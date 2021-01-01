Would love this man to sign a two year extension to his deal. That would take him to age 35 and I can easily see him banging goals in for us for the next 3 years given how he looks after himself.



Seems highly motivated for the new season so let the goals flow.



He looks incredible in this set up. That one two he played in the build up to the Jota goal, the way he sprinted in anticipation of the return pass, that was a guy in his prime. I think the past two seasons with the weakened midfield made it harder for him (and all the forwards) as he had alot more to do, but the support play in this set up helps him. Not knocking Klopp as the last two seasons he didn't have the players he would have wanted, so we didnt get to see what a Klopp team should look like, but the way Slot has them set up seems to enable Salah to excel in the manner he did in the best Klopp side.And yes, new deal please.