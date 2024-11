Could nearly catch Shearer if he stays here for his whole career. What a footballer, you just knew that was going top bins when he got it.



The 200 barrier is possible but 260? For mainly a winger his numbers off the scale.And no matter what happens. If he stays or leaves, once this may retires from football, the whole would should cry.It’s hard to say anyone is better than King Kenny.Gerrard, dragged the team and us kicking and screaming.But Mo has to be in the top 3 of everyone’s list.