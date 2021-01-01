« previous next »
Could this be because our patterns of play have changed? Lots of players are a bit hot and cold and on some occasions look very average at things they are usually elite at. Might be a lot of second guessing and overthinking rather than playing naturally which will come over time.

Nah it was the same all of last season under Klopp. Pace is mentioned a lot but I dont see it as he's not quick enough to pull away from his man, just seems a lot more predictable in his movements especially in wide areas with a fullback close by.

Would quite like to see him keep mixing it up to keep them guessing and go outside more often
Nah it was the same all of last season under Klopp. Pace is mentioned a lot but I dont see it as he's not quick enough to pull away from his man, just seems a lot more predictable in his movements especially in wide areas with a fullback close by.

Would quite like to see him keep mixing it up to keep them guessing and go outside more often

Fair enough, I do think he needs more help, when Trent made the overlap for his goal he went from 2 v 1 to 1 v 1 and had some space. He does get isolated a lot and as you say hes not beating his man as much. Cant complain though 10 g/a in 9 games, still producing.
A ridiculously efficient footballer even at his worst. Unless we can get Cole Palmer or Lamine Yamal, he should be made our equal highest earner for the next 3 seasons.
Far from his best last night and then he pops up with a great assist and a brilliant solo goal. That's Mo summed up really. A match winner we can't afford to let go anywhere.
He sometimes makes the easy look hard and the ridiculously hard look very, very easy. Last night was an example.
Anyone able to put a finger when he last scored what had been his signature goal?

Feels like a little more overlapping run action from Trent (and underlapping run from Dom) opens up this possibility again.
That finish was peak Salah, i've missed that

Still superb but his drop off in one on one situations is strange, he hesitates so much now which often leads to his marker just poking the ball away without having to think much about what Salahs looking to do

Hes lost the agility so I think now hes looking for the passing angle first before trying the take on. If he does wait and they commit he can still occasionally beat the full back.

Amazing for both goals though, what a privilege weve had.
He sometimes makes the easy look hard and the ridiculously hard look very, very easy. Last night was an example.

We've said this before. One minute he looks like the best player I've ever seen and the next as if he's playing for the Dog & Partridge on a Sunday morning after 15 pints the night before :)
Classic goal and a good assist. I just think we are overplaying him. It's unrealistic to expect him to play  90 minutes every week and be in peak form.
Classic goal and a good assist. I just think we are overplaying him. It's unrealistic to expect him to play  90 minutes every week and be in peak form.

Don't think he would want to be rested at all

Beautiful goal, his level of consistency is amazing
Classic goal and a good assist. I just think we are overplaying him. It's unrealistic to expect him to play  90 minutes every week and be in peak form.

It's definitely a concern I share. You can't expect peak performances if he's playing the majority of two games a week at this age.

I'm sure he wants to play every minute because he's a high level competitor, but we need to take into consideration he's more likely to pick up injuries or drop his level because of fatigue.
That finish was peak Salah, i've missed that

Still superb but his drop off in one on one situations is strange, he hesitates so much now which often leads to his marker just poking the ball away without having to think much about what Salahs looking to do
this season it's getting to be a bit surprising when he beats the LB one-on-one.  in previous seasons it was the other way around.

that shot though - classic Mo. all we need now is one like that screamer vs Chelsea.
Far from his best last night and then he pops up with a great assist and a brilliant solo goal. That's Mo summed up really. A match winner we can't afford to let go anywhere.
100%. even when not firing on all cylinders he's as dangerous as any striker, anywhere.
9 games 6 goals and 5 assists

Still the absolute King of being effective in the final 3rd.
