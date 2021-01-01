« previous next »
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30520 on: Today at 01:45:47 pm
Down to him, if he wants to be here, he signs up, if he does not it's down to the new team to make a decision
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30521 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:45:47 pm
Down to him, if he wants to be here, he signs up, if he does not it's down to the new team to make a decision

In a way, Klopp has reminded me of something, it is always good to leave on a high or as he says "in a good moment" than to know you are running out of energy and your quality is dropping, if he does leave this summer, it will still be with great numbers as one of the best ever for us... if he leaves next summer, I just hope Slot can reignite some fire in his belly which to me seems to have been lost recently.
Logged

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30522 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm
I see no less motivation.
This is a lazy comment when a player team is struggling.
He very simply has lost a lot of confidence in front of goal as has Diaz & Nunez.
I am sure it will come back
Logged

lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30523 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm
Whether Salah can playa role in the team going forward is hard question and why we pay millions for a manager, however it is clear he can't play the same role wide on the right , particularly if we don't have an attacking right back overlapping him. While he can still hold the ball up and has great control and passing, the lack of pace 1v1 means that every full back gets tight to him compared to backing off and giving him space a couple of season ago, and even if Salah makes good runs they are able to recover and get back to him, I would speculate if this is effecting his confidence a little causing him to rush shots etc.
Logged

Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30524 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm
Agreed
The missed lob vs Atalanta was evidence of this - feeling a defender breathing down your neck and you snatch
2 yrs ago he has much more time and space, and everything gets easier
Logged

Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30525 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:24:12 pm
I see no less motivation.
This is a lazy comment when a player team is struggling.
He very simply has lost a lot of confidence in front of goal as has Diaz & Nunez.
I am sure it will come back

He has lost two players that play alongside him for years that were on his level. There was a pass in the second half with the outside of his boot that set up Gakpo basically in front of goal and he didn't do much with it. Bobby would have buried it. There's been many instances of that this season where Mo's numbers would have been better had better passes been made to him or if more chances he set up were put away.

That's no sleight on the others to say they are not at the level of two of the best players to play for us in Firmino and Mane, but their quality hasn't been replaced with Jota the only one who comes close (if not on par). It's a shame he has missed so much of the season.

I hope Salah extends. He's the only real superstar quality we have up front, and we really need to add more.

Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30526 on: Today at 02:56:22 pm
His finishing wasn't the best yesterday but I thought he looked good. He even did an old school cut in on to his left before twatting it which he's been criticised for not doing any more.
Logged

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30527 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:21:54 am
I also wouldnt mind if he stays. He's not as good as he used to be, but he hasnt fallen off a cliff like Henderson or Fabinho.

13 non-penalty goals, and 10 assists, from 2534 mins is still a goal or assist every 110 mins.   That is still world class, and top 5-10 in the league easily
Logged

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30528 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 02:55:26 pm
He has lost two players that play alongside him for years that were on his level. There was a pass in the second half with the outside of his boot that set up Gakpo basically in front of goal and he didn't do much with it. Bobby would have buried it. There's been many instances of that this season where Mo's numbers would have been better had better passes been made to him or if more chances he set up were put away.

That's no sleight on the others to say they are not at the level of two of the best players to play for us in Firmino and Mane, but their quality hasn't been replaced with Jota the only one who comes close (if not on par). It's a shame he has missed so much of the season.

I hope Salah extends. He's the only real superstar quality we have up front, and we really need to add more.

Bobby was not a prolific goal scorer.  He often under-performed his xG - 4 of the 6 seasons fbref have xG data on he did; as did Mane who also underperformed in 4 of his 6 seasons.  Salah was always the main goal scorer.  Nunez, from a goals + assists standpoint, *IS* 100% "to the same standard" in terms of numbers - 2047 mins, 11 goals and 8 assists, so one every 108 mins.  Mane has *never* was that good - his best season was 18 goals and 7 assists from 2747 mins, or one every 110; and averaged one every 134 mins.  Firmino averaged one every 140 mins, with only one season better than one every 110 (his freakish last season, with 11 goals and 4 assists, at one every 81).

Mane obviously played less centrally, and tracked back supporting Robbo brilliantly (I think Nunez has shown this season a decent improvement in this) and Bobby was more creative and stitched play together better than anyone obviously.  But it is simply untrue to say that, from an attacking standpoint, that they were both a level "better" than Nunez, at least from objective statistics.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:04 pm by Scottymuser »
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,442
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30529 on: Today at 03:10:51 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:56:22 pm
His finishing wasn't the best yesterday but I thought he looked good. He even did an old school cut in on to his left before twatting it which he's been criticised for not doing any more.

That was a great save, thought it was in
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,867
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30530 on: Today at 08:42:53 pm
https://x.com/MoSalah/status/1792641666521723388

We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,338
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30531 on: Today at 08:47:46 pm
Mo staying then, move him up top.
Logged

Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30532 on: Today at 08:54:59 pm
Great stuff.
Logged
