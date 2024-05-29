« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30600 on: May 29, 2024, 09:17:28 pm
Quote from: jepovic on May 29, 2024, 08:40:27 pm
It happened twice last summer
Because they were willing to go to Saudi for the money. Mo doesnt seem to want to do this
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30601 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 29, 2024, 09:17:28 pm
Because they were willing to go to Saudi for the money. Mo doesnt seem to want to do this
Fab and Henderson didnt make any prior announcements about wanting to sell out either, but that happened.
None of us knows what Mo wants.

We do know what the saudis want, so lets see how much they will offer.

If it happens it would be a lot of money, and we would need to find a replacement. It would have to happen rather early in the window.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30602 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:51:05 am
Fab and Henderson didnt make any prior announcements about wanting to sell out either, but that happened.
None of us knows what Mo wants.

We do know what the saudis want, so lets see how much they will offer.

If it happens it would be a lot of money, and we would need to find a replacement. It would have to happen rather early in the window.

Unfortunately its in the Saudis interest to be as disruptive as possible towards us because we are both competing for a CL place.

If there is anything in the Mo to Saudi speculation then it might not start to happen til late in the window.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30603 on: Yesterday at 12:01:40 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 10:57:24 am
Unfortunately its in the Saudis interest to be as disruptive as possible towards us because we are both competing for a CL place.

If there is anything in the Mo to Saudi speculation then it might not start to happen til late in the window.
I think the price will go up over time, because it will become harder and more expensive for us to replace him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30604 on: Yesterday at 07:02:37 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:51:05 am
Fab and Henderson didnt make any prior announcements about wanting to sell out either, but that happened.
None of us knows what Mo wants.

We do know what the saudis want, so lets see how much they will offer.

If it happens it would be a lot of money, and we would need to find a replacement. It would have to happen rather early in the window.

Fab and Hendo knew they would get less match time with the quality and quantity of midfielders we were targeting. I doubt Mo has any fears and he will want to end his LFC career on a high and leave free to choose his next destination.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30605 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
We'd get about £40 million for him.

Saudi money has dried up.

Rather he go on a free next year, still criminally underrated. He needs 31 goals to overtake Gordon Hodgson and be our 3rd highest top scorer. He knows this and is usually good for 30 in all comps, think he'll smash next season to be honest.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30606 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
We'd get about £40 million for him.

Saudi money has dried up.

Rather he go on a free next year, still criminally underrated. He needs 31 goals to overtake Gordon Hodgson and be our 3rd highest top scorer. He knows this and is usually good for 30 in all comps, think he'll smash next season to be honest.

Except it hasnt! For Salah, they'll pay. He is the prime talent to prop up their league. The greatest player the middle east has produced this century. He'd be the face of the league doing advertisements for them in flawless arabic. His value to them is far beyond just his value as a footballer.

Having said all that, I'd actually extend him unless someone offered a transfer fee in the 9 digits.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30607 on: Today at 12:07:16 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
He needs 31 goals to overtake Gordon Hodgson and be our 3rd highest top scorer. He knows this and is usually good for 30 in all comps, think he'll smash next season to be honest.

and if you recall how he celebrates each time he breaks a record .... it's what he lives for.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30608 on: Today at 07:36:42 am
I think Salah wants to stay one year and leave on a free for mega billions to Saudi. Would suit him the most.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30609 on: Today at 08:40:32 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
We'd get about £40 million for him.

Saudi money has dried up.

Rather he go on a free next year, still criminally underrated. He needs 31 goals to overtake Gordon Hodgson and be our 3rd highest top scorer. He knows this and is usually good for 30 in all comps, think he'll smash next season to be honest.
The Saudis probably made about 40M while you wrote that post
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30610 on: Today at 10:47:16 am
The obsession with him going to Saudi continues, despite Mo making no noises at all about being interested in going.

The Saudi league has taken a major reputational hit this past year with tiny crowds and terrible standards of play. I don't think he cares at all about going.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30611 on: Today at 01:26:57 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:36:42 am
I think Salah wants to stay one year and leave on a free for mega billions to Saudi. Would suit him the most.
based on what?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30612 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:47:16 am
The obsession with him going to Saudi continues, despite Mo making no noises at all about being interested in going.

The Saudi league has taken a major reputational hit this past year with tiny crowds and terrible standards of play. I don't think he cares at all about going.

Yeah this is my thinking as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30613 on: Today at 01:55:30 pm
I honestly think the Saudi speculation extends little further than, "He's an Arab, so he must want to play in the shiny new Saudi League".

He's given zero indication he wants to go there. As others have said, the Saudi League-hype peaked before the first ball had been kicked. And if money was his primary motivator, he could have left us for any number of other clubs over the years.

If he does leave us, it will be to go somewhere where he can still play decent football, with a chance at the big trophies. But let's hope it doesn't come to that, because I want to see at least another year of this man bossing it in a Red shirt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30614 on: Today at 08:48:30 pm
He wanted to go last summer. The money got that mad that he decided to go if a deal could be done with us. We didnt want to sell because it happened too late in the window and Mo was never going to down tools and force anything through but he was happy to accept the Saudi offer if they could agree a deal with us.

His twat of an agent who usually comes out and denies transfer news never said fuck all last August when this was all going down. I dont understand fans saying 'he has given zero indication he wants to leave' he his not going to announce publicly he wants to play in Saudi on instagram.

Do people not understand football and what goes on behind the scenes? Saudi wouldnt have been throwing crazy money at us last August if they never got an agreement with Salah and his agent. He wanted to go last summer and he could have easily denied it last August but he stayed quiet like his agent.

Its going to be interesting how this plays out this summer because the power has shifted to Salah and his agent now entering his last year. That's why they have put it out there that Mo is happy to play out his final year. The ball is in the club's court now. I think the club will let Mo play this season out and are happy for him to leave next summer.

I actually think its better for Slot if he went this summer because you cant have passengers when you play a pressing game and Mo's legs have a lot of miles on them. I dont want Slot to have to potentially deal with managing a disgruntled Salah and dealing with all the social media shit from him and his agent.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30615 on: Today at 10:23:23 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:48:30 pm
He wanted to go last summer. The money got that mad that he decided to go if a deal could be done with us. We didnt want to sell because it happened too late in the window and Mo was never going to down tools and force anything through but he was happy to accept the Saudi offer if they could agree a deal with us.

His twat of an agent who usually comes out and denies transfer news never said fuck all last August when this was all going down. I dont understand fans saying 'he has given zero indication he wants to leave' he his not going to announce publicly he wants to play in Saudi on instagram.

Do people not understand football and what goes on behind the scenes? Saudi wouldnt have been throwing crazy money at us last August if they never got an agreement with Salah and his agent. He wanted to go last summer and he could have easily denied it last August but he stayed quiet like his agent.

Its going to be interesting how this plays out this summer because the power has shifted to Salah and his agent now entering his last year. That's why they have put it out there that Mo is happy to play out his final year. The ball is in the club's court now. I think the club will let Mo play this season out and are happy for him to leave next summer.

I actually think its better for Slot if he went this summer because you cant have passengers when you play a pressing game and Mo's legs have a lot of miles on them. I dont want Slot to have to potentially deal with managing a disgruntled Salah and dealing with all the social media shit from him and his agent.
Maybe Im misremembering but I dont recall him wanting to go last summer. Certainly not to Saudi. Surely if hed wanted to go that much it would have happened given the money on offer?
