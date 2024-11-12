Suarez - Kenny - Salah would be my front 3 in the best X1
Suarez didn't have a long career here but he almost single handedly won us a league title, no other player I can think of had that dramatic an impact on a season, he was a force of nature.
Rush is the #9. No-one was as clinical, and no-one hassled the opposing defender more (the press Rush perfected before most of them).
Rush is probably the first name in the team sheet.
Gerrard I rate as the best player to play for us. No-one had to do more (Kenny was surrounded by great players, as was Barnes, as is Salah). It got silly at times. The '06 Cup final. He could have revealed a Superman vest at full time and you wouldn't have questioned it.
Virgil and Hansen the centre half pairing. Souness the captain.