Our top goal scorer every season since he's been here, and people still talk about getting rid.



He's staying next season and we are better off for it. Accept it.



These types of posts are a little disingenuous though because no one (I hope) is arguing about what he's contributed in the past. There may be some question marks about a physical decline but everyone in this thread knows that he's been brilliant for us. The question is about the future given that he's well into his 30s and he has a year left on his contract. Given that no option is perfect, they all have drawbacks. You lose him for nothing next summer, which isn't ideal because we only spend what we earn and selling players is a big part of what we earn. You sell him this summer, which definitely isn't ideal. Or you re-sign him for a few more years, and given the wages he'd want and the length he'd want, this may not be ideal (given we don't know what his decline would be).