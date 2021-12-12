People do forget how good he was, mainly because he was a massive pain in the arse with his antics, but I dont think we will see anything like that 13/14 season again from a player, he was worth it, he certainly wasnt the reason that team didnt win anything, he was the reason they came close.
Lucky for us we dont need to pick who was better out of him or Salah, they can both be remembered as great players, there doesnt have to be a pecking order for players who play in different eras, they cant be compared
Suarez was incredible for us over a short period, but the difference is Mo has been consistently incredible for 7 seasons.
In terms of skill, audacity, goal scoring, game-changing ability, and getting fans out of their seats, there's little to choose between them - even though they are different types of players. But in terms of loyalty, longevity, commitment, love of the city, and impact on our success - Salah's miles ahead. Add in Mo's exemplary disciplinary record, plus being an outstanding global ambassador for our club, and it's no contest.
I absolutely loved Suarez and that 13/14 season, and he did things that no other player does. But it never felt like he was fully connected to the fans, club, or city, and the drama that surrounded him was just too much in the end.
Mo is just the complete package, and if you were to build your perfect footballer in a lab (including footballing and personal qualities), then Mo's as close as you can get.