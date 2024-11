Salah came across so well in this.

Not really appreciated what a great leader he is as well as a player of course



It's really one of the great things to see how Mo has developed as a personality in his time here. He went from being basically Lovren's sidekick (at least from the way it looked whenever we got a peek into the dressing room/behind the scenes) to being one of the leaders in the team. I love the little story he tells in this talk about Robbo saying to him in one of the first years that he shouldn't let his head drop visibly when he misses a chance, because people are seeing that and losing belief. I really hope him and the club can reach an agreement for a new contract, because he's not only an important player for us, but also an important personality in the team. Furthermore, he seems to really enjoy playing for us.