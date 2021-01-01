We were fine without Salah last season during AFCON/ injury. I suspect we can cope without him for a few weeks in a season. It'd be over the course of the whole year that I'd have bigger questions. Jota was fit for that period mind.



We were perfectly fine when he was out for two months because we have a good squad that's not reliant one player.



Were we? Would we have lost to Arsenal if he was in regular form? Or would we have drawn with City (he came on as a sub).There is no way to prove either way, but not having our top goal threat available has had an effect. The other players raising their game to meet the challenge mitigated the problem relatively well, but if you think we didn't lose anything. by not having him available, you are deluding yourselves. Such arguments beg the question "Then why have Salah at all if the makes no difference?", which I fund absurd. That may only work if we won all of our games.