometimes easy to underestimate the part other players contributed.

Yes, the attack was brilliant. Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling and Gerrard won us most of the games. Norwich and Sunderland had more clean sheets and we were 8th in terms of goals conceded  :butt
Online keyop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31465 on: Today at 10:10:36 am »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:19:25 pm
People do forget how good he was, mainly because he was a massive pain in the arse with his antics, but I dont think we will see anything like that 13/14 season again from a player, he was worth it, he certainly wasnt the reason that team didnt win anything, he was the reason they came close.

Lucky for us we dont need to pick who was better out of him or Salah, they can both be remembered as great players, there doesnt have to be a pecking order for players who play in different eras, they cant be compared
Suarez was incredible for us over a short period, but the difference is Mo has been consistently incredible for 7 seasons.

In terms of skill, audacity, goal scoring, game-changing ability, and getting fans out of their seats, there's little to choose between them - even though they are different types of players. But in terms of loyalty, longevity, commitment, love of the city, and impact on our success - Salah's miles ahead. Add in Mo's exemplary disciplinary record, plus being an outstanding global ambassador for our club, and it's no contest.

I absolutely loved Suarez and that 13/14 season, and he did things that no other player does. But it never felt like he was fully connected to the fans, club, or city, and the drama that surrounded him was just too much in the end.

Mo is just the complete package, and if you were to build your perfect footballer in a lab (including footballing and personal qualities), then Mo's as close as you can get.
Online joezydudek

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31466 on: Today at 10:44:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:42:47 am
I don't think the attacking part of that team was that bad though. He had Gerrard, Sturridge and Henderson as well was able to push those through balls to him. I agree defensively wise we were not as good as in those later Klopp teams. But because Suarez did have that extra quality it is sometimes easy to underestimate the part other players contributed.

I agree with that, but it's also unfair to hold Suarez not winning the title against him when the defence shipped more than 50 goals. I really hate the 'he didn't win the title' argument when discussing the merits of individuals.
If I was to pick the best Liverpool player I've ever seen over a single season then Suarez in 2013/14 takes it (with honourable mentions to Gerrard in 2005/06 and 2008/09 and Mo in his first season), but Mo will rightly go down as the greater Liverpool player because he's done it consistently for years.
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31467 on: Today at 11:04:34 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:34:55 am
Chelsea fans on twitter say Hazard is better lmao.

They are the same age, look what Mo is doing compared to Eden.

Its completely disrespectful to Mo to even have Hazard close.

You can't take people like that seriously.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31468 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 10:44:24 am
I agree with that, but it's also unfair to hold Suarez not winning the title against him when the defence shipped more than 50 goals. I really hate the 'he didn't win the title' argument when discussing the merits of individuals.
If I was to pick the best Liverpool player I've ever seen over a single season then Suarez in 2013/14 takes it (with honourable mentions to Gerrard in 2005/06 and 2008/09 and Mo in his first season), but Mo will rightly go down as the greater Liverpool player because he's done it consistently for years.

I am not blaming Suarez for us not winning the league, as has been pointed out it was the number of goals we conceded which where the major difference.
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31469 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
There is no comparison for me between Mo and Suarez. Mo has done it for years now and is a complete gentleman and all round good guy also. Suarez did it for a couple of seasons and in that time was a machine no doubt but he was a bit of a dickhead if we are all honest and not a likeable player for many supporters. For me Mo is in my top 3 favourite players of all time for us Suarez probably in the top 10.
