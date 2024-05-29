He wanted to go last summer. The money got that mad that he decided to go if a deal could be done with us. We didnt want to sell because it happened too late in the window and Mo was never going to down tools and force anything through but he was happy to accept the Saudi offer if they could agree a deal with us.



His twat of an agent who usually comes out and denies transfer news never said fuck all last August when this was all going down. I dont understand fans saying 'he has given zero indication he wants to leave' he his not going to announce publicly he wants to play in Saudi on instagram.



Do people not understand football and what goes on behind the scenes? Saudi wouldnt have been throwing crazy money at us last August if they never got an agreement with Salah and his agent. He wanted to go last summer and he could have easily denied it last August but he stayed quiet like his agent.



Its going to be interesting how this plays out this summer because the power has shifted to Salah and his agent now entering his last year. That's why they have put it out there that Mo is happy to play out his final year. The ball is in the club's court now. I think the club will let Mo play this season out and are happy for him to leave next summer.



I actually think its better for Slot if he went this summer because you cant have passengers when you play a pressing game and Mo's legs have a lot of miles on them. I dont want Slot to have to potentially deal with managing a disgruntled Salah and dealing with all the social media shit from him and his agent.