His output is insane for his age. It's obvious that as he gets older, his ability to burn defenders with pace and to take them one on one is diminishing but his all around play, and especially his passing, is becoming a greater feature of his play.



He is still so, so important to us and will be incredibly hard to replace. Considering the dearth of right sided attackers that are even close to his level (or even close to the level when he joined us), it would be crazy for us to lose him without any surefire replacement.