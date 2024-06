That depends what the club is fighting for, doesn't it? If Salah, being our top goal thread, is missing for a few weeks during AFCON, we'd have a blunted attack. It will be natural to expect that we will lose points, unless we have some kind of incredible luck. And in the end, a few points could decide the title. If we are playing for the Champions League places, on the other hand, we could still make it with a few points less.



If I was making decisions ate the club, I would give a serious consideration of selling Salah before his form dives off a cliff and replace him with a non-AFCON player. SamLad has a point that this will become an issue. The team can carry on without someone more replaceable, but not without its top scorer. Not to mention the damaging psychological effect AFCON had on Salah when Egupt lost to Senegal...



The question is, would we have been better off in the last seven years without Mo Salah? If the answer is no, then surely it was worth having him even with him leaving for the AFCON at times. You could argue that we would have signed someone else instead of him, who wouldn't leave for the AFCON on a regular basis, but was that person out there available for that price offering the same things as Mo? I'm not so sure about that.