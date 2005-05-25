« previous next »
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,395
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 01:11:04 am
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 01:25:13 am
Looks like he's slimming down a bit or maybe his new  ✂ is tricking me.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,973
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 02:04:38 am
Quote from: Samie on June 20, 2024, 01:11:04 am


bruh - the 10Kg dumb bells are not impressive.
slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 02:26:05 am
He's gone full Travis Bickle!!!! I expect he is going to come back possessed and pressing like a lunatic again i hope.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,178
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 06:16:09 am
Rookie dumbbell section.
You may work out there Mo, but for fucks sake take your selfies on the manly side of the rack. Tsk tsk..
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 06:45:10 am
Quote from: Zlen on June 20, 2024, 06:16:09 am
Rookie dumbbell section.
You may work out there Mo, but for fucks sake take your selfies on the manly side of the rack. Tsk tsk..

He clearly does hypertension and actual functional workouts not ego lifting boys  :wave
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 01:33:20 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 20, 2024, 02:04:38 am
bruh - the 10Kg dumb bells are not impressive.
they are when you lift them nonstop for 4 hours.
Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,070
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 01:34:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 20, 2024, 01:11:04 am


Blue dumbbells, obviously signing for Everton then i see.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 20, 2024, 01:35:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 20, 2024, 01:25:13 am
Looks like he's slimming down a bit or maybe his new  ✂ is tricking me.
he's copying what Olympic swimmers do - shave body hair to get that extra .01 of a second advantage.

full backs, beware!

full backs, beware!
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,395
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 22, 2024, 05:51:36 pm
JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 22, 2024, 06:36:49 pm
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 22, 2024, 06:43:02 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on June 22, 2024, 06:36:49 pm
Flabby bastard.
I just have the 1-pack, myself.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,949
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 22, 2024, 07:01:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 22, 2024, 06:43:02 pm
I just have the 1-pack, myself.
Ha, I got a 1-keg.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 22, 2024, 09:48:50 pm
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,605
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
June 22, 2024, 09:50:15 pm
No new hat? How very disappointing.
Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 11:32:03 am
Quote from: Samie on June 22, 2024, 05:51:36 pm


Last time I saw a tan and a body like that was my dad in Butlins Pwllheli baths. He wasnt a great footballer though.
God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 12:00:35 pm
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 02:12:19 pm
I'm getting worried. 

why's he staring at his left foot - is he injured???   :-[
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,178
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 04:45:00 pm
I guess he really abused those 10kg dumbbells.
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 10:22:05 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 22, 2024, 06:43:02 pm
I just have the 1-pack, myself.

Yeah, very firm. Very firm. Yeah, mine are more or less the same, theyre just fractionally more flaccid. Apart from that, I've just got a smooth chest with a ring of hairs round each nipple. And a thin line that sort of builds towards the usual place.

Bye.

Bye.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 10:41:13 am
When did he get his haircut, he looks sexy as fuck?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 10:43:37 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 20, 2024, 01:33:20 pm
they are when you lift them nonstop for 4 hours.

With your penis.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 01:43:03 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:43:37 am
With your penis.
ahh -- now we know why people stay away from you in the gym.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,727
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 08:20:42 pm
Someone's got a new hat.  8)

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 08:22:28 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:20:42 pm
Someone's got a new hat.  8)



Those abs are insane :o
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 10:16:16 pm
erm --- the shape of the shorts ...... ?    :-[
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,605
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 10:46:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:16:16 pm
erm --- the shape of the shorts ...... ?    :-[

He's very happy about his new hat... :D

Edit: And Mo clearly is on RAWK and has read my post about no new hat. Thanks, Mo... ;)
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 10:47:18 pm


G.I Mo!
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 11:07:25 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:46:55 pm
He's very happy about his new hat... :D
you might even say very excited  :)
