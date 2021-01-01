« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30680 on: Yesterday at 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:54:57 am
That depends what the club is fighting for, doesn't it? If Salah, being our top goal thread, is missing for a few weeks during  AFCON, we'd have a blunted attack. It will be natural to expect that we will lose points, unless we have some kind of incredible luck. And in the end, a few points could decide the title. If we are playing for the Champions League places, on the other hand, we could still make it with a few points less.

If I was making decisions ate the club, I would give a serious consideration of selling Salah before his form dives off a cliff and replace him with a non-AFCON player. SamLad has a point that this will become an issue. The team can carry on without someone more replaceable, but not without its top scorer. Not to mention the damaging psychological effect AFCON had on Salah when Egupt lost to Senegal...
We were perfectly fine when he was out for two months because we have a good squad that's not reliant one player.
Offline stoa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30681 on: Yesterday at 12:48:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:54:57 am
That depends what the club is fighting for, doesn't it? If Salah, being our top goal thread, is missing for a few weeks during  AFCON, we'd have a blunted attack. It will be natural to expect that we will lose points, unless we have some kind of incredible luck. And in the end, a few points could decide the title. If we are playing for the Champions League places, on the other hand, we could still make it with a few points less.

If I was making decisions ate the club, I would give a serious consideration of selling Salah before his form dives off a cliff and replace him with a non-AFCON player. SamLad has a point that this will become an issue. The team can carry on without someone more replaceable, but not without its top scorer. Not to mention the damaging psychological effect AFCON had on Salah when Egupt lost to Senegal...

The question is, would we have been better off in the last seven years without Mo Salah? If the answer is no, then surely it was worth having him even with him leaving for the AFCON at times. You could argue that we would have signed someone else instead of him, who wouldn't leave for the AFCON on a regular basis, but was that person out there available for that price offering the same things as Mo? I'm not so sure about that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30682 on: Yesterday at 01:38:33 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 03:20:27 am
I'm not so sure about that. If the guy scores 30 goals in the games when he's not at the AFCON, he's probably still very much worth having around. And if he's just a squad player, he won't be missed that much, if he's gone for a few weeks. So, I don't really see the AFCON every few years as a big negative, if the player offers something positive for the club.
I wasn't talking about having one African player, or Mo.

I was talking about teams shying away from building too many into their squad.
Offline Fromola

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30683 on: Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm »
The problem with Mo isn't even the month he's away at afcon, which we've managed to absorb, it's the fact he's been a write off the rest of the season when he comes back. It cost us in 21/22 and last season I don't think he had one good game after returning and he came back injured.
Offline JasonF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30684 on: Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm
The problem with Mo isn't even the month he's away at afcon, which we've managed to absorb, it's the fact he's been a write off the rest of the season when he comes back. It cost us in 21/22 and last season I don't think he had one good game after returning and he came back injured.

He looked the sharpest he's looked in years on his initial return from injury vs Brentford IMO. Like a bit of a break had done him good. But maybe he overestimated what his body was ready for because he got injured again and didn't look that sharp again when he returned.

I feel like having a decent break this summer will have done him some good though and at least there's no AFCON to contend with in the upcoming season.
Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30685 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm »
Does Salah need to get a new hat soon?
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30686 on: Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:38:39 am
We were fine without Salah last season during AFCON/ injury. I suspect we can cope without him for a few weeks in a season. It'd be over the course of the whole year that I'd have bigger questions. Jota was fit for that period mind.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:51:15 am
We were perfectly fine when he was out for two months because we have a good squad that's not reliant one player.
Were we? Would we have lost to Arsenal if he was in regular form? Or would we have drawn with City (he came on as a sub).

There is no way to prove either way, but not having our top goal threat available has had an effect. The other players raising their game to meet the challenge mitigated the problem relatively well, but if you think we didn't lose anything. by not having him available, you are deluding yourselves. Such arguments beg the question "Then why have Salah at all if the makes no difference?", which I fund absurd. That may only work if we won all of our games.
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30687 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:48:07 pm
The question is, would we have been better off in the last seven years without Mo Salah? If the answer is no, then surely it was worth having him even with him leaving for the AFCON at times. You could argue that we would have signed someone else instead of him, who wouldn't leave for the AFCON on a regular basis, but was that person out there available for that price offering the same things as Mo? I'm not so sure about that.
I agree. And that's what I said too maybe in a different way. But time will come when his contribution will not be as big as it has been until now. What then? Qualitatively (albeit not quantitatively), the situation with Thiago was similar - fantastic player when available, but he wasn't available at all last season. I could be wrong, I actually think that if Edwards was here a year earlier, we'd be looking to cash in on Salah. But he is now a very important piece of the new puzzle and it would be wrong to let him go this summer.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30688 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm
Were we? Would we have lost to Arsenal if he was in regular form? Or would we have drawn with City (he came on as a sub).

There is no way to prove either way, but not having our top goal threat available has had an effect. The other players raising their game to meet the challenge mitigated the problem relatively well, but if you think we didn't lose anything. by not having him available, you are deluding yourselves. Such arguments beg the question "Then why have Salah at all if the makes no difference?", which I fund absurd. That may only work if we won all of our games.
The Arsenal game swung on an error. Our record was very good without him. We played Arsenal away twice, beat them once and inadvertently threw the 3 points away in the second game.  With him, we drew with them at home.

It's a squad game these days, as long as we have a goal threat (Jota) and pace (Darwin), we're still alright. We struggled  and became too predictable when we lost a bit of pace with Darwin out.
Offline kop306

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30689 on: Yesterday at 10:35:02 pm »
i can see mo playing more central this season

with diaz and jota on the right

in the pre-season games it will probably be ben doak

slot could even try sobo there as we have plenty of midfielders
Offline GreatEx

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30690 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:38:33 pm
I wasn't talking about having one African player, or Mo.

I was talking about teams shying away from building too many into their squad.

Agreed, and I've made this point every time someone pulls the race card on anyone who dares to express frustration at the biannual AFCON disruption. It affects the opportunities and earning potential of players when top clubs know they can't afford to have more than one or two from a continent in their best XI.

Also agreed with Fromola that the impact goes way beyond one player missing two or three games. Playing frequent, high stakes games in a different system, training under a different regimen, in a different climate, takes its toll. Not only was Mo a write off for the rest of the season, others like Jota who had to step up their workload got injured and written off too, etc etc. I don't understand how anyone can be so blase about the effects.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30691 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Agreed, and I've made this point every time someone pulls the race card on anyone who dares to express frustration at the biannual AFCON disruption. It affects the opportunities and earning potential of players when top clubs know they can't afford to have more than one or two from a continent in their best XI.

Also agreed with Fromola that the impact goes way beyond one player missing two or three games. Playing frequent, high stakes games in a different system, training under a different regimen, in a different climate, takes its toll. Not only was Mo a write off for the rest of the season, others like Jota who had to step up their workload got injured and written off too, etc etc. I don't understand how anyone can be so blase about the effects.
absolutely correct, Ex.
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30692 on: Today at 12:41:38 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
The Arsenal game swung on an error. Our record was very good without him. We played Arsenal away twice, beat them once and inadvertently threw the 3 points away in the second game.  With him, we drew with them at home.

It's a squad game these days, as long as we have a goal threat (Jota) and pace (Darwin), we're still alright. We struggled  and became too predictable when we lost a bit of pace with Darwin out.
You can point to isolated individual things, but the bottom line is that we miss something when Salah is not available. We can win, lose or draw with him, there's a bit of luck involved too, but the overall team performance suffers either way if he's not playing. And yeah, we'll be OK if we want a top four place, but not OK if we want the title.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30693 on: Today at 07:43:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:41:38 am
You can point to isolated individual things, but the bottom line is that we miss something when Salah is not available. We can win, lose or draw with him, there's a bit of luck involved too, but the overall team performance suffers either way if he's not playing. And yeah, we'll be OK if we want a top four place, but not OK if we want the title.
Isolated? Our team performances were better when he was out. Him getting "rested" on merit in the midst of a title race negates what you're saying. He only got brought back into the 11 to avoid any tantrums tarnishing Jurgen's fairwell.

We lose something and we can only challenge win the league with him playing BUT we "rested" him on merit with the title on the line? Doesnt add up.
