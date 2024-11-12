It has to be Salah!



I grew up with Houghton and McManaman on the right. Houghton was an integral part of a great Liverpool side but more of a third central midfielder that nominally operated off the right (with Barnes offering the wing play on the left). Macca was my favourite player right up until he shafted us.



It's funny looking back that all the talk was how we were a left sided midfielder/winger short of being champions when for large chunks of time our right side was really just functional. I think every red loves Dirk Kuyt but he wouldn't have got anywhere near our team in the past 7-8 years.



McManaman was awesome for us, especially when Evans took over. Stop him you stop us. I'd have Salah on the right, but I'd have to find a place for McManaman in our best Premier League era XI. You watch those games he played in again and you are reminded how brilliant he was for us. That freedom he had as the main man, he never got that with England or when he went to Madrid. Give the ball to Macca, and we were set.Although Macca and Gerrard were different styles, they share a similarity in being the two individuals who exerted the most influence in the performance of the XI each played in (Alonso's influence probably next to those two, as we collapsed the season after he left). Shut down Macca or Gerrard and we struggled.