Offline Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31400 on: November 12, 2024, 11:10:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 12, 2024, 11:07:24 am
Who would people even have on the right wing instead of him in an all time 11?

No-one he's miles ahead of everyone, all the other greats played off the left or central.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31401 on: November 12, 2024, 11:26:44 am »
It has to be Salah!

I grew up with Houghton and McManaman on the right.  Houghton was an integral part of a great Liverpool side but more of a third central midfielder that nominally operated off the right (with Barnes offering the wing play on the left).  Macca was my favourite player right up until he shafted us.

It's funny looking back that all the talk was how we were a left sided midfielder/winger short of being champions when for large chunks of time our right side was really just functional.  I think every red loves Dirk Kuyt but he wouldn't have got anywhere near our team in the past 7-8 years.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31402 on: November 12, 2024, 12:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 12, 2024, 08:48:23 am
Both. If you had a conversation about our best ever player this guy would struggle to even get a mention in dispatches.

His second to Kenny for me.

Suarez the best talent but didn't have as good of a career as a LFC player
Offline joezydudek

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31403 on: November 12, 2024, 12:31:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 12, 2024, 11:07:24 am
Who would people even have on the right wing instead of him in an all time 11?

Didn't Lionel Messi play off the right in his most prolific seasons? Can't think of anyone else I'd put ahead of him though.

Edit: I'm guessing you meant Liverpool all-time 11 from the post you quoted, and he's definitely an easy selection there, with all due respect to players of the past!
« Last Edit: November 12, 2024, 01:03:03 pm by joezydudek »
Offline Asam

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31404 on: November 12, 2024, 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 12, 2024, 12:27:45 pm
His second to Kenny for me.

Suarez the best talent but didn't have as good of a career as a LFC player


Suarez - Kenny - Salah would be my front 3 in the best X1

Suarez didn't have a long career here but he almost single handedly won us a league title, no other player I can think of had that dramatic an impact on a season, he was a force of nature.



Offline Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31405 on: November 12, 2024, 12:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Asam on November 12, 2024, 12:47:23 pm

Suarez - Kenny - Salah would be my front 3 in the best X1

Suarez didn't have a long career here but he almost single handedly won us a league title, no other player I can think of had that dramatic an impact on a season, he was a force of nature.

Suarez over Barnes? Not for me! Barnes is my favourite ever player.

Salah is certainly in the best first 11 for LFC though.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31406 on: November 12, 2024, 05:22:00 pm »
In an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Rodri disclosed that the toughest player he has come up against in his career used to be Lionel Messi but now it is Mohamed Salah: Messi before and now Mo Salah, especially at Anfield where he is like a knife.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31407 on: November 12, 2024, 05:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 12, 2024, 01:31:04 am
What's the opposite of a flat track bully ;D


a meek hurdler
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online afc tukrish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31408 on: November 12, 2024, 05:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 12, 2024, 01:31:04 am
What's the opposite of a flat track bully ;D



Mick Dundee's knife?
Offline KC7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31409 on: November 12, 2024, 06:25:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 12, 2024, 11:26:44 am
It has to be Salah!

I grew up with Houghton and McManaman on the right.  Houghton was an integral part of a great Liverpool side but more of a third central midfielder that nominally operated off the right (with Barnes offering the wing play on the left).  Macca was my favourite player right up until he shafted us.

It's funny looking back that all the talk was how we were a left sided midfielder/winger short of being champions when for large chunks of time our right side was really just functional.  I think every red loves Dirk Kuyt but he wouldn't have got anywhere near our team in the past 7-8 years.

McManaman was awesome for us, especially when Evans took over. Stop him you stop us. I'd have Salah on the right, but I'd have to find a place for McManaman in our best Premier League era XI. You watch those games he played in again and you are reminded how brilliant he was for us. That freedom he had as the main man, he never got that with England or when he went to Madrid. Give the ball to Macca, and we were set.

Although Macca and Gerrard were different styles, they share a similarity in being the two individuals who exerted the most influence in the performance of the XI each played in (Alonso's influence probably next to those two, as we collapsed the season after he left). Shut down Macca or Gerrard and we struggled.

Offline KC7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31410 on: November 12, 2024, 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Asam on November 12, 2024, 12:47:23 pm

Suarez - Kenny - Salah would be my front 3 in the best X1

Suarez didn't have a long career here but he almost single handedly won us a league title, no other player I can think of had that dramatic an impact on a season, he was a force of nature.

Rush is the #9. No-one was as clinical, and no-one hassled the opposing defender more (the press Rush perfected before most of them).

Rush is probably the first name in the team sheet.

Gerrard I rate as the best player to play for us. No-one had to do more (Kenny was surrounded by great players, as was Barnes, as is Salah). It got silly at times. The '06 Cup final. He could have revealed a Superman vest at full time and you wouldn't have questioned it.

Virgil and Hansen the centre half pairing. Souness the captain.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31411 on: Yesterday at 12:54:01 pm »
Kelly Cates - What are your ambitions for the season?

Mo - Win it all, in my opinion. I work so hard every day. I hate the idea that we're the underdog. No! We have an incredible group. One of the best (points at Alisson), One of the worst (points at Robbo and laughs), No he's (Robbo) not the best. In every position you are going to find a player that is one of the top 3 in the world. So why don't we win it?

This city and club has to always fight for everything.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31412 on: Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Go7PU6Yz2p8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Go7PU6Yz2p8</a>
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31413 on: Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:54:01 pm
Kelly Cates - What are your ambitions for the season?

Mo - Win it all, in my opinion. I work so hard every day. I hate the idea that we're the underdog. No! We have an incredible group. One of the best (points at Alisson), One of the worst (points at Robbo and laughs), No he's (Robbo) not the best. In every position you are going to find a player that is one of the top 3 in the world. So why don't we win it?

This city and club has to always fight for everything.

love this, winner's mentality
Offline MD1990

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31414 on: Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Go7PU6Yz2p8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Go7PU6Yz2p8</a>
Salah came across so well in this.
Not really appreciated what a great leader he is as well as a player of course
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31415 on: Yesterday at 09:29:33 pm »
I absolutely love his "let's try and win everything" stuff each season, such a nice difference to the usual one game at a time and see where we are in May crap. Is right, we are absolutely enormous and that should be the goal every year. He loves it here, he's defo getting a firm together to try and buy us one day  ;D

Offline PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31416 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm »
I wonder if he'd sign a new contract for X percent less if we could keep taa. 
Offline Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31417 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:54:01 pm
Kelly Cates - What are your ambitions for the season?

Mo - Win it all, in my opinion. I work so hard every day. I hate the idea that we're the underdog. No! We have an incredible group. One of the best (points at Alisson), One of the worst (points at Robbo and laughs), No he's (Robbo) not the best. In every position you are going to find a player that is one of the top 3 in the world. So why don't we win it?

This city and club has to always fight for everything.
Absolutely the right mentality.  8) Champion mentality. We are one of a few group of great football clubs in the world (for me Real, AC Milan, Liverpool, Bayern, Ajax) ...
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31418 on: Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm »
I love Mo. Premier League great. Who thought we'd say that when he signed?
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31419 on: Today at 01:23:06 am »
Saw a mate posted this in the newsfeed. The fuck Mo's doing in Rambo 3 with  Sylvester Stallone??!!!
;D  ;D  ;D
+ At the time of its release, Rambo III was the most expensive film ever made with a production budget between $58 and $63 million.


+ Football icon Mohamed Salah to address Sharjah International Book Fair on November 17, UAE.

Sharjah: Global football star Mohamed Salah will take the stage at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Sunday, November 17, at 7pm at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Salah will discuss how reading and learning have been key to his success, underscoring the importance of mental pursuits alongside athletic ambition.

The event offers a chance for fans to hear Salahs story and learn how his passion for books has shaped his journey beyond the stadium.

Online stoa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31420 on: Today at 02:00:39 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm
Salah came across so well in this.
Not really appreciated what a great leader he is as well as a player of course

It's really one of the great things to see how Mo has developed as a personality in his time here. He went from being basically Lovren's sidekick (at least from the way it looked whenever we got a peek into the dressing room/behind the scenes) to being one of the leaders in the team. I love the little story he tells in this talk about Robbo saying to him in one of the first years that he shouldn't let his head drop visibly when he misses a chance, because people are seeing that and losing belief. I really hope him and the club can reach an agreement for a new contract, because he's not only an important player for us, but also an important personality in the team. Furthermore, he seems to really enjoy playing for us.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31421 on: Today at 02:33:17 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:00:39 am
It's really one of the great things to see how Mo has developed as a personality in his time here. He went from being basically Lovren's sidekick (at least from the way it looked whenever we got a peek into the dressing room/behind the scenes) to being one of the leaders in the team. I love the little story he tells in this talk about Robbo saying to him in one of the first years that he shouldn't let his head drop visibly when he misses a chance, because people are seeing that and losing belief. I really hope him and the club can reach an agreement for a new contract, because he's not only an important player for us, but also an important personality in the team. Furthermore, he seems to really enjoy playing for us.

Good, solid fucker...
