Because they were willing to go to Saudi for the money. Mo doesnít seem to want to do this



Fab and Henderson didnt make any prior announcements about wanting to sell out either, but that happened.None of us knows what Mo wants.We do know what the saudis want, so lets see how much they will offer.If it happens it would be a lot of money, and we would need to find a replacement. It would have to happen rather early in the window.