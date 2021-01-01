He has lost two players that play alongside him for years that were on his level. There was a pass in the second half with the outside of his boot that set up Gakpo basically in front of goal and he didn't do much with it. Bobby would have buried it. There's been many instances of that this season where Mo's numbers would have been better had better passes been made to him or if more chances he set up were put away.
That's no sleight on the others to say they are not at the level of two of the best players to play for us in Firmino and Mane, but their quality hasn't been replaced with Jota the only one who comes close (if not on par). It's a shame he has missed so much of the season.
I hope Salah extends. He's the only real superstar quality we have up front, and we really need to add more.
Bobby was not a prolific goal scorer. He often under-performed his xG - 4 of the 6 seasons fbref have xG data on he did; as did Mane who also underperformed in 4 of his 6 seasons. Salah was always the main goal scorer. Nunez, from a goals + assists standpoint, *IS* 100% "to the same standard" in terms of numbers - 2047 mins, 11 goals and 8 assists, so one every 108 mins. Mane has *never* was that good - his best season was 18 goals and 7 assists from 2747 mins, or one every 110; and averaged one every 134 mins. Firmino averaged one every 140 mins, with only one season better than one every 110 (his freakish last season, with 11 goals and 4 assists, at one every 81).
Mane obviously played less centrally, and tracked back supporting Robbo brilliantly (I think Nunez has shown this season a decent improvement in this) and Bobby was more creative and stitched play together better than anyone obviously. But it is simply untrue to say that, from an attacking standpoint, that they were both a level "better" than Nunez, at least from objective statistics.