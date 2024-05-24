« previous next »
Offline amir87

« Reply #30560 on: May 24, 2024, 03:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 24, 2024, 02:48:08 pm
It gets to a point where you think "fuck it, it's all coming off" then you like the money you save on shampoo and at the barbers.

Especially as the barbers still haven't mastered the technique to do a proper pubic trim. 
Offline Samie

« Reply #30561 on: May 24, 2024, 03:59:45 pm »
Capon can improve it but enjoy.  :D

Offline Jean Girard

« Reply #30562 on: May 24, 2024, 05:22:21 pm »
Leading us into the Slot era by eggsample
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #30563 on: May 24, 2024, 05:23:08 pm »
His Baldy head
Offline rob1966

« Reply #30564 on: May 24, 2024, 05:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on May 24, 2024, 05:22:21 pm
Leading us into the Slot era by eggsample

Suckhole creeping up to the new boss already
Offline PaulF

« Reply #30565 on: May 24, 2024, 10:21:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 24, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
Suckhole creeping up to the new boss already
Na, it's a come get me plea to ETH.
Offline kvarmeismydad

« Reply #30566 on: May 24, 2024, 11:17:11 pm »
I bet he returns with all the depth and volume you could ever wish for. No chance he goes short and carries a patch. He's clearly getting a Klopp stitch.
Online stoa

« Reply #30567 on: May 25, 2024, 01:26:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 24, 2024, 10:21:12 pm
Na, it's a come get me plea to ETH.

For what? To take him on holiday as Klopp would say? ;)
Offline smurfinaus

« Reply #30568 on: May 25, 2024, 04:01:17 am »
Cant believe everyone seems to be talking about his haircut :D
Offline mullyred94

« Reply #30569 on: May 25, 2024, 07:42:08 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on May 25, 2024, 04:01:17 am
Cant believe everyone seems to be talking about his haircut :D

Hell have luscious locks for the olympics dont worry

Id get my hair line done if i was on 350k a week  ;D ;D
Offline Redbonnie

« Reply #30570 on: May 25, 2024, 07:57:52 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on May 25, 2024, 07:42:08 am
Hell have luscious locks for the olympics dont worry

Id get my hair line done if i was on 350k a week  ;D ;D
>

Is he playing in the olympics as well  ?
Offline Original

« Reply #30571 on: May 25, 2024, 08:31:58 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on May 25, 2024, 04:01:17 am
Cant believe everyone seems to be talking about his haircut :D


It's a bigger story than his new hat to be fair
Offline mullyred94

« Reply #30572 on: May 25, 2024, 08:40:57 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on May 25, 2024, 07:57:52 am
>

Is he playing in the olympics as well  ?

Pretty sure he is.
Online stoa

« Reply #30573 on: May 25, 2024, 05:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Original on May 25, 2024, 08:31:58 am
It's a bigger story than his new hat to be fair

It's basically the reason why he has to get a new hat...
Offline has gone odd

« Reply #30574 on: May 25, 2024, 05:29:59 pm »
popped into this thread to find egg puns and there is just a poultry amount.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

« Reply #30575 on: May 25, 2024, 08:10:01 pm »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

« Reply #30576 on: May 25, 2024, 08:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 24, 2024, 02:48:08 pm
It gets to a point where you think "fuck it, it's all coming off" then you like the money you save on shampoo and at the barbers.
Yeah hes prolly made up hes saving that £2 a month on head and shoulders. It all adds up

Plus his Pyabbic hair wont plug the sink or shower
Offline Hard Gerrard

« Reply #30577 on: May 26, 2024, 10:59:47 am »
I don't now what is gonna happen this summer but I am not sure at this point of his career he will fit in our roster. A lot of young players, "rookie" coach, we look like a team that need a season or two to mature. He has just one year left on his contract, maybe it would be better to part ways this summer. Losing him and Jurgen the same summer is tough, but i have this feeling it could be right for both sides.

If i will stay i would think to move him to the center, like Sadio did. I don't think we can ask him to run the wing as he used to do anymore.
Offline Zlen

« Reply #30578 on: May 26, 2024, 11:08:08 am »
We can't move him if he doesn't want to move. He might have already decided to go on a free next summer and collect a fat bonus when he signs his next contract. It will take a lot of good will from Salah for Liverpool to profit in any way from his departure. We could profit from him as a player though, which is something.
Offline Hard Gerrard

« Reply #30579 on: May 26, 2024, 11:10:37 am »
Quote from: Zlen on May 26, 2024, 11:08:08 am
We can't move him if he doesn't want to move. He might have already decided to go on a free next summer and collect a fat bonus when he signs his next contract. It will take a lot of good will from Salah for Liverpool to profit in any way from his departure. We could profit from him as a player though, which is something.

Thank you, didn't know that. I think this situation can be a little bit tricky to handle for Slot.
Offline Hestoic

« Reply #30580 on: May 26, 2024, 11:15:18 am »
Our top goal scorer every season since he's been here, and people still talk about getting rid.

He's staying next season and we are better off for it. Accept it.
Offline Peabee

« Reply #30581 on: May 26, 2024, 11:37:35 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 25, 2024, 08:27:28 pm
Yeah hes prolly made up hes saving that £2 a month on head and shoulders. It all adds up

Plus his Pyabbic hair wont plug the sink or shower

That's another £2 on drain cleaner.
Offline Knight

« Reply #30582 on: May 26, 2024, 05:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on May 26, 2024, 11:15:18 am
Our top goal scorer every season since he's been here, and people still talk about getting rid.

He's staying next season and we are better off for it. Accept it.

These types of posts are a little disingenuous though because no one (I hope) is arguing about what he's contributed in the past. There may be some question marks about a physical decline but everyone in this thread knows that he's been brilliant for us. The question is about the future given that he's well into his 30s and he has a year left on his contract. Given that no option is perfect, they all have drawbacks. You lose him for nothing next summer, which isn't ideal because we only spend what we earn and selling players is a big part of what we earn. You sell him this summer, which definitely isn't ideal. Or you re-sign him for a few more years, and given the wages he'd want and the length he'd want, this may not be ideal (given we don't know what his decline would be).
Offline Hard Gerrard

« Reply #30583 on: May 26, 2024, 10:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 26, 2024, 05:23:27 pm
These types of posts are a little disingenuous though because no one (I hope) is arguing about what he's contributed in the past. There may be some question marks about a physical decline but everyone in this thread knows that he's been brilliant for us. The question is about the future given that he's well into his 30s and he has a year left on his contract. Given that no option is perfect, they all have drawbacks. You lose him for nothing next summer, which isn't ideal because we only spend what we earn and selling players is a big part of what we earn. You sell him this summer, which definitely isn't ideal. Or you re-sign him for a few more years, and given the wages he'd want and the length he'd want, this may not be ideal (given we don't know what his decline would be).

Thank you.
I think we all love what Mo did. My point is that the project with Slot should be in medium term. If Salah is not committed with that (accepting that his role may change over the next years) it would be preferable to sell him now than loose him the next summer. However, it doesn't seem to be up to us. If he'll decide to stay I will be happy to see him on the pitch.
Offline Fromola

« Reply #30584 on: May 27, 2024, 02:10:07 pm »
Talk of him buggering off to the Olympics just before the season starts. Is there anything Egypt don't qualify for?
Offline Red-Dread

« Reply #30585 on: May 27, 2024, 03:48:22 pm »
If Mo is going to play for us next season I cannot see any way at all that the club release him to play in the Olympics - no chance
Offline JasonF

« Reply #30586 on: May 27, 2024, 06:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 27, 2024, 02:10:07 pm
Talk of him buggering off to the Olympics just before the season starts. Is there anything Egypt don't qualify for?

We have the right to veto it so I'd say it's highly unlikely he goes to the Olympics. He's in their squad for 2 qualifier matches in June though, nothing we can do about that.
Online redgriffin73

« Reply #30587 on: Today at 11:22:17 am »
For the last Olympics didn't we make an agreement that he wouldn't play but we'd release him for something else? A mid-season AFCON presumably.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #30588 on: Today at 11:25:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 27, 2024, 02:10:07 pm
Talk of him buggering off to the Olympics just before the season starts. Is there anything Egypt don't qualify for?

Football in the Olympics is the absolute height of greed and stupidity
Offline smurfinaus

« Reply #30589 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Is there any indication whether he has or will be offered an extension?
Offline amir87

« Reply #30590 on: Today at 02:02:23 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Is there any indication whether he has or will be offered an extension?

He was told there will be some cutbacks but think he misunderstood.
Offline faisfais

« Reply #30591 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Dread on May 27, 2024, 03:48:22 pm
If Mo is going to play for us next season I cannot see any way at all that the club release him to play in the Olympics - no chance

Salah going to the Olympics (and doing well) is the best outcome for Liverpool. Arne Slot can develop an attacking scheme based more on a system rather than over reliance on a talisman. When Salah does come back, AND provided we've had a good start to the season, he will not have any leverage over the new manager the same way perhaps he had with Klopp (as demonstrated by his petulance at West Ham).
Offline number 168

« Reply #30592 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 02:38:22 pm
Salah going to the Olympics (and doing well) is the best outcome for Liverpool. Arne Slot can develop an attacking scheme based more on a system rather than over reliance on a talisman. When Salah does come back, AND provided we've had a good start to the season, he will not have any leverage over the new manager the same way perhaps he had with Klopp (as demonstrated by his petulance at West Ham).

I doubt a player being petulant would affect Klopp at all. He has seen it all and would probably just laugh at such juvenile antics.
Offline Schmarn

« Reply #30593 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm »


Surely Mo cannot be allowed to leave on a free transfer next summer. Either we sell or extend his contract this summer.  Can't afford to lose £100M plus and I would hope Edwards is across this.

Offline Peabee

« Reply #30594 on: Today at 03:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:58:07 pm

Surely Mo cannot be allowed to leave on a free transfer next summer. Either we sell or extend his contract this summer.  Can't afford to lose £100M plus and I would hope Edwards is across this.

People keep saying this, but it's up to him whether he wants to move on. Slot would have to tell him he's not part of his plans, which is extremely ridiculous when you think about it.
Offline kezzy

« Reply #30595 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on May 26, 2024, 11:15:18 am
Our top goal scorer every season since he's been here, and people still talk about getting rid.

He's staying next season and we are better off for it. Accept it.

Is the correct answer.  Cant believe people want to sell him. 
Offline Zlen

« Reply #30596 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 06:21:04 pm
Is the correct answer.  Cant believe people want to sell him. 

People want to sell him IF he doesnt extend his contract. 99% want to keep him, but not if he leaves on a free. So yeah..
