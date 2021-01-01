Could this be because our patterns of play have changed? Lots of players are a bit hot and cold and on some occasions look very average at things they are usually elite at. Might be a lot of second guessing and overthinking rather than playing naturally which will come over time.
Nah it was the same all of last season under Klopp. Pace is mentioned a lot but I dont see it as he's not quick enough to pull away from his man, just seems a lot more predictable in his movements especially in wide areas with a fullback close by. Would quite like to see him keep mixing it up to keep them guessing and go outside more often
That finish was peak Salah, i've missed that Still superb but his drop off in one on one situations is strange, he hesitates so much now which often leads to his marker just poking the ball away without having to think much about what Salahs looking to do
He sometimes makes the easy look hard and the ridiculously hard look very, very easy. Last night was an example.
Classic goal and a good assist. I just think we are overplaying him. It's unrealistic to expect him to play 90 minutes every week and be in peak form.
Far from his best last night and then he pops up with a great assist and a brilliant solo goal. That's Mo summed up really. A match winner we can't afford to let go anywhere.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
