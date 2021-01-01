« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:41:23 pm

212 goals. Hes gonna get Billy isnt he. If he reaches Hodgson Thatll be incredible
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:16:54 pm
212 goals. Hes gonna get Billy isnt he. If he reaches Hodgson Thatll be incredible

It would be euphoria
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:16:54 pm
212 goals. Hes gonna get Billy isnt he. If he reaches Hodgson Thatll be incredible
300 goals and assists in 350 games. Monster!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:16:54 pm
212 goals. Hes gonna get Billy isnt he. If he reaches Hodgson Thatll be incredible
He could potentially reach Hodgson by the end of this season. It would mean scoring around 30, which he has done 4 times in 7 years. If he signs another contract, overtaking Roger Hunt is a reasonable possibility.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:41:23 pm


Mo must suffer persistent battery drain...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm


Shite him. Couldn't even get into Chelsea's team.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
One season wonder and all... a season that never seems to end... what a superstar he has been.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Would love this man to sign a two year extension to his deal. That would take him to age 35 and I can easily see him banging goals in for us for the next 3 years given how he looks after himself.

Seems highly motivated for the new season so let the goals flow.
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Should have sold him. One season wonder...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 07:47:35 pm
Would love this man to sign a two year extension to his deal. That would take him to age 35 and I can easily see him banging goals in for us for the next 3 years given how he looks after himself.

Seems highly motivated for the new season so let the goals flow.

He looks incredible in this set up. That one two he played in the build up to the Jota goal, the way he sprinted in anticipation of the return pass, that was a guy in his prime. I think the past two seasons with the weakened midfield made it harder for him (and all the forwards) as he had alot more to do, but the support play in this set up helps him. Not knocking Klopp as the last two seasons he didn't have the players he would have wanted, so we didnt get to see what a Klopp team should look like, but the way Slot has them set up seems to enable Salah to excel in the manner he did in the best Klopp side.

And yes, new deal please.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 03:20:49 pm
It would be euphoria

Utopia, but have a :D
