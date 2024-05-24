I don't now what is gonna happen this summer but I am not sure at this point of his career he will fit in our roster. A lot of young players, "rookie" coach, we look like a team that need a season or two to mature. He has just one year left on his contract, maybe it would be better to part ways this summer. Losing him and Jurgen the same summer is tough, but i have this feeling it could be right for both sides.



If i will stay i would think to move him to the center, like Sadio did. I don't think we can ask him to run the wing as he used to do anymore.